Wednesday Roundup: Softball Knights roll past Sikeston

FARMINGTON – Courtney Swink finished 3-for-4 at the plate, and pitched six strong innings with only two unearned runs allowed as the Farmington softball team beat Sikeston 12-2 on Wednesday.
Angelia Davis belted her team-leading 10th home run of the season, and bumped her massive RBI total to 57 with three more while finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Jayden Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored as Farmington (26-6, 7-1) clinched no worse than a tie for first place in the final SEMO Conference standings.
Jackson can capture the official title – based on its head-to-head victory over the Knights – by defeating Kelly next week ahead of district play.
Sikeston grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Farmington scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to seize control. Swink (11-2) struck out six and scattered four hits.
Elly Robbins went 2-for-3, and Shelby Bowling reached base three times on a single and two walks. Jayce Jarvis and Alayna Resinger added singles, and Abby Robbins tallied an RBI.
Chaffee 14, Fredericktown 4
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Fredericktown chopped a 5-0 deficit by scoring four times in the top of the fifth, but saw Chaffee explode for nine runs during the home half to secure a 14-4 triumph on Wednesday.
Lilly Wessel and winning pitcher Reese Van Pelt each had two RBI for the host Red Devils.
Fredericktown (6-12) was paced offensively by Emma Wengler with two hits. Kiley Elders struck out four batters over 4 1/3 inning while taking the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 3, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Senior setter Sam Loida recorded 30 assists, seven digs and three aces on 15 service points Wednesday night as Valle Catholic defeated Arcadia Valley 25-10, 25-15, 25-15.
Hailey Weibrecht powered her way to 16 kills, and opposite middle Ella Bertram added 14 kills plus two blocks as Valle Catholic (16-3-2, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the MAAA Small-School title.
Ade Weiler totaled four kills, nine digs and 10 serve receptions while Mia Weiler had nine digs, two aces and 11 receptions for the Lady Warriors.
Riley Brown served nine points with three aces, and Rachel Blum contributed five digs to the win.
Cate Newstead-Adams made eight digs and sent down five kills to equal Riley Brogan, who also provided two blocks and seven digs for Arcadia Valley (8-17, 1-3).
Taylor Lorenz finished with 14 assists and 11 digs. The Lady Tigers got three kills and two stuff-blocks by Hannah Tripp, eight digs from Katelyn Strange and six digs plus two kills from Kayla Sumpter.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cuba Invitational
CUBA, Mo. – Kingston senior Noah Estes ran a 5K time of 18:35, and placed sixth among 46 varsity boys on Wednesday at the Cuba cross country meet.
Sophomore Mason Nelson (19:16) was also a medalist in 10th place for the Cougars.
Bismarck put three runners in the top 20 with Daven Miller (19:19) taking 11th, followed by Levi Sheckles (19:38) and Tanner Martinez (20:01).
Janson King (24:56) paced the Bismarck girls by crossing 11th out of 39 varsity girls.
The MAAA conference meet is scheduled for Saturday morning at Potosi City Park.