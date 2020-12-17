Wednesday Roundup: Potosi offense improves for victory against Valle

POTOSI – A motivated birthday girl spurred Potosi toward its highest scoring output of the young season on Wednesday evening.

Junior guard Carley Hampton scored a majority of her game-high 15 points from long range as the Lady Trojans cruised past Valle Catholic 55-27.

Kaydence Gibson added 11 points and three steals for Potosi (2-4), which limited Valle Catholic to four baskets while forcing 12 turnovers in the first half.

Hampton drained her second 3-pointer after Annie McCaul made a steal and dribbled end to end on a transition layup to begin the second quarter.

Kya Gibson added her own triple a few minutes later, and Hampton swished an 18-foot baseline jump plus two more layups for a 20-4 scoring edge in the period.

Senior forward Hannah Fowler paced Valle Catholic (2-4) with 11 points and six rebounds, and handed the visitors their lone lead at 3-0 on a turning bank shot through contact.

But the Lady Warriors managed just two points over the next eight minutes. Several passes from the perimeter never found their mark, while a series of putback tries missed from close range.