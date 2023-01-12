Wednesday Roundup: Potosi boys win ahead of Central showdown

UNION, Mo. – Ty Mills made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and scored 18 points to bolster the Potosi boys basketball team past Union 57-47 on Wednesday night.

Carter Whitley added 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half, and the Trojans established a 28-18 halftime lead in a final tune-up before their showdown with Central on Friday.

Gabe Brawley finished with 11 points, and J.T. Cross had seven in the victory. Potosi (13-2) collectively went 13-of-15 from the line.

Liam Hughes paced Union (9-4) with 14 points. Ozzie Smith tallied 13 points, and Kieran Wors had 10.

BOYS WRESTLING

Jackson Triangular

JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve topped Jackson 44-33 and Sikeston 52-23 to sweep a boys wrestling tri-match on Wednesday night.

Jacob Schweigert (285), Madden Wolk (165) and Jace Amschler registered falls as the Dragons won six contested bouts against Sikeston.

Cameron Vogt (126) won his match on an overtime takedown while Gage Gross (138) posted a 17-8 major decision. Mason Langeneckert (157) added a 9-3 victory.

Drake Meyer (113), Bryant Schwent (120), Dalton McBride (190) and Jacob Warren (215) received wins via forfeit.

Details from the dual versus Jackson were not immediately available.

Ste. Genevieve 52, Sikeston 23

106 – Jace Amschler (SG) fall Samuel Tyler, 2:27

113 – Drake Meyer (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

126 – Cameron Vogt (SG) SV-1 Conner Michael, 11-9

132 – Tristan Leaviltt (S) fall Owen Drury, 3:15

138 – Gage Gross (SG) maj dec Colin Scott, 17-8

144 – Jacob Leavitt (S) won by forfeit

150 – Blayne McDermott (S) fall Gavin Amlong, 0:33

157 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) dec Jax Lancaster, 9-3

165 – Madden Wolk (SG) fall Michael Nance, 0:50

175 – Dominic Mullin (S) tech fall Gabe Willett, 15-0, 4:19

190 – Dalton McBride (SG) won by forfeit

215 – Jacob Warren (SG) won by forfeit

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Kobe Bryant, 2:39

Jackson Triangular

JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve split the girls road tri-match at Jackson on Wednesday night with a 27-6 triumph over the host squad and 48-6 defeat against Sikeston.

Linley Wehner (115) notched a third-period fall, and Addison Geiler (130) earned a 9-5 decision against Jackson for the Dragons.

Liliana Hastings (190) picked up the lone Ste. Genevieve points against Sikeston with a pin at 3:37.

Ste. Genevieve 27, Jackson 6

115 – Linley Wehner (SG) fall Josephine Collins, 4:20

120 – Mallorie Metzger (J) won by forfeit

130 – Addison Geiler (SG) dec Mollie Metzger, 9-5

140 – Ragan Picou (SG) won by forfeit

145 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit

190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) won by forfeit

Sikeston 48, Ste. Genevieve 6

105 – Jasmynne Green (S) won by forfeit

115 – Destiny Bohnert (S) fall Linley Wehner, 4:47

125 – Rehanna Jones (S) won by forfeit

130 – Kimarhri Wilkins (S) fall Addison Geiler, 3:38

140 – Liliana Knoeppel (S) fall Ragan Picou, 2:49

145 – Shanell Williams (S) fall Hailey Wheeler, 1:04

155 – Ryleigh Coburn (S) won by forfeit

190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) fall Keniya Horton, 3:37

235 – Alayna Ray (S) won by forfeit