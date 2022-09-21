Wednesday Roundup: Sansegraw, Sisk race to victory at Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Potosi senior Celeste Sansegraw and junior Ezekiel Sisk raced to individual titles in their respective divisions Wednesday at the Van Buren cross country meet.

Schools from MSHSAA enrollment Classes 1-2 were separated from Classes 3-4-5 for team awards with all varsity runners from each gender division competing together.

Sansegraw (20:04) claimed her first outright victory of the season out of 27 athletes after previously placing second 11 days earlier at Arcadia Valley.

Her final mark was 1 minute, 52 seconds ahead of Class 3-4-5 runner-up Brooklyn Cannon of St. Clair. Potosi claimed exactly half of the 12 fastest girls and six of the top-10 boys.

Alyson Skiles (22:52) finished sixth followed by teammates Allison Land (23:51), Ava Wright (24:01), Carlee Moss (24:17) and Kaydence Gibson (24:45).

Rydan Deckard (17:08) of Alton cut a sizzling pace for the best overall time among boys. Sisk (17:18) was only 10 seconds back to headline 47 runners in his division.

Jaden Kanan (17:52) took second place, and Garrett Hale (18:02) claimed fourth ahead of Connor Gibson (18:15), Alex Smith (18:29) and Tanner Gibson (18:32).

VOLLEYBALL

South Iron 3, Arcadia Valley 0

ANNAPOLIS, Mo. – South Iron completed a three-game sweep volleyball of Arcadia Valley 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 while improving to 6-3-3 on Wednesday evening.

Drew Gayle compiled 11 kills, 18 assists and 13 digs to lead the Lady Panthers. Madison Ayers spiked a match-high 18 kills, and Anna Parker produced 18 digs and 25 serve receptions.

Senior outside hitter Riley Brogan paced Arcadia Valley (3-10-2) by reaching double digits three times with 11 kills, 15 digs and 10 service points.

Setter Taylor Lorenz amassed 27 assists plus 15 digs and three kills. Cate Newstead-Adams posted eight kills plus 13 digs, and Hannah Tripp chipped in three kills with three blocks.

Paige Newstead-Adams picked up nine digs, Kayla Sumpter sent down three kills and Hallie Vinyard tallied five points with four digs for the Lady Tigers.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saxony Lutheran 6, Farmington 3

FARMINGTON – Saxony Lutheran swept all three doubles contests, and defeated Farmington 6-3 in the first meeting between the girls tennis programs on Wednesday.

Margaret Hillin, Abigail Haley and Evie Caruso – the top three players for the Crusaders – followed their doubles triumphs with singles victories.

Addison Brenneke and Tessa Hand of the Knights avenged their loss to Crosby Millstead and Ashtyn Mueller by each prevailing 8-4 in singles action.

Senior Olivia Lugo also posted an 8-4 win for Farmington (3-7).

Singles Results:

1. Margaret Hillin (SL) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-0

2. Abigail Haley (SL) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-3

3. Evie Caruso (SL) def. Abbie Wigger, 8-4

4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Addelyn Thomason, 8-4

5. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Crosby Millstead, 8-4

6. Tessa Hand (FA) def. Ashlyn Mueller, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Hillin/Haley (SL) def. Thurman/DeVoto, 8-4

2. Caruso/Thomason (SL) def. Wigger/Lugo, 8-3

3. Millstead/Mueller (SL) def. Brenneke/Hand, 8-3