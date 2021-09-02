Wednesday Roundup: Softball Knights, Lady Cats dominate

FARMINGTON – Abby Robbins notched a two-run double, and scattered three hits over three innings from the circle to lead the Farmington softball team past Jefferson 15-0 on Wednesday.
Angelia Davis added an RBI single for the Knights (4-2), who scored six runs in the first inning and eight more during the second.
Abbie Miller, McKennah Wallace and Elly Robbins also singled in the victory.
Abby Robbins struck out five and walked none.
Fredericktown 12, Herculaneum 2
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Kiley Elders collected four strikeouts over five innings while pitching a three-hitter, and Fredericktown rolled past Herculaneum 12-2 on Wednesday.
Allie Bloom produced four RBI on a couple of hits, and Calie Allgier drove in three runs in the win.
Fredericktown (2-3) scored five times in the second inning to build a 7-1 lead.
Courtnee Lowrey tallied two hits for Herculaneum (0-2).
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 8, Mehlville 1
FARMINGTON – Three doubles pairings combined to drop only four games on Wednesday, setting the dominant tone for an 8-1 victory over Mehlville.
Kate Busenbark, Allie Gowen, Diep Phan, Abigail Thurman and MacKenzie McAllister cruised to straight-set wins for the Knights (1-1).
Stefanie Wong of Mehlville edged Helen Griffin 12-10 in a competitive super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Gabby Kittinger 7-5, 6-2
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Emily Wilder 6-0, 6-4
3. Stefanie Wong (M) def. Helen Griffin 4-6, 6-4 (10)
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Amanda Golic 6-2, 6-2
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Annabelle Meyer 6-0, 6-2
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Chloe Furman 6-2, 6-2
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Kittinger/Wong 8-2
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Golic/Meyer 8-1
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Furman/Braun 8-1
North County 9, Sikeston 0
BONNE TERRE – Camillie Skaggs and Chloe Roach earned their second varsity singles and doubles wins for North County in a 9-0 triumph over Sikeston on Wednesday.
Lucy Pace, Hanna Politte and Kate Jones each won by shutout, and Lauren Politte added an 8-1 victory at No. 1 singles for the Lady Raiders (4-0).
North County picked up 8-0 results from its top two doubles pairings.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-1
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Quinzoie McDonald, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Madalyn Riley, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Molly Bogle, 8-0
5. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Katherine Grubbs, 8-4
6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Deonna Drury, 8-4
Doubles Results: