SIKESTON, Mo. – For the second time this tennis season, Haydin Eckhoff charged back from a sizable deficit with no margin for error to secure the clinching victory for the Potosi boys tennis team.

Eckhoff trailed Tyler McHaffie 7-3 in danger of being closed out, but broke serve three times and won the next six games in succession to prevail 9-7 as the Trojans escaped 5-4 at Sikeston.

Potosi (7-5) needed to carry four of the six singles contests after doubles play favored the Bulldogs behind a couple of 8-3 results.

Isaiah Marty and Wyatt Richards each won 8-3, and Wyatt Mercer earned an 8-6 victory after recently moving upward to the No. 2 singles ranking.

That left Eckhoff and McHaffie alone on the courts to settle the duel. Mercer and Eckhoff captured the lone doubles match for the Trojans in convincing 8-2 fashion earlier on.

Jake Buchanan highlighted the Sikeston effort with two wins.

Singles Results:

1. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Levi Douglass, 8-3

2. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Leo Huang, 8-6

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Tyler McHaffie, 9-7

4. Jake Buchanan (S) def. Draven Griffin, 8-5

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Charles Robinson, 8-3

6. Michael Walton (S) def. Logan Compton, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Douglass/McHaffie (S) def. Marty/Griffin, 8-3

2. Mercer/Eckhoff (P) def. Huang/Walton, 8-2

3. Buchanan/Robinson (S) def. Richards/Compton, 8-3

BOYS GOLF

St. Pius Invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – Will Dugal shot below par on the back nine amid windy conditions, and powered North County to another tournament victory on Wednesday at Crystal Highlands.

The star senior carded a 1-over round of 73 with three birdies and four bogeys, and ran away with the individual title by a margin of six shots.

North County totaled 326 collectively for a final 15-stroke cushion over Fox at 341. Seckman placed third at 344, and Central claimed fourth at 371.

Ruger Govero shot an 80 in fourth position while Holden Swift finished seventh with 83. Jacob Murphy completed the team score for the Raiders at 89.

Jack Parker (79) of Fox landed as individual runner-up. Jack Prince (80) of Hillsboro was third, and Omar Hajric (82) of Fox tied Justin House (82) of Seckman for fifth.

Gavin Huck of Ste. Genevieve and Braydon McMinn of Fredericktown each turned in 84s to share ninth place.

Central earned first place team designation in the small-school competition, edging St. Pius by one shot and Potosi by three. Braden Cole paced the Rebels with 89.

Owen Swink also had 89 to lead Farmington, which did not enter its usual top four in the event. Brody Richards topped the Potosi contingent with 90.

BASEBALL

North County 6, Farmington 1

BONNE TERRE – Tyler Pipkin shined through 6 2/3 innings on the mound, and North County regrouped from a clunker against Central to defeat chief rival Farmington 6-1 on Wednesday.

The Raiders extended a 2-0 lead with four insurance runs in the sixth, as numerous teams across the MAAA adjusted their schedules to avoid potential storms on Thursday.

Pipkin limited the visiting Knights to only three hits and an unearned run, and struck out two while walking five. Tim Ekstam obtained the final out in relief.

Kooper Kekec was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Jobe Smith singled twice and Zane Huff added a double with two walks for North County (4-5, 3-1).

Bryan Brewster and Ekstam each contributed a single and walk, and Trenton Crepps had an RBI single.

Aiden Redmond fanned three, walked four, and allowed three runs on six hits through 5 1/3 innings while taking the loss for Farmington (5-7, 2-2).

Brady Cox finished 1-for-1 with two walks in a game that remained scoreless until the fourth. Jackson McDowell and Colton Crump had hits for the Knights.

Central 9, Potosi 4

POTOSI – Lucas Whitehead reached base four straight times, including a single and double, and pitched 5 2/3 innings as Central averted a late push by Potosi to prevail 9-4 on Wednesday.

Ty Schweiss scored four runs after twice being hit by pitches, and matched his starting hurler at 2-for-2 overall with a double and single. Sophomore catcher Jaxon Jones singled twice with two RBI.

Central (12-1, 4-0) ultimately notched its eighth consecutive win, along with no worse than a share of the MAAA Large-School championship after shutting out North County on Tuesday.

Potosi (5-7, 0-4) chipped away at a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the sixth as Lane Revelle doubled, Blake Coleman singled for an RBI, and Macklin Davis brought in a run on a ground out.

An error enhanced the comeback hopes of the Trojans, who eventually loaded the bases down 5-4 as Malachi Sansegraw and Colton Politte greeted reliever Kendall Horton with singles.

Horton fell behind No. 9 batter Gavin Portell 2-0 in the ensuing count, but threw three consecutive strikes from there. A clean 1-2-3 seventh with two more strikeouts gave Horton the save.

Coleman finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and pitched into the seventh with seven hits allowed and eight strikeouts before suffering the loss.

Central pushed across four insurance runs in the last frame. Casen Murphy drew an eight-pitch walk as the last man faced by Coleman after Jones legged out an infield hit.

Horton delivered a key two-run single against Jay Pashia to restore a 7-4 advantage. Barrett Henson and Whitehead followed with RBI hits.

Murphy singled home Schweiss for a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Potosi pulled even on a two-out error after Davis singled in the second.

The Rebels snapped a 2-2 deadlock in the fifth on doubles by Whitehead and Schweiss plus an RBI single from Jones. Whitehead later drove in Horton on a single in the fifth.

Whitehead fanned four and walked none. Central can take the conference crown outright with a victory at Farmington on Tuesday.

Ste. Genevieve 19, Fredericktown 9

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Meyer went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three stolen bases Wednesday, and Ste. Genevieve scored seven times in the sixth inning of a wild 19-9 conference victory over Fredericktown.

Justin Schweigert was a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and Wyatt Kemper notched three RBI while matching Wyatt Springkamper at 2-for-4 with a triple.

The contest featured 19 total walks issued by five pitchers. Bryant Schwent seized the win after yielding one unearned run over three effective innings after entering with an 8-8 tie.

Ethan Ottens singled twice while reaching safely four times, and Schwent had two singles for Ste. Genevieve (4-11, 1-3). Luke Ferranto allowed eight runs on eight hits in three innings as the starter.

Garrett Marler homered and doubled with three RBI to pace Fredericktown (6-5, 2-2), which surged ahead 8-6 during a five-run top of the third inning.

Ethan Marler was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Ethan Francis had a two-RBI single and Ryan Souden reached base three times for the Blackcats. Koby Wood, McCoy Clark and Mason Proffer chipped in RBI singles.

Easton Wood picked up the loss after allowing 11 runs, seven earned, on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

West County 13, Jefferson 3

LEADWOOD – West County scored six times in the fourth and sixth innings, and defeated Jefferson 13-3 in the second of two home games on Wednesday.

Julian Thebeau