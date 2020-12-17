Wednesday Roundup: Potosi offense improves for victory against Valle

POTOSI – A motivated birthday girl spurred Potosi toward its highest scoring output of the young season on Wednesday evening.
Junior guard Carley Hampton scored a majority of her game-high 15 points from long range as the Lady Trojans cruised past Valle Catholic 55-27.
Kaydence Gibson added 11 points and three steals for Potosi (2-4), which limited Valle Catholic to four baskets while forcing 12 turnovers in the first half.
Hampton drained her second 3-pointer after Annie McCaul made a steal and dribbled end to end on a transition layup to begin the second quarter.
Kya Gibson added her own triple a few minutes later, and Hampton swished an 18-foot baseline jump plus two more layups for a 20-4 scoring edge in the period.
Senior forward Hannah Fowler paced Valle Catholic (2-4) with 11 points and six rebounds, and handed the visitors their lone lead at 3-0 on a turning bank shot through contact.
But the Lady Warriors managed just two points over the next eight minutes. Several passes from the perimeter never found their mark, while a series of putback tries missed from close range.
Potosi got another 3-pointer from Hampton with 1:07 left in the third quarter for a 38-14 advantage after leading 27-9 at halftime.
Calie Thompson provided nine points and Paige West chipped in seven more to comprise a 16-0 edge in bench scoring that favored the host squad.
Kaydence Gibson finished an aggressive drive, and Thompson followed with a 3-pointer to briefly bump the margin to 30 in the closing minutes.
Ade Weiler tallied six of her eight points for Valle Catholic in the fourth quarter. Riley Siebert collected six rebounds and six points.
Fowler drew multiple defenders in the post throughout the game, and reached double digits after sinking 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch.
Kya Gibson totaled seven points and five assists for Potosi, including an excellent high-low entry to her twin sister that made it 42-16.
Arcadia Valley 64, St. Paul 50
FARMINGTON – Arcadia Valley shot 48 percent from the field, and received a double-double from senior Gracee Smith while defeating St. Paul Lutheran 64-50 on Wednesday night.
Smith totaled 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals while committing just one turnover as four different Lady Tigers scored in double figures.
Arcadia Valley (4-1) established a halftime lead of 37-21 that swelled to 55-32 through three quarters. Molly Cook, Lilee Jones and Smith each made their lone 3-point attempts of the game.
Brylee Durbin netted a game-high 29 points, and Riley Petty added 13 for St. Paul (2-6), which struggled at times with the aggressive AV defense.
Hailey Pauley provided 14 points with five steals, and Alyssa Glanzer claimed five steals while equaling Cook with 10 points each for the Lady Tigers.
Hannah Helvey collected eight rebounds in the victory.
North County 45, Rock Bridge 37
ST. PETERS, Mo. – Tyler Conkright rescued the North County girls from a dismal offensive first quarter, and ignited a bracket upset Wednesday night at the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational.
The junior guard scorched the net for five 3-pointers in the second quarter alone, and scored 22 overall to lead the unbeaten Lady Raiders past top-seeded Rock Bridge 45-37 in the semifinal round.
North County (6-0) surged to a 24-10 halftime lead, thanks to the lone-range accuracy of Conkright and a collective defensive effort that held the Bruins to four first-half field goals.
Senior guards Ella Gant and Emily Veach each supplied eight points for the Lady Raiders, who made 10-of-14 free throws and protected a 34-25 lead entering the final stanza.
North County will face Whitfield on Saturday in pursuit of a second tournament title in as many weeks after capturing the Doe Run Classic in Herculaneum.
Mary Primos scored 16 points and K.K. Brodie notched 12 more for Rock Bridge.
The first quarter concluded in an unusual 3-3 tie.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Steelville 68, West County 54
LEADWOOD – Johnny Brice heated up to score 12 of his 20 points during the second half, and visiting Steelville pulled away from the West County boys 68-54 on Wednesday night.
Chase Cottrell added 17 points for the Cardinals (6-2), who entered halftime with a modest 32-27 lead after starting 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Steelville was bolstered by 13 points and nine rebounds from Jacob Franz, and knocked down 20-of-29 free throws compared to 18-of-30 by West County.
Mason Simily finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-1), and drilled consecutive 3-pointers down the stretch to help reduce a 20-point deficit to 10.
Matthew Menzel contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Garrisson Turner scored nine for West County in its home opener.
BOYS WRESTLING
Sikeston 42, North County 40
SIKESTON, Mo. – The North County boys wrestling team prevailed in five of the seven contested bouts against Sikeston on Wednesday night.
But first-period falls by Devyn Tinsley and Dominic Mullin helped host Bulldogs pull through for a 42-40 dual victory while honoring their seniors.
North County surrendered 30 points to Sikeston by being open in five weight classes. Five consecutive victories between 126 and 152 pounds could not erase the resulting deficit.
Kolton Boylan (145) needed only 46 seconds to win while Jonathon Coroama (126) and Chris Singleton (138) also pinned their respective opponents within the opening two minutes
Jordan Borseth (152) secured his fall at the 3:33 mark, and David Coroama (126) added a 13-2 major decision for the Raiders.
Match Results:
106 – Connor Lawrence (S) won by forfeit
113 – Nicholas Rogers (NC) won by forfeit
120 – Wesley Duncan (NC) won by forfeit
126 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Jacob Leavitt, 1:51
132 – David Coroama (NC) maj dec Blayne McDermott, 13-2
138 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Eddie Foster, 1:39
145 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Trey Scott, 0:46
152 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Cannon Gaddis, 3:33
160 – Devyn Tinsley (S) fall Michael Northcutt, 1:17
170 – Dominic Mullin (S) fall Cooper Dunn, 1:41
182 – Joseph Heckemeyer (S) won by forfeit
195 – Nolan Self (S) won by forfeit
220 – Ben Chittenden (S) won by forfeit
285 – Mark Fisher (S) won by forfeit
