Wednesday Roundup: Softball Bulldogs rally from five down

STE. GENEVIEVE – Alexis Hedgcorth hit her first varsity home run, and West County rallied for a wild 9-7 softball victory over Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday.
West County (2-1, 1-1) notched four runs in the fifth inning after trailing early, and snapped a 5-5 deadlock with four more in the top of the seventh.
Ste. Genevieve (0-2, 0-2) countered with two in the home half before falling short, and finished with an unofficial 10-8 edge in total hits.
Gracie Wright doubled twice while going 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Jenna Simily had a double and single for the Lady Bulldogs.
Bree Asher pitched 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, and allowed two earned runs on five hits for the win. Kaelin Hedgcorth provided an RBI single, and Morgan Simily doubled to boost West County.
Brynna Wehner took the loss in relief after Dragons starter Autumn Basler fanned four and gave an earned run on five hits over the first 4 1/3 frames.
Ste. Genevieve jumped ahead 5-0 after breaking a scoreless tie in the third inning, and was paced by Isabel Basler’s perfect 3-for-3 effort that also included a double and two walks.
Bailey Deck smacked a two-run homer and Morgan Schwent added two singles with two RBI. Zoe Cook, Briana Watts and Autumn Basler contributed singles, and Brittney Kreitler chipped in an RBI double.
Central 13, Kingston 0
POTOSI – Allie Kelly posted 12 strikeouts while pitching a two-hitter, and Central defeated Kingston 13-0 in five innings on Wednesday.
Taylor Marler, McKinlee Dalton and Kelly each collected two hits offensively for the Lady Rebels (3-2, 2-0), who scored five times in the third inning and six times in the fifth.
Jessica Hulsey and Chloe Coppedge drove in runs, and Central capitalized on four defensive errors by Kingston (0-2, 0-2).
Senior Laney Credeur fanned 13 and allowed eight hits for the Lady Cougars.
Arcadia Valley 10, Valle Catholic 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Arcadia Valley notched a second consecutive shutout over a conference opponent on Wednesday, topping Valle Catholic 10-0 in five innings.
Freshman Kaydence Whited struck out 11 and allowed only one hit for the Lady Tigers (3-0, 2-0).
BASEBALL
Valle Catholic 14, Jefferson 4
STE. GENEVIEVE – Mizzou commit Aiden Heberlie scored four runs, drove in three more and stole three bases while going 3-for-4 as Valle Catholic defeating Jefferson 14-4 on Wednesday.
Collin Vaeth notched two RBI and reached base four times on two singles and two walk for the Warriors, who extended a 3-2 lead with five runs in the fifth inning and added four more in the seventh.
Senior Austin Burnett pitched four innings for the win, yielding two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six.
Carter Hoog had a triple, double and three RBI while Jayden Gegg finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to bolster Valle Catholic (3-2).
Farmington 7, Cape Central 1
FARMINGTON – Senior left-hander Jacob Jarvis handcuffed opposing Cape Central batters for 12 strikeouts and just two hits allowed during six shutout innings on Wednesday.
Max McKinney and Kael Krause provided two hits each at the plate, and the Knights pounced early with four runs in the first toward a 7-1 home victory.
Ryan Cooper and Ayden Morgan added an RBI apiece for Farmington (3-2).
SOCCER
North County 5, De Soto 1
DE SOTO, Mo. – All-state senior forward Ella Gant netted her latest hat trick on Wednesday, and North County downed De Soto 5-1 in soccer action.
Emma Gaugel and Kim Gerhard also scored for the Lady Raiders (2-0).
TRACK & FIELD
Raider Relays
BONNE TERRE – The Farmington girls finished second behind Hillsboro among eight participating schools on Wednesday at the North County Raider Relays.
Emma Gerstner sprinted to first place in the 100 after returning from knee surgery, and the Knights won six separate girls events.
Farmington also dominated long distance runs. Lilly Earley led a 1-2-3 finish in the 1600, and Beanna Mathes set the 3200 pace with teammate Kristina Ramos.
The Knights swept the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, and senior Jocelyn Cunningham added a decisive victory in the javelin throw.
Arcadia Valley featured two girls running champions with senior Erica Standefer capturing the 800 and sophomore Sammi Layton taking the 200.
Potosi junior Annie McCaul posted a victory and runner-up result in her hurdles events. Central senior Liberty Coleman easily soared highest in the pole vault.
The Farmington boys were highlighted by event winners Tyler Williams in pole vault and Adam Perry in the 3200.
Will Jarvis was fastest in the boys’ 400 for Potosi.
Several athletes will have a quick turnaround Friday at the Central Rebel Relays.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Hillsboro 165; 2. Farmington 148 ½; 3. Potosi 110 ½; 4. Poplar Bluff 98 ½; Grandview 75; North County 49 ½; 7. Central 44; 7. Arcadia Valley
Boys Team Scores:
1. Poplar Bluff 214; 2. Hillsboro 160; 3. Potosi 91; 4. Farmington 89; 5. North County 67; 6. Central 54 ½; 7. Arcadia Valley 47; 8. Grandview 12 ½.
