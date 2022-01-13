Wednesday Roundup: Ste. Gen. wrestlers go 3-0 in girls quad

SIKESTON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve swept a girls wrestling quad Wednesday night, topping Jackson 36-24, Windsor 42-6 and host Sikeston 36-24.

Paityn Basler (110) earned a pair of first-period falls while Izzy Basler and Jayci Beckermann were unopposed in all three duals for Ste. Genevieve.

Zoe Cook (115) and Kate Mesplay (149) pinned their Sikeston opponents, and Addison Geiler scored a fall against Windsor.

Jackson surrendered five matches and 30 points by being open, but won three of the four contested bouts against the Dragons on falls by Gracie Metzger, Mallorie Metzger and Kassie Hodges.

Ste. Genevieve 36, Jackson 24

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) fall Josephine Collins, 0:56

115 – Gracie Metzger (J) fall Zoe Cook, 3:31

120 – Mallorie Metzger (J) fall Hollyn Zangaro, 1:04

125 – Katlyn Lay (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Izzy Basler (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Kassie Hodges (J) fall Hailey Wheeler, 1:04

141 – Addison Geiler (SG) won by forfeit

149 – Kate Mesplay (SG) won by forfeit

174 – Maggie Gibbs (J) won by forfeit

235 – Jayci Beckerman (SG) won by forfeit

Ste. Genevieve 36, Sikeston 24

105 – Ellie Douglass (S) won by forfeit

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) fall Jasmynne Green, 1:57

115 – Zoe Cook (SG) fall Rehanna Jones, 1:19

120 – Hollyn Zangaro (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Izzy Basler (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Kate Grubbs (S) fall Hailey Wheeler, 1:02

141 – Lila Eckert (S) fall Addison Geiler, 1:40

149 – Kate Mesplay (SG) fall Kimarhri Wilkins, 0:53

159 – Liliana Knoeppel (S) won by forfeit

235 – Jayci Beckermann (SG) won by forfeit

Ste. Genevieve 42, Windsor 6

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) won by forfeit

115 – Zoe Cook (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Hollyn Zangaro (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Izzy Basler (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit

141 – Addison Geiler (SG) fall Kenette Way, 5:25

159 – Madison Patrick (W) fall Kate Mesplay, 1:33

235 – Jayci Beckermann (SG) won by forfeit

BOYS WRESTLING

Sikeston Quad

SIKESTON, Mo. – Bryant Schwent and Ethan Ogden earned the lone match wins for the Ste. Genevieve boys as Jackson prevailed 60-9 in the featured dual of a quad of Wednesday night.

The Dragons collected two victories over Sikeston 40-24 and Windsor 59-9 as four narrow decisions swung the outcome against the host Bulldogs.

Evan Winters (138) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) each prevailed in overtime while Justin Schwent (145) scored a 3-2 triumph and Elijah Holifield (195) won 4-3 against Sikeston opponents.

Ogden (170) finished the evening 3-0 with two falls plus a major decision, and Bryant Schwent (113) notched a decision and fall in two bouts.

Isaiah Basler (126) and Levi Wiegand (152) contributed first-period falls during the Sikeston dual. Owen Drury (120), Justin Schwent and Gabriel Willett (182) added pins against Windsor.

Ste. Genevieve 40, Sikeston 24

106 – Karter Worley (SG) won by forfeit

113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

120 – Conner Michael (SI) dec Owen Drury, 5-2

126 – Isaiah Basler (SG) fall James Lepior, 1:55

132 – Jacob Leavitt (SI) won by forfeit

138 – Evan Winters (SG) dec Blayne McDermott, 6-4 SV

145 – Justin Schwent (SG) dec Asa Douglass, 3-2

152 – Levi Wiegand (SG) fall Carter Goodman

160 – Jax Lancaster (J) dec Zachary Flieg, 8-6

170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) m-dec Sam Lancaster, 14-1

182 – Dominic Mullen (SI) fall Gabriel Willett, 0:17

195 – Elijah Holifield (SG) dec Isaac Griggs, 4-3

220 – Kobe Bryant (SI) won by forfeit

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) dec Mark Fisher, 2-0

Ste. Genevieve 59, Windsor 9

106 – Brayden Belding (W) fall Karter Worley, 1:35

113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) fall Luke Patterson, 3:01

120 – Owen Drury (SG) fall Ian Pauley, 4:18

126 – Isaiah Basler (SG) won by forfeit

132 – Double Open

138 – Evan Winters (SG) tech fall Nicholas Baer, 16-1

145 – Justin Schwent (SG) fall Hayden Barker, 2:12

152 – Levi Wiegand (SG) won by forfeit

160 – Brice Henry (W) dec Zachary Flieg, 6-5

170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Cameron Busch, 3:23

182 – Gabriel Willett (SG) fall Ahmed El Hawari, 2:34

195 – Elijah Holifield (SG) fall Connor Fears, 3:04

220 – Double Open

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Clay Scott, 3:04

Jackson 60, Ste. Genevieve 9

106 – Landon Vassalli (J) fall Karter Worley, 2:39

113 – Bryant Schwent (SG) dec Russell Coy, 11-4

120 – Colby Davis (J) dec Owen Drury, 4-1

126 – Matthew May (J) m-dec Isaiah Basler, 9-0

132 – Jonathan Bieser (J) won by forfeit

138 – Gavin Hicks (J) dec Evan Winters, 14-9

145 – Craig Auldenberg (J) dec Justin Schwent, 9-6

152 – Jace Davis (J) fall Levi Wiegand, 3:49

160 – Flint Guilliams (J) tech fall Zachary Flieg, 15-0

170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Charles McIntyre, 2:37

182 – Griffin Horman (J) fall Gabriel Willett, 0:53

195 – Tyler Beyatte (J) fall Elijah Holifield, 0:59

220 – Jayden Moore (J) won by forfeit

285 – Liam Bryant (J) fall Jacob Schweigert, 1:06

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valle Catholic 72, Perryville 54

CHESTER, Ill. – Valle Catholic blitzed Perryville by a 20-2 margin during the second quarter of a consolation bracket game to prevail 72-54 Wednesday night in the Chester Invitational Tournament.

Aiden Heberlie dominated with 32 points, and the Warriors surged to a 40-19 lead at intermission. Chase Fallert scored 11 in the victory.

Valle Catholic (7-6) will face one of two potential Illinois opponents, either Lovejoy or Valmeyer, for fifth place on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Hillsboro 63, West County 39

LEADWOOD – Noah Holland tallied 23 points on 9-of-11 from the field, and had four assists Wednesday night as Hillsboro pulled away to defeat West County 63-39.

The Hawks shot 57 percent overall, and extended a 25-18 halftime lead by creating turnovers out of the break during a 22-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter.

Hillsboro (10-4) was bolstered by Kyle Phipps with 14 points and Luka Pool with 13. Kieren Jones claimed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Ty Harlow netted 12 points and Jase Campbell dropped in 10 more for West County (6-8).

