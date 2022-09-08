Wednesday Roundup: Softball Raiders get first victory

BONNE TERRE – Leadoff hitter Zoey Cheek finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored as the North County softball team seized its first victory of the season on Wednesday.

Sammy Waller compiled nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run and six hits on 119 pitches to help the host Lady Raiders defeat Herculaneum 11-3.

Makenna Pierce was also 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and North County (1-4) never looked back after breaking a 2-2 tie with four runs in the second inning.

Raegan Pierce bolstered a 17-hit attack by going 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, and Addi Goggin doubled while equaling Amy Layton and Madi Pyeatt with two hits apiece.

Waller helped her own cause with a two-run double. Kylie Moebes and Bailey Wimmer singled as the Lady Raiders were unfazed by nine stranded runners.

Lane Hamtil paced Herculaneum (2-2) with two singles.

Farmington 4, Notre Dame 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Avery Graham drove in two runs on a timely double and subsequent solo home run to help propel Farmington past Notre Dame 4-1 for a big conference victory on Wednesday.

Elly Robbins pitched a superb four-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks, and yielded only an unearned run in the second inning as the Knights notched their sixth consecutive win.

Farmington (7-2, 2-0) pulled even in the fourth, then tallied once in each of the next three innings. Graham went deep for insurance in the seventh.

Shelby Bowling provided a pair of RBI doubles while Jayden Tucker and Robbins also doubled to five the Knights six extra-base hits among eight total.

Jocelyn Grimes and Angelia Davis chipped in singles.

Losing starter Halle Ressel allowed two earned runs on seven hits while fanning four over six innings. Ainlsey Burnett highlighted the offense for Notre Dame (2-1, 1-1) with a double and single.

VOLLEYBALL

Potosi 3, Steelville 0

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore attacker Ava Robart slammed 14 kills on Wednesday, and Potosi powered through Steelville 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 in volleyball action.

Blair Sitton provided three blocks, and equaled teammate Paige West with five kills each. Jade Williams connected on four kills in the victory.

Potosi (3-0) picked up 26 assists, two ace serves and four digs from setter Kadence Sadler.

Windsor 3, Ste. Genevieve 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Windsor charged back from an abysmal third game to force a fifth, and converted its fifth match point to edge Ste. Genevieve 28-30, 25-22, 7-25, 25-15, 18-16 on Wednesday night.

The conclusion came on a serve receiving error after the Lady Owls clawed back from a quick 4-1 deficit during the abbreviated final stanza.

Libero Katie Moore made several outstanding digs throughout the contest to help Windsor (8-0) stay unbeaten heading into a showdown with Farmington on Thursday.

Ste. Genevieve (3-2) claimed a wild opener when a double contact violation ended a long rally after the visitors resisted four previous set points.

The Dragons were down 14-12 in game five, but three stops in the back row by libero Maya Watts, Arie Taylor and Alli Byington extended a point that would eventually be replayed.

Dru Koetting and Tessa Grass followed with left-side kills to square the contest for a moment. Koetting posted team highs with 23 kills and three blocks while also making nine digs.

Taylor compiled 16 kills with 19 digs, and Grass converted 11 kills and two blocks in the hard-luck loss. Byington finished with 23 digs, second most on the squad.

Watts brought up 25 digs and served two aces. Joleigh Parker and Devyn Basler dished out 31 and 23 assists, respectively, and Hope Schmelzle contributed four kills for Ste. Genevieve.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington 6, Arcadia Valley 3

FARMINGTON – Abbie Wigger and Olivia Lugo won close battles, and Addison Brenneke completed a Farmington sweep in the lower half of the singles rankings against Arcadia Valley.

Diep Phan added a No. 2 singles victory, and Peyton Cleve joined Lugo for a doubles shutout as the Knights prevailed 6-3 in conference tennis action on Wednesday.

DeVoto and Wigger gave Farmington (3-2, 2-1) a doubles majority by holding off Madeline Coles and Lily Pursley 8-6. Lugo secured a needed service break to edge Ruth Francis 9-7.

Alyssa Glanzer bolstered her potential all-conference profile by topping a No. 1 singles opponent 8-1 for the second straight day, and also paired with Elena Lara for an 8-5 doubles result.

Pursley carried her singles contest 8-4 for Arcadia Valley (3-3, 0-3).

Singles Results:

1. Alyssa Glanzer (AV) def. Abigail Thurman, 8-1

2. Diep Phan (FA) def. Madeline Coles, 8-4

3. Lily Pursley (AV) def. Annabelle DeVoto, 8-4

4. Abbie Wigger (FA) def. Elena Lara, 8-6

5. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Ruth Francis, 9-7

6. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Reese Brogan, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Glanzer/Lara (AV) def. Thurman/Phan, 8-5

2. DeVoto/Wigger (FA) def. Coles/Pursley, 8-6

3. Lugo/Cleve (FA) def. Reese Brogan/Riley Brogan, 8-0

North County 6, St. Pius 3

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – A surprise doubles setback did not derail unbeaten North County from an eventual 6-3 victory over St. Pius on Wednesday.

