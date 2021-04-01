Wednesday Roundup: Softball Bulldogs clobber three HR

Trevor Copeland doubled twice while Carson McNail and Evan Weaver had two singles apiece for the Whippets (3-4), who trailed 5-3 entering the final frame.

West County (2-2) tallied twice in the home half of the seventh and collected 13 total hits, but committed five defensive miscues in defeat.

Grady Masters drove in three runs on two hits for the Bulldogs, and helped them build a 4-0 advantage with a double in the fourth inning.

Kamden Walter and Carter Reed each finished 2-for-3 while Mason Simily and Tycen Price each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jase Campbell also had two hits, and Trey Wright chipped in an RBI single.

Each team utilized two pitchers in a contest that featured no walks. Winning starter Johnathan Heady allowed 12 hits and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings. Tucker Dement got two outs for the save.

Lance Monroe took the loss after surrendering seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. Three of his five runs allowed were unearned.

Reed made the start for the Bulldogs, and yielded three runs on four hits while fanning four over the first 4 2/3 innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0