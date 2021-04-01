Wednesday Roundup: Softball Bulldogs clobber three HR

West County 21, Kingston 4
POTOSI – West County softball sophomores Jacy Tongay, Gracie Wright and Morgan Simily homered during a 21-4 conference victory over Kingston on Wednesday.
Simily circled the bases in inside-the-park fashion on a drive to right-center field, and continued a scorching stretch of games by going 4-for-5 with a triple, four RBI, four runs scored and five stolen bases.
Wright was 3-for-5 overall with two RBI and double, and Tongay compiled three RBI and three runs scored in a 2-for-4 performance for the Lady Bulldogs.
Reese Smith had two doubles among three hits with two RBI, and pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to bolster West County (6-2, 3-1).
Megan Perkins finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Kaelin Hedgcorth notched a double, single and three RBI. Jenna Simily and Riley Kawelaske added singles.
Bree Asher picked up the win by striking out five over three innings. All four runs charged against her were unearned.
The teams combined for eight errors in a game that was tied 3-3 through one inning.
Ste. Genevieve 16, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve erupted for 11 runs in the third inning, and secured a dominant 16-2 win against previously unbeaten Arcadia Valley on Wednesday.
Brittney Kreitler finished 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Chloe Walker also homered in a 2-for-3 effort as Ste. Genevieve (4-3, 2-2) compiled nine extra-base hits.
Bailey Deck doubled twice, and Morgan Schwent had a triple and single in multi-hit games. Izzy Basler, Autumn Basler, Kreitler and Walker also notched doubles.
Autumn Basler pitched 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts for the win. She allowed two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four.
Faith Lincoln needed only six pitches to obtain the last four outs. Mia Schweigert and Lincoln singled for the Dragons.
Elena Lara doubled and Kaydence Whited singled for Arcadia Valley (5-1, 3-1).
Central 18, Bismarck 0
PARK HILLS – Allie Kelly smashed a three-run homer and pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts as Central blanked Bismarck 18-0 in three frames on Wednesday.
Jessica Hulsey collected three RBI with two hits for the Central (5-3, 3-1), which produced 15 runs during the first inning.
Chloe Coppedge also contributed two hits, and Aubree Eaton drove in two runs. Taylor Marler struck out all three batters in the third to close it out.
Madison Randazzo led off the contest with a single for Bismarck (0-5, 0-4).
GOLF
North County Invitational
TERRE DU LAC – North County dominated a field of 13 participating teams on Wednesday during its home golf tournament at Terre Du Lac Country Club.
The Raiders posted a composite score of 326, good for a 30-stroke victory. Farmington placed second at 356, and Ste. Genevieve was third at 367.
Senior Wil Claywell earned medalist distinction with his round of 78. North County teammate Braden Swift carded an 80 as event runner-up.
BOYS TENNIS
North County 8, Arcadia Valley 1
IRONTON – North County picked up a doubles sweep against Arcadia Valley, and prevailed 8-1 in boys tennis action on Wednesday.
Landon Kater and Peyton Cheek grabbed a 9-7 win, and Garrett Hayes paired with Evan Veach for an 8-6 outcome in close doubles action.
Andrew Kay and Bryan Basinger each won their singles matches after teaming up, and Kater claimed the No. 1 singles showdown 8-3 for North County (2-2) against River Blount.
Isaiah Eudy collected a singles win for Arcadia Valley (0-2),
Singles Results:
1. Landon Kater (NC) def. River Blount, 8-3
2. Peyton Cheek (NC) def. Noah Silvy, 8-6
3. Andrew Kay (NC) def. Wren Blount, 8-6
4. Bryan Basinger (NC) def. Trey Dedear, 8-5
5. Garrett Hayes (NC) def. Dakota Files 9-7
6. Isaiah Eudy (AV) def. Evan Veach, 9-7
Doubles Results:
1. Kater/Cheek (NC) def. Silvy/W Blount, 9-7
2. Kay/Basinger (NC) def. R Blount/Eudy, 8-4
3. Hayes/Veach (NC) def. Dedear/Files, 8-6
Salem 7, Potosi 2
POTOSI – Salem captured five of six singles matches, and defeated Potosi 7-2 in boys tennis action on Wednesday.
Philip Lucas outlasted Tristen James 9-7 to secure the lone singles win for Potosi (1-3).
Chase Glore paired with Lucas for a No. 1 doubles victory via tiebreaker.
Singles Results:
1. Tatum Hatridge (S) def. Chase Glore, 8-5
2. Philip Lucas (P) def. Tristen James, 9-7
3. Logan Hubbs (S) def. Brenden Brown, 8-4
4. Martin Jones (S) def. Haydin Eckhoff, 8-1
5. Jacob Casper (S) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-2
6. Layton Southards (S) def. Isiah Marty, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Glore/Lucas (P) def. Hatridge/James, 9-8 (7-4)
2. Hubbs/Southards (S) def. Brown/Eckhoff, 8-4
3. Jones/Casper (S) def. Mercer/Marty, 8-0
BASEBALL
Valle Catholic 19, St. Vincent 3
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic tallied 15 unanswered runs, including nine in the fifth inning, and routed St. Vincent 19-3 on Wednesday.
Chase Fallert finished 3-for-3 and totaled four RBI on a home run, two doubles and sacrifice fly, and Aiden Heberlie cleared the bases for three RBI with one of his two doubles on the day.
Jayden Gegg also went deep in a 2-for-2 showing that also included a double, two stolen bases and four runs scored for Valle Catholic (5-3).
Drew Bauman pitched two innings and struck out four with three unearned runs allowed for the win. He also contributed two doubles at the plate.
The Warriors also received one double each from Jackson Fowler and Michael Okenfuss.
Ellington 8, West County 7
LEADWOOD – Ellington grabbed the lead on an error and scored five runs in the top the seventh inning to overtake West County 8-7 on Wednesday.
Trevor Copeland doubled twice while Carson McNail and Evan Weaver had two singles apiece for the Whippets (3-4), who trailed 5-3 entering the final frame.
West County (2-2) tallied twice in the home half of the seventh and collected 13 total hits, but committed five defensive miscues in defeat.
Grady Masters drove in three runs on two hits for the Bulldogs, and helped them build a 4-0 advantage with a double in the fourth inning.
Kamden Walter and Carter Reed each finished 2-for-3 while Mason Simily and Tycen Price each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jase Campbell also had two hits, and Trey Wright chipped in an RBI single.
Each team utilized two pitchers in a contest that featured no walks. Winning starter Johnathan Heady allowed 12 hits and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings. Tucker Dement got two outs for the save.
Lance Monroe took the loss after surrendering seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. Three of his five runs allowed were unearned.
Reed made the start for the Bulldogs, and yielded three runs on four hits while fanning four over the first 4 2/3 innings.