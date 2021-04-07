Wednesday Roundup: Raiders golf third at Farmington tournament

STE. GENEVIEVE – Macy Wolk pitched a three-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts, and Valle Catholic defeated Bismarck 15-0 in a conference softball game on Wednesday.

Valle Catholic (3-5, 2-4) tallied eight runs in the top of the first inning, and Lexi van Elzen highlighted a five-run third with a two-RBI triple off the bench.

Mia Weiler provided an RBI ground-rule double and two walks with three runs scored. Kelsey Blum, Rylee Overmann and Belle Fallert were also 1-for-1 in the victory.

BASEBALL

Sikeston 19, Farmington 9

SIKESTON, Mo. – Trace Sullivan hit for the cycle, highlighted by a grand slam, and notched five RBI plus four runs scored as Sikeston hammered Farmington 19-9 on Wednesday.

Baden Hackworth also belted a grand slam while Tyler Stokes and Nolan Self gave the Bulldogs four home runs among 18 total hits in the contest.

Farmington (7-3) scored seven times in the third inning, and built a 9-6 lead before Sikeston (5-8) answered with four in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Tyler Gilmer threw all five innings for the win. Kael Krause pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while taking the loss.

