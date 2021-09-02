Wednesday Roundup: Softball Knights, Lady Cats dominate

FARMINGTON – Abby Robbins notched a two-run double, and scattered three hits over three innings from the circle to lead the Farmington softball team past Jefferson 15-0 on Wednesday.

Angelia Davis added an RBI single for the Knights (4-2), who scored six runs in the first inning and eight more during the second.

Abbie Miller, McKennah Wallace and Elly Robbins also singled in the victory.

Abby Robbins struck out five and walked none.

Fredericktown 12, Herculaneum 2

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Kiley Elders collected four strikeouts over five innings while pitching a three-hitter, and Fredericktown rolled past Herculaneum 12-2 on Wednesday.

Allie Bloom produced four RBI on a couple of hits, and Calie Allgier drove in three runs in the win.

Fredericktown (2-3) scored five times in the second inning to build a 7-1 lead.

Courtnee Lowrey tallied two hits for Herculaneum (0-2).

GIRLS TENNIS