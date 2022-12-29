Wednesday Roundup: Rebels blow out Raiders; Trojans upset South Iron

PARK HILLS – All-state guard Jobe Bryant completed his latest shredding of the North County defense, and Central showed all the confidence of a state-ranked top seed.

The Rebels committed only two turnovers in the second half, and routed the MAAA rival Raiders 79-38 in the quarterfinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.

Bryant finished with 35 points and six assists, and Central (8-1) repeatedly produced layups from either steals or solid half-court ball movement.

The defensive effort was equally impressive. The Rebels limited top two opposing scorers Andrew Civey and Layne Wigger to zero made field goals over the first 15 minutes.

Caden Casey provided 16 points – eight in each half – and Kendall Horton delivered five assists. Central marched on to face Steelville in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Civey paced the Raiders again with 11 points and eight rebounds, and converted an outlet pass at the halftime buzzer to make the margin 35-16.

Bryant slashed through the lane for a twisting reverse layup in the second quarter, then increased his scoring frequency with 14 points in the third.

Horton capped a 12-0 run out of intermission by controlling a midcourt steal and throwing down a dunk with an unimpeded path to the goal.

Casey laid in a crossing lob from Bryant, and nailed a 3-pointer later in the third period as the Rebels increased their advantage to 57-23.

Kannon Harlow added eight points and Triston Stewart had six for Central. Chris Westley drilled a corner 3-pointer and short runner down the stretch.

Kooper Kekec knocked down three 3-pointers to score nine for North County (5-5). Drew Johnson and Jobe Smith ended with six apiece.

Wigger ended his shooting drought with a deep triple after halftime. Horton was his primary defender, and whipped a spinning bullet pass to Bryant while falling in the second quarter.

Central opened the game on a 13-3 run.

Potosi 73, South Iron 69

PARK HILLS – Potosi found timely shooting throughout its lineup, and notched the first of back-to-back seeding upsets in the quarterfinals of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Junior guard Gabe Brawley compiled 22 points with three assists on Wednesday night, and the seventh-seeded Trojans ousted three-time defending champion South Iron 73-69.

Potosi (9-1) overcame 12 second-half turnovers and a potential collapse over the final two minutes to spring the upset and book a semifinal meeting with Hillsboro on Thursday.

Carter Whitley totaled 16 points seven rebounds and four assists, and nailed two clinching free throws with 7.8 seconds to play after a timeout saved possession amid a backcourt triple team.

A program that became the tournament punchline two years ago by losing to the Central junior varsity now has a prime opportunity to reach the main event on championship night.

South Iron (10-1), ranked No. 1 in the Class 1 coaches’ state poll, suffered enough mental mistakes to negate a late defensive resurgence against the quick Potosi guards.

Martez Burse shined in defeat with 32 points and eight rebounds, and was integral in keeping the second-seeded Panthers within striking distance prior to halftime.

Potosi carried a 64-53 lead with 3:48 remaining after Whitley was fouled on a long shot and made 2-of-3 free throws on the heels of layup by Zane West off broken pressure.

But the Trojans appeared slightly reckless with possession as South Iron escalated pressure, and nearly squandered the entire advantage during a shaky two-minute stretch.

Sawyer Huff made five steals before fouling out, and drew a charging foul just before Burse brought the Panthers within 67-64 on a 3-pointer.

Whitley grabbed a major offensive rebound and scored off a missed free throw to give Potosi breathing room moments later. Burse made it 71-69 with his fifth triple of the night.

Ty Mills had another steady performance with 15 points and eight rebounds. West gave the Trojans four starters in double digits with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

West zipped a perimeter pass to Zeke Sisk for a 38-33 halftime lead that increased to 46-37 after Mills and Brawley buried deep 3-pointers.

Potosi answered a spinning shot in the post and 3-pointer by Burse with a 14-2 run over the last 3 ½ minutes of the opening quarter.

A five-second violation and Mills offensive rebound bolstered the surge, and Whitley found West at the rim with a dazzling no-look pass to make it 21-14.

