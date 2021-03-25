Wednesday Roundup: Softball Bulldogs rally from five down

STE. GENEVIEVE – Alexis Hedgcorth hit her first varsity home run, and West County rallied for a wild 9-7 softball victory over Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday.

West County (2-1, 1-1) notched four runs in the fifth inning after trailing early, and snapped a 5-5 deadlock with four more in the top of the seventh.

Ste. Genevieve (0-2, 0-2) countered with two in the home half before falling short, and finished with an unofficial 10-8 edge in total hits.

Gracie Wright doubled twice while going 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Jenna Simily had a double and single for the Lady Bulldogs.

Bree Asher pitched 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, and allowed two earned runs on five hits for the win. Kaelin Hedgcorth provided an RBI single, and Morgan Simily doubled to boost West County.

Brynna Wehner took the loss in relief after Dragons starter Autumn Basler fanned four and gave an earned run on five hits over the first 4 1/3 frames.

Ste. Genevieve jumped ahead 5-0 after breaking a scoreless tie in the third inning, and was paced by Isabel Basler’s perfect 3-for-3 effort that also included a double and two walks.