Local Girls Results:
100 – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.74; 3. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.84; 6. Courtney Swink, FARM, 14.21; 7. Emma McGill, CEN, 14.30
200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 28.19; 3. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 29.00; 6. Haley Minkel, NC, 29.66; 8. Paige West, POT, 30.47
400 – 3. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 1:08.40; 4. Chloe Wood, FARM, 1:08.53; 7. Madison Young, CEN, 1:12.39; 8. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:12.72
800 – 1. Erica Standefer, AV, 2:44.84; 3. Hannah Horn, FARM, 2:51.41; 4. Peyton Drye, FARM, 2:55.35; 6. Gracie Schutz, POT, 2:57.12; 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 2:59.02
1600 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 5:55.31; 2. Ellie Hinson, FARM, 6:09.71; 3. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 6:11.19; 4. Hallie Portell, POT, 6:19.22; 6. Gracie Schutz, POT, 6:28.66; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 6:34.20
3200 – 1. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:20.90; 2. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 12:39.49; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:56.82; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:02.16; 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:03.94; 8. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 13:33.87
100 Hurdles – 2. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.62; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 18.57; 6. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 19.01; 7. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 19.58; 8. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 20:15
300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.98; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 55.04; 6. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 55.69; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 57.33
4x100 – 2. Farmington, 53.93; 4. Central, 56.22; 5. North County B, 56.42; 7. North County A, 57.78; 8. Arcadia Valley, 59.10
4x200 – 4. Potosi, 2:01.29; 5. Central, 2:02.95; 6. Farmington, 2:03.57; 7. North County, 2:03.68; 8. Arcadia Valley, 2:04.90
4x400 – 1. Farmington, 4:21.79; 3. Potosi, 4:44.84; 6. North County, 5:16.24
4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:29.97; 2. Potosi, 10:53.40; 4. Arcadia Valley, 11:29.75; 6. North County, 11:45.28
Long Jump – 3. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.34m; 4. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.27m; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.19m; 7. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.06m; 8. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 4.03m
Triple Jump – 2. Darcey Wright, NC, 9.61m; 3. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.40m; 4. Ashton Malady, NC, 9.00m; 5. Jade Roth, FARM, 8.87m; 7. Paige West, POT, 8.44m; 8. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.43m
High Jump – 4. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.42m; 5. Paris Larkin, NC, 1.37m; 6. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 1.37m; 7. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 1.37m; 8. Macy Kamler, NC, 1.37m
Pole Vault – 1. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.73m; 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.28m; 5. Alya Schott, FARM, 1.98m
Discus – 2. Kalie Thompson, POT, 30.30m; 3. Sloane Elam, FARM, 28.90m; 8. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 22.10m
Shot Put – 3. Nora Henry, POT, 8.88m; 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 8.57m; 6. Kami Politte, POT, 8.48m; 7. Emily McClure, NC, 8.33m; 8. Karli McFarland, CEN, 8.23m
Javelin – 1. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 31.63m; 2. Chloe Finley, POT, 29.94m; 5. Hope Miner, POT, 24.43m
Local Boys Results:
100 – 5. Gavin Lotz, CEN, 12.88; 6. Ryland Lotz, NC, 13.03; 8. Caleb Truman, FARM, 13.19
200 – 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 25.48; 5. Gaige Joplin, NC, 25.58; 6. Landon Ray, NC, 25.68; 7. Gage Mosier, POT, 25.79
400 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 53.55; 2. Josiah Lantz, AV, 56.09; 6. Dillon Mueller, AV, 59.21; 7. Gaige Joplin, NC, 59.24
800 – 2. Hunter Griffin, POT, 2:16.86; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:17.62; 4. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:17.67; 5. Jordan Borseth, NC, 2:18.39; 6. Andrew Cain, POT, 2:18.77; 7. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:21.40; 8. Bryan Arango, FARM, 2:22.62
1600 – 2. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 4:51.70; 4. Stone Gill, AV, 4:56.63; 6. Coby Gilbert, NC, 5:06.02; 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 5:06.91
3200 – 1. Adam Perry, FARM, 10:33.39; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:42.44; 3. Stone Gill, AV, 10:44.67; 6. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 10:53.33; 7. Tanner Gibson, POT, 11:23.21; 8. Connor Gibson, POT, 11:34.73
110 Hurdles – 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 18.00; 6. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 19.00; 7. Bobby Lawson, NC, 20.41; 8. Jarren Cross, POT, 20.84
300 Hurdles – 4. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 47.50; 5. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 47.81; 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 48.05; 7. Dawson Couch, AV, 48.51
4x100 – 3. Farmington, 47.79; 4. North County A, 48.38; 5. Central, 48.60; 6. North County B, 49.83; 7. Potosi, 54.75
4x200 – 2. North County, 1:38.52; 4. Central, 1:42.91; 5. Potosi, 1:43.11; 6. North County B, 1:46.54; 7. Arcadia Valley, 1:49.99; 8. Farmington, 1:51.27
4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:45.43; 3. Farmington, 3:47.30; 5. North County, 3:56.91; 6. Arcadia Valley, 4:00.00
4x800 – 2. Potosi A, 8:48.54; 3. Potosi B, 9:08.80; 4. Arcadia Valley, 9:11.63; 5. Farmington, 9:17.85; 6. North County, 9:19.26
Long Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.03m; 6. Nicolas Dante, NC, 5.58m; 8. Caden Casey, CEN, 5.47m
Triple Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 11.75m; 4. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 11.53m; 5. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.38m; 7. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.09m
High Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.73m; 4. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.68m; 5. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 1.68m; 7. Landon Ray, NC, 1.63m
Pole Vault – 2. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.39m; 3. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.39m; 4. Triston Miller, NC, 3.34m; 5. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.19m; 6. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 3.04m
Discus – 3. Tyler Williams, FARM, 34.00m; 5. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 33.40m; 6 .Nathaniel Robinson, FARM, 33.36m
Shot Put – 5. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 11.72m; 6. Tyler Williams, FARM, 11.56m; 7. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 11.29m; 8. Christian Aubuchon, NC, 11.04m
Javelin – 1. Tyler Williams, FARM, 48.50m; 5. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 39.48m; 7. Wyatt Valentine, FARM, POT, 35.79m; 8. Jacob Deidiker, FARM, 33.04m