South Iron crashed the offensive glass in response. Hunter Huff and Burse combined for four separate 3-point plays on second chances in the second quarter.

Kolton Dinkins netted 10 points in defeat. The Panthers dropped to a strong fifth-place bracket matchup with Festus, which fell to Hillsboro in another surprise on Wednesday.

Steelville 69, Ste. Genevieve 55

PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve calmly gashed the Steelville defense for a series of high-percentage layups throughout a promising first half Wednesday night.

But the fourth-seeded Cardinals coaxed the Dragons into more forced jumpers after intermission, and seized control for their spot in the Central Christmas Tournament semifinals.

Landon Mabe immediately attacked for consecutive layups while scoring 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter, and Carson Mullen starred in the post as Steelville triumphed 69-55.

The Cardinals posted a 25-8 scoring edge during the third stanza, and splashed 11-of-12 free throws as a team while advancing to face top-seeded Central on Thursday.

Mullen muscled his way to game highs of 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and hustled forward to complete a stellar 3-point play in transition at 51-42 after deflecting a shot from the deep corner.

Mabe nailed a perimeter jumper on the next Steelville possession, and the difference reached 63-48 on a putback by Mullen in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Harris tallied nine points, and Johnny Brice chipped in eight more for Steelville (8-1), which trailed 38-34 after Daniel Light swished a 3-pointer to cap the first half.

Ste. Genevieve (8-2) was consistently effective at the offensive end before the break on entry passes to forwards Kaden Flye and Aiden Boyer.

Flye scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, and Boyer finished with 12 points and four assists. Tucker Reed added eight points and eight rebounds from the paint.

But the guards were quiet in comparison, with the exception of a putback and 3-point play from Alex Basler that put the Dragons ahead 38-31.

Ricky Hunter had seven points following a scoreless first half, and notched a transition assist to Flye during a 10-0 push by Ste. Genevieve in the opening minutes.

Mullen steadied the Cardinals with four baskets before the period concluded.

Seckman 59, Valle Catholic 56

STE. GENEVIEVE – Seckman pieced together a 7-0 run over the final 70 seconds, and overtook host Valle Catholic 59-56 in the Warrior Winter Classic semifinal round on Wednesday night.

Colin Debold produced a game-high 27 points despite collecting three first-quarter fouls, and tallied the go-ahead layup off a steal with 40 seconds left.

Carter Gibbar added two free throws between two misses from the perimeter by Valle Catholic, and the Jaguars punched their ticket to the title game against St. Vincent.

Ben Lewis contributed 10 points, and Caden Lappe notched a key 3-point play down the stretch to spark the winning rally.

Valle Catholic (5-3) maintained slight leads of 26-25 at halftime and 45-43 entering the fourth quarter. A lob from Harry Oliver to Sam Drury, and split free throws by Chase Fallert made it 56-52.

Fallert scored 14 points and Sam Drury dropped in 13 for the Warriors. Oliver finished with 11 points, and Clayton Drury had eight while Carson Tucker grabbed 12 rebounds.

Tucker had an empty trip to the line with the late margin sitting at four. A desperate heave from Tyler Gegg missed as time expired with Seckman heavily guarding Fallert.

St. Vincent 78, Kingston 67

STE. GENEVIEVE – Grant Abernathy scored 22 points, and St. Vincent bounced top seed Kingston 78-67 in the semifinals of the Warrior Winter Classic on Wednesday night.

The Indians put five players in double figures, and led almost the entire way to earn their place in the title game against Seckman on Thursday.

St. Vincent (7-4) carried a 39-29 margin into halftime after Payton Strattman drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and eventually pushed it to 15.

Kingston (7-3) stormed back to within 50-49, but could not complete the comeback as the Indians knocked down 16-of-20 free throws.

Junior standout Cody Yates delivered a game-high 29 points for the Cougars, and became the third player in program history to surpass 1,000 behind Matt Nelson and Dayton Shepard.

Mason Nelson threw down a transition dunk in the fourth quarter while totaling 11 points in defeat.

Collin Sumpter ended with 10 points, and Corey Kemper had seven. Kingston slipped into a third-place pairing against tournament host Valle Catholic.

