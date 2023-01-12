Wednesday Roundup: Potosi boys win ahead of Central showdown

UNION, Mo. – Ty Mills made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and scored 18 points to bolster the Potosi boys basketball team past Union 57-47 on Wednesday night.
Carter Whitley added 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half, and the Trojans established a 28-18 halftime lead in a final tune-up before their showdown with Central on Friday.
Gabe Brawley finished with 11 points, and J.T. Cross had seven in the victory. Potosi (13-2) collectively went 13-of-15 from the line.
Liam Hughes paced Union (9-4) with 14 points. Ozzie Smith tallied 13 points, and Kieran Wors had 10.
BOYS WRESTLING
Jackson Triangular
JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve topped Jackson 44-33 and Sikeston 52-23 to sweep a boys wrestling tri-match on Wednesday night.
Jacob Schweigert (285), Madden Wolk (165) and Jace Amschler registered falls as the Dragons won six contested bouts against Sikeston.
Cameron Vogt (126) won his match on an overtime takedown while Gage Gross (138) posted a 17-8 major decision. Mason Langeneckert (157) added a 9-3 victory.
Drake Meyer (113), Bryant Schwent (120), Dalton McBride (190) and Jacob Warren (215) received wins via forfeit.
Details from the dual versus Jackson were not immediately available.
Ste. Genevieve 52, Sikeston 23
106 – Jace Amschler (SG) fall Samuel Tyler, 2:27
113 – Drake Meyer (SG) won by forfeit
120 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit
126 – Cameron Vogt (SG) SV-1 Conner Michael, 11-9
132 – Tristan Leaviltt (S) fall Owen Drury, 3:15
138 – Gage Gross (SG) maj dec Colin Scott, 17-8
144 – Jacob Leavitt (S) won by forfeit
150 – Blayne McDermott (S) fall Gavin Amlong, 0:33
157 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) dec Jax Lancaster, 9-3
165 – Madden Wolk (SG) fall Michael Nance, 0:50
175 – Dominic Mullin (S) tech fall Gabe Willett, 15-0, 4:19
190 – Dalton McBride (SG) won by forfeit
215 – Jacob Warren (SG) won by forfeit
285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Kobe Bryant, 2:39
Jackson Triangular
JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve split the girls road tri-match at Jackson on Wednesday night with a 27-6 triumph over the host squad and 48-6 defeat against Sikeston.
Linley Wehner (115) notched a third-period fall, and Addison Geiler (130) earned a 9-5 decision against Jackson for the Dragons.
Liliana Hastings (190) picked up the lone Ste. Genevieve points against Sikeston with a pin at 3:37.
Ste. Genevieve 27, Jackson 6
115 – Linley Wehner (SG) fall Josephine Collins, 4:20
120 – Mallorie Metzger (J) won by forfeit
130 – Addison Geiler (SG) dec Mollie Metzger, 9-5
140 – Ragan Picou (SG) won by forfeit
145 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit
190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) won by forfeit
Sikeston 48, Ste. Genevieve 6
105 – Jasmynne Green (S) won by forfeit
115 – Destiny Bohnert (S) fall Linley Wehner, 4:47
125 – Rehanna Jones (S) won by forfeit
130 – Kimarhri Wilkins (S) fall Addison Geiler, 3:38
140 – Liliana Knoeppel (S) fall Ragan Picou, 2:49
145 – Shanell Williams (S) fall Hailey Wheeler, 1:04
155 – Ryleigh Coburn (S) won by forfeit
190 – Liliana Hastings (SG) fall Keniya Horton, 3:37
235 – Alayna Ray (S) won by forfeit