Wednesday Roundup: Raiders golf third at Farmington tournament

FARMINGTON – North County placed four players within the top 20 of 96 completed rounds at Crown Pointe, and placed third among 19 teams Wednesday in a the Farmington Invitational.
Jackson earned top team honors with 329, and was paced by tournament medalist Carsen Silliman, who carded an even par 72 for a three-shot victory.
Thomas Heisner equaled the four birdies of Silliman, and finished with 75 to lead runner-up Lindbergh, which posted a composite score of 335.
Senior Wil Claywell was tied for third among individuals at 81 for North County, which finalized a total of 342 with an 86 from Isaac Moore, 87 from Braden Swift and 88 by Will Dugal.
Jonah Burgess birdied the par-5 fifth hole, and shared fifth place for sixth-place team Farmington with 82. Teammate Alden Klug was one shot back in seventh at 83.
Bracey Blanton (89) and J.P. Ruble (97) completed the Knights’ score at 351.
Bryce Barley led Ste. Genevieve with an 89, and Grant Ebert fired a 90 for Fredericktown.
SOFTBALL
Valle Catholic 15, Bismarck 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Macy Wolk pitched a three-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts, and Valle Catholic defeated Bismarck 15-0 in a conference softball game on Wednesday.
Valle Catholic (3-5, 2-4) tallied eight runs in the top of the first inning, and Lexi van Elzen highlighted a five-run third with a two-RBI triple off the bench.
Mia Weiler provided an RBI ground-rule double and two walks with three runs scored. Kelsey Blum, Rylee Overmann and Belle Fallert were also 1-for-1 in the victory.
BASEBALL
Sikeston 19, Farmington 9
SIKESTON, Mo. – Trace Sullivan hit for the cycle, highlighted by a grand slam, and notched five RBI plus four runs scored as Sikeston hammered Farmington 19-9 on Wednesday.
Baden Hackworth also belted a grand slam while Tyler Stokes and Nolan Self gave the Bulldogs four home runs among 18 total hits in the contest.
Farmington (7-3) scored seven times in the third inning, and built a 9-6 lead before Sikeston (5-8) answered with four in the fourth and nine in the fifth.
Tyler Gilmer threw all five innings for the win. Kael Krause pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while taking the loss.