St. Vincent was bolstered by Blake Monier with 18 points plus Simon Unterreiner with 16, Dylan DeWilde with 14 and Dane Kline with 12.

Saxony Lutheran 55, St. Paul 38

STE. GENEVIEVE – A solid rebounding effort was not enough to propel St. Paul past higher-seeded Saxony Lutheran at the Warrior Winter Classic on Wednesday.

The Cardinals rolled to a 55-38 triumph in the consolation bracket, bumping the Giants to a clash with Fox for seventh place.

DeVontae Minor scored 24 points to lead St. Paul (2-11).

Fredericktown 68, De Soto 45

PARK HILLS – Fredericktown limited De Soto to a single field goal during the first quarter, and rolled to a 68-45 victory on Wednesday in the consolation bracket of the Central Christmas Tournament.

Senior guard Andrew Starkey scored a game-high 24 points while sinking 7-of-8 free throws, and the Blackcats surged to a comfortable 29-11 halftime lead.

Fredericktown (4-5) got 17 points from forward Riley Fraire plus 13 more from Mark Heine, and stayed alive to face Crystal City on Thursday.

LeeAndrea Catchings and Zander Stephens added seven points each toward the win.

Cole McClinton paced De Soto (3-10) with 14 points after going scoreless in the first half. Evan McClinton and Aidyn Mitchell chipped in nine each.

Crystal City 84, Arcadia Valley 76

PARK HILLS – Crystal City connected 12 times overall from 3-point range, and earned a fast-paced 84-76 win over Arcadia Valley in the Central Christmas Tournament consolation bracket on Wednesday.

Camden Mayes and Cyle Schaumberg each finished with 18 points for Crystal City (7-5), which held leads of 44-39 at halftime and 64-59 through three quarters.

Kanden Bolton tallied 15 points while Ian Kirn scored 13 and Clayton Roussin added 10 as the Hornets advanced to face Fredericktown with five in double figures.

Senior forward Jackson Dement thrived for Arcadia Valley (5-5) by scoring a game-high 31 points and making 5-of-6 free throws in his tournament finale.

Ralph Salinas nailed four 3-pointers while totaling 16 points overall, and Colin Whited provided nine more for the Tigers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Farmington 60, Rockwood Summit 42

FENTON, Mo. – Farmington received a game-high 15 points from junior guard Brynn Johnson to reach the championship round of the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Wednesday.

The Knights limited the host squad to four points in the first quarter, and remained in front to secure a 60-42 triumph while putting four players in double figures.

Maddie Mills sank four 3-pointers to score 12, and Farmington (11-2) established a 27-15 halftime lead as defending champs. Johnson connected three times from long range.

Jade Roth also tallied 12 points and Grace Duncan added 10 more. The Knights moved forward to face powerful Battle for the title on Thursday.

Abigail Ulsus and Cecelia Hoeflinger each had 10 points for Rockwood Summit (6-4).

West County 68, De Soto 27

LEADWOOD – Gracie Wright drained three shots from the perimeter and scored 19 points Wednesday as West County began its defense as FSCB Christmas Tournament champions.

Bailey Skiles was just off the game-high pace with 18 points, and the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs sealed a dominant 68-27 triumph over De Soto in the quarterfinals.

West County (9-1) yielded single digits to the Dragons in all four quarters, and led 35-11 at halftime before moving on to face Cuba on Thursday.

Lilly James chipped in eight points, and Kaytlen Hartley added seven while Alivia Simily made 5-of-6 free throws in the victory.

Jami Smith highlighted De Soto (4-8) with 10 points.

Perryville 37, Bismarck 23

LEADWOOD – Kyla Schnurbusch scored a game-high 13 points, and second-seeded Perryville topped Bismarck 37-23 in the FSCB Christmas Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Brooklyn Moll chipped in 10 points as Perryville advanced to face Hillsboro on Thursday. The Lady Pirates extended their 18-8 halftime edge to 32-16 after three quarters.

Ashley Hawkins netted 12 points to power Bismarck (5-6).