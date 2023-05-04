PARK HILLS – Although the path has not always looked pristine, the results have been satisfying for North County during its two-day push to reach the MAAA baseball tournament title game.

The fourth-seeded Raiders capitalized on four Valle Catholic defensive errors, and overcame five of their own to upset the top seed 8-4 in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Senior outfielder Grant Mullins drilled a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Jobe Smith finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored to highlight an 11-hit attack.

Tim Ekstam, Jr. allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings as the winning pitcher. His bases-loaded, two-run double commenced the scoring.

Kooper Kekec added three singles, Zane Huff chipped in two hits with an RBI, and Tyler Pipkin doubled to propel North County (8-6) into a title showdown with Central on Saturday.

Valle Catholic (24-4) rallied to grab a 3-2 lead when Chase Fallert singled and two subsequent runs crossed on an error in the bottom of the third inning.

But the afternoon was otherwise frustrating for the Warriors, who arguably should have been hosting the game at Alumni Field after being voted into the top line on the bracket.

But since their home venue does not have lights, and opposing schools could object to competing earlier than 4:30 p.m., the marquee round was shifted by default to the home field of No. 2 seed Central.

Clayton Drury was charged for three earned runs on seven runs and four walks while striking out five over five innings in defeat. His outing began with consecutive infield hits.

North County regained a 4-3 advantage in the fifth, and Mullins connected during a four-run sixth off reliever Chase Fallert after a questionable call allowed the previous batter to reach safely on an error.

Alex Viox belted a solo shot against Ekstam in the home half of the sixth, and made two big defensive plays as the catcher by picking off one runner and throwing another out stealing.

Raiders reliever Michael Huff issued five walks, but obtained the last five outs with no runs allowed. Trenton Crepps contributed a sacrifice fly to the win.

Chase Fallert paced the Valle Catholic offense at 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Isaac Viox singled with an RBI, and Jackson Fowler reached three times on a hit and two walks.

Central 11, West County 6

PARK HILLS – The decision to summon ace Casen Murphy for relief pitching duty during the third inning eventually worked out in favor of Central on Wednesday evening.

Once the all-state lefty gained control and extinguished a West County scoring rally, the second-seeded Rebels stormed back to score 11 unanswered runs in the MAAA tournament semifinal round.

Freshman Kale Dreier atoned for being picked off early by finishing 3-for-3 overall, including a tying two-RBI single, and Central avenged its previous setback against the Bulldogs with an 11-6 victory.

Jaxon Jones finished 2-for-3 with a walk, and Sammy Callaway provided a key two-run double. Central (16-2) shook off its ongoing frustration with the home plate umpire, and advanced to face North County for the title on Saturday.

Murphy inherited two runners from starter Lucas Whitehead, and promptly hit a batter, walked two others and unleashed a costly wild pitch before the top of the third inning concluded.

But the Bulldogs were unable to continue their positive momentum after building a 6-0 cushion. Murphy struck out five batters and allowed four hits over 3 2/3 innings for the win.

Jobe Bryant put Central ahead to stay at 7-6 with a sacrifice fly as Dreier beat the throw home after Ty Harlow walked his first two batters in the fifth.

West County (15-3) used singles from Nolan Rawson and Jaxon Campbell plus a walk by Harlow to load the bases with two outs in the sixth.

Barrett Henson, who earlier turned a double play at second base, struck out Ben Faulkner to keep the one-run edge, and earned the save after benefiting from four insurance runs in the seventh.

A second error by third baseman Caden Merrill enabled two Rebels to scamper in. Henson singled and later scored on a wild pitch by Lance Monroe.

The Bulldogs pounced for a 2-0 lead after Julian Thebeau doubled for his first of three straight hits, and Hudsen Dunlap highlighted a 3-for-4 effort with his two-run double off Whitehead in the second.

Callaway broke through during the third against starting hurler Rawson, and singles by Dreier and Jones cut the margin to 6-4 after Kendall Horton walked and Bryant was safe on an error in the fourth.

Rawson fanned two and departed with the lead following a correct gamble to intentionally walk Murphy with only third base open. Right fielder Trey Wright gloved an ensuing fly out by Callaway near the fence.

Murphy doubled to center in his initial plate appearance before being stranded. Every half inning of the game featured at least one base runner.

Fredericktown edged Valley 10-9, and Farmington topped Potosi 6-1 in the fifth-place bracket.

Ste. Genevieve blanked Kingston 10-0, and Bismarck clipped Arcadia Valley 4-3 in consolation action.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 5, Arcadia Valley 4

IRONTON – Haydin Eckhoff posted a singles shutout after pairing with Wyatt Mercer for a key No. 2 doubles triumph, and the Potosi boys tennis team clinching a winning season on Wednesday.

Draven Griffin and Wyatt Richards also cruised through individual matches with 8-1 results, and the visiting Trojans topped Arcadia Valley 5-4.

Logan Compton played alongside Richards to give Potosi (8-6) a doubles majority, and the teams evenly split the singles session from there.

Arcadia Valley (2-7) received two victories from top players Wren Blount, who beat Isaiah Marty 8-2, and Noah Silvy, who downed Mercer 8-1.

Vincent Tedder claimed the No. 6 singles contest for the Tigers.

Singles Results:

1. Wren Blount (AV) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-2

2. Noah Silvy (AV) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-1

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Jesse Hance, 8-0

4. Draven Griffin (P) def. Andrew Edgar, 8-1

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Hunter Hogan, 8-1

6. Vincent Tedder (AV) def. Logan Compton, 8-5

Doubles Results:

1. Blount/Silvy (AV) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-1

2. Mercer/Eckhoff (P) def. Hance/Edgar, 8-3

3. Richards/Compton (P) def. Hogan/Tedder, 8-3