Lauren Politte and Alli Scott prevailed 8-5 while Kinley Tracy and Chloe Roach rolled 8-2 for the Lady Raiders, but Lydia Hackbarth and Claire Arcipowski seized a 9-7 win at the No. 2 ranking.

Lucy Pace and Camille Skaggs rebounded for convincing singles triumphs while Politte and Scott likewise cruised to help North County (6-0) pull away.

Chloe Kronlage and Brooke Madden topped their singles opponents favoring St. Pius.

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Carolyne Argana, 8-2

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Isabella Barbagallo, 8-1

3. Alli Scott (NC) def. Lydia Hackbarth, 8-1

4. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Claire Arcipowski, 8-3

5. Chloe Kronlage (SP) def. Kinley Tracy, 8-3

6. Brooke Madden (SP) def. Chloe Roach, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Argana/Barbagallo, 8-5

2. Hackbarth/Arcipowski (SP) def. Pace/Skaggs, 9-7

3. Tracy/Roach (NC) def. Kronlage/Madden, 8-6

Fredericktown 5, Saxony Lutheran 4

FREDERICKTOWN – Clara Basden, Danielle West and Nina Lewis provided a required even split of the singles action as Fredericktown secured its first triumph of the girls tennis season.

West emerged from the toughest challenge for an 8-6 result, and joined Lewis for an 8-4 doubles win that propelled the Lady Blackcats past Saxony Lutheran 5-4 on Wednesday.

Grace Lewis and Basden added a combined 8-3 victory for Fredericktown (1-3), while Saxony Lutheran controlled the upper half of the player rankings.

Margaret Hillin registered a shutout, Abigail Haley only dropped one game, and Evie Caruso outlasted Grace Lewis 9-7 to benefit the visiting Crusaders.

Singles Results:

1. Margaret Hillin (SL) def. Sydney Bell, 8-0

2. Abigail Haley (SL) def. Emiley Geen, 8-1

3. Evie Caruso (SL) def. Grace Lewis, 9-7

4. Clara Basden (FR) def. Crosby Millstead, 8-4

5. Danielle West (FR) def. Addelyn Thomason, 8-6

6. Nina Lewis (FR) def. Ashlyn Mueller, 8-4

Doubles Results:

1. Hillin/Haley (SL) def. Bell/Geen, 8-2

2. G Lewis/Basden (FR) def. Caruso/Millstead, 8-3

3. West/N Lewis (FR) def. Thomason/Mueller, 8-4

Potosi 6, Windsor 3

POTOSI – Three seniors guided Potosi toward a 6-3 non-conference victory over Windsor by winning both of their respective matches on Wednesday.

Jessica Littrell blitzed through singles play 8-0, equaling the shutout posted by Kya Gibson, and Grace Laramore turned in an 8-3 decision for the Lady Trojans.

Laramore and Littrell emerged with a narrow 8-6 win as a tandem, and Potosi (7-2) executed a clean sweep of the early doubles phase.

Tori Krebs and Lani Elder picked up an 8-5 victory while Gibson and Gracie Lawson shared an 8-1 rout.

Top Windsor players Mia Steighorst and Skyler Rosvall won singles clashes along with No. 6 player Heidi Heinnkel. Rosvall edged Elder in a tiebreaker.

Singles Results:

1. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Tori Krebs, 8-4

2. Skyler Rosvall (W) def. Lani Elder, 9-8 (2)

3. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Carmen Peterson, 8-0

4. Kya Gibson (P) def. Mackenzie Ferrell, 8-0

5. Grace Laramore (P) def. Ava Mason, 8-3

6. Heidi Heinkel (W) def. Gracie Lawson, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Steighorst/Peterson, 8-5

2. Littrell/Laramore (P) def. Rosvall/Ferrell, 8-6

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. Mason/Heinkel, 8-1

BASEBALL

West County 11, Arcadia Valley 1

IRONTON – Caden Merrill needed only 46 pitches to navigate four strong innings, and West County drilled Arcadia Valley 11-1 in baseball action on Wednesday.

Julian Thebeau finished 2-for-2 with a double at the plate, and Nolan Rawson collected three RBI on a double and single for the Bulldogs.

West County grabbed a 3-0 lead in the opening frame against losing AV hurler Nolan Inman, and increased a 5-1 advantage with four runs in the fourth.

Merrill surrendered an unearned run on two hits while striking out six and walking none. Carter Reed finished with a spotless, eight-pitch fifth inning.

Ty Harlow stole four bases while chipped in an RBI single, and Jaxon Campbell scored three West County runs. Merrill also had an RBI single.

Ben Faulkner further helped the Bulldogs by reaching base three times on a single and two walks. Lance Monroe and Ryan Hull were each 1-for-1 off the bench.

Colin Whited and Alex Nash doubled for Arcadia Valley. Jackson Dement and Nolan Inman added singles.