Wednesday Roundup: Raiders top Ste. Gen. golf tourney

STE. GENEVIEVE – North County was a runaway winner at Ste. Genevieve Country Club on Wednesday as 14 full teams gathered for the Ste. Genevieve Invitational golf tournament.
The Raiders scored a composite 333 for a 24-shot victory over nearest contender Notre Dame at 357. Ste. Genevieve was third overall at 375.
Senior Wil Claywell secured individual medalist honors with his low round of 79 for North County, three shots ahead of runner-up Ethan McClinton of De Soto at 82.
Braden Swift finished with 82 while Will Dugal and Isaac Moore carded identical scores of 86 to round out the Raiders’ team total.
Ste. Genevieve was paced by Landon Rose at 89 and Bryce Barley at 91.
Other team leaders included Grant Ebert for Fredericktown with 89, Dylan Wigger for Potosi at 91 and Adele Sherrill for Central with 93.
Camdenton Invitational
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Farmington finished among the middle of a strong 28-team Camdenton Invitational field in 14th place on Wednesday at Old Kinderhook.
Jonah Burgess scored the low round of 81 for the Knights, who posted a composite total of 350 one day after sweeping a quad-match on the same course.
Rockhurst earned the team title with 300, followed by Chaminade at 302 and Poplar Bluff at 304.
Tyler Linenbroker of Marquette earned medalist honors with a stellar round of 4-under par 68.
SOFTBALL
Valle Catholic 7, Meadow Heights 6
PATTON, Mo. – Kelsey Blum connected for an RBI double in the first inning, and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored as Valle Catholic edged district softball opponent 7-6 on Wednesday.
Emily Flieg singled behind a Blum hit and walk to Mia Weiler as the Lady Warriors put together a key three-run surge in the fifth inning.
Ade Weiler provided a single plus two walks and two runs scored. Addie Heberlie and McKenna Bauman singled for Valle Catholic (5-10).
Macy Wolk pitched all seven innings and struck out six for the win.
Potosi 13, Grandview 1
WARE, Mo. – Emma Eaton scattered two hits over four innings, and collected five strikeouts Wednesday as the Potosi softball team dominated Grandview 13-1.
Sami Huck had three hits and four RBI to pace the Lady Trojans (15-2), and also fanned two while closing out the fifth inning in relief.
Gracie Lawson added two hits while Danielle King and Eaton provided two RBI each. Chelbi Poucher was on base four times with a single and three walks.
Potosi scored two runs in the first inning plus five in the second and six in the third.
Arcadia Valley 25, Kingston 11
POTOSI – Arcadia Valley prevailed 25-11 during a high-scoring conference game over Kingston on Wednesday.
Elena Lara homered for the second straight game to power Arcadia Valley (6-3, 4-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
North County 2, Poplar Bluff 0
BONNE TERRE – The North County girls soccer team returned to the victory column on Wednesday with a 2-0 home shutout over Poplar Bluff.
Ella Gant and Emma Gaugel scored for the Lady Raiders (7-3).
Maddi Oder and Juli Farr picked up the assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Oakville 6, Farmington 3
ST. LOUIS – Oakville prevailed 6-3 in a battle of longtime district tennis rivals on Wednesday.
Josh Tiemann, Danijel Blagojevic, Kyle Kedro and Alex Hebenstreit earned singles wins for the Tigers.
Farmington (3-2) received a 9-7 doubles triumph from Trenton Berghaus and Carter Barnes, who also went on to claim their respective singles contests in convincing results.
Singles Results:
1. Josh Tiemann (O) def. Colton Woody, 8-0
2. Danijel Blagojevic (O) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-1
3. Trenton Berghaus (F) def. Justin Bradley, 8-2
4. Carter Barnes (F) def. Brenden Pauls, 8-4
5. Kyle Kedro (O) def. Wyatt Bach, 8-5
6. Alex Hebenstreit (O) def. Cole Wofford, 8-4
Doubles Results: