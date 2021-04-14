Wednesday Roundup: Raiders top Ste. Gen. golf tourney

STE. GENEVIEVE – North County was a runaway winner at Ste. Genevieve Country Club on Wednesday as 14 full teams gathered for the Ste. Genevieve Invitational golf tournament.

The Raiders scored a composite 333 for a 24-shot victory over nearest contender Notre Dame at 357. Ste. Genevieve was third overall at 375.

Senior Wil Claywell secured individual medalist honors with his low round of 79 for North County, three shots ahead of runner-up Ethan McClinton of De Soto at 82.

Braden Swift finished with 82 while Will Dugal and Isaac Moore carded identical scores of 86 to round out the Raiders’ team total.

Ste. Genevieve was paced by Landon Rose at 89 and Bryce Barley at 91.

Other team leaders included Grant Ebert for Fredericktown with 89, Dylan Wigger for Potosi at 91 and Adele Sherrill for Central with 93.

Camdenton Invitational

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Farmington finished among the middle of a strong 28-team Camdenton Invitational field in 14th place on Wednesday at Old Kinderhook.