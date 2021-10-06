Wednesday Roundup: Softball Knights roll past Sikeston

FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and pitched six strong innings with only two unearned runs allowed as the Farmington softball team beat Sikeston 12-2 on Wednesday.

Angelia Davis belted her team-leading 10th home run of the season, and bumped her massive RBI total to 57 with three more while finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Jayden Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored as Farmington (26-6, 7-1) clinched no worse than a tie for first place in the final SEMO Conference standings.

Jackson can capture the official title – based on its head-to-head victory over the Knights – by defeating Kelly next week ahead of district play.

Sikeston grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Farmington scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to seize control. Swink (11-2) struck out six and scattered four hits.

Elly Robbins went 2-for-3, and Shelby Bowling reached base three times on a single and two walks. Jayce Jarvis and Alayna Resinger added singles, and Abby Robbins tallied an RBI.

Chaffee 14, Fredericktown 4