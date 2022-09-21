 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday Roundup: Sansegraw, Sisk race to victory at Van Buren

Roundup Cross Country

Potosi junior Ezekiel Sisk competes during the boys varsity race at the Arcadia Valley Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ironton.

 Matt King,

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Potosi senior Celeste Sansegraw and junior Ezekiel Sisk raced to individual titles in their respective divisions Wednesday at the Van Buren cross country meet.

Schools from MSHSAA enrollment Classes 1-2 were separated from Classes 3-4-5 for team awards with all varsity runners from each gender division competing together.

Sansegraw (20:04) claimed her first outright victory of the season out of 27 athletes after previously placing second 11 days earlier at Arcadia Valley.

Her final mark was 1 minute, 52 seconds ahead of Class 3-4-5 runner-up Brooklyn Cannon of St. Clair. Potosi claimed exactly half of the 12 fastest girls and six of the top-10 boys.

Alyson Skiles (22:52) finished sixth followed by teammates Allison Land (23:51), Ava Wright (24:01), Carlee Moss (24:17) and Kaydence Gibson (24:45).

Rydan Deckard (17:08) of Alton cut a sizzling pace for the best overall time among boys. Sisk (17:18) was only 10 seconds back to headline 47 runners in his division.

Jaden Kanan (17:52) took second place, and Garrett Hale (18:02) claimed fourth ahead of Connor Gibson (18:15), Alex Smith (18:29) and Tanner Gibson (18:32).

VOLLEYBALL

South Iron 3, Arcadia Valley 0

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron completed a three-game sweep volleyball of Arcadia Valley 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 while improving to 6-3-3 on Wednesday evening.

Drew Gayle compiled 11 kills, 18 assists and 13 digs to lead the Lady Panthers. Madison Ayers spiked a match-high 18 kills, and Anna Parker produced 18 digs and 25 serve receptions.

Senior outside hitter Riley Brogan paced Arcadia Valley (3-10-2) by reaching double digits three times with 11 kills, 15 digs and 10 service points.

Setter Taylor Lorenz amassed 27 assists plus 15 digs and three kills. Cate Newstead-Adams posted eight kills plus 13 digs, and Hannah Tripp chipped in three kills with three blocks.

Paige Newstead-Adams picked up nine digs, Kayla Sumpter sent down three kills and Hallie Vinyard tallied five points with four digs for the Lady Tigers.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saxony Lutheran 6, Farmington 3

FARMINGTON – Saxony Lutheran swept all three doubles contests, and defeated Farmington 6-3 in the first meeting between the girls tennis programs on Wednesday.

Margaret Hillin, Abigail Haley and Evie Caruso – the top three players for the Crusaders – followed their doubles triumphs with singles victories.

Addison Brenneke and Tessa Hand of the Knights avenged their loss to Crosby Millstead and Ashtyn Mueller by each prevailing 8-4 in singles action.

Senior Olivia Lugo also posted an 8-4 win for Farmington (3-7).

Singles Results:

1. Margaret Hillin (SL) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-0

2. Abigail Haley (SL) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-3

3. Evie Caruso (SL) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-4

4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Addelyn Thomason, 8-4

5. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Crosby Millstead, 8-4

6. Tessa Hand (FA) def. Ashlyn Mueller, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Hillin/Haley (SL) def. Thurman/DeVoto, 8-4

2. Caruso/Thomason (SL) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-3

3. Millstead/Mueller (SL) def. Brenneke/Hand, 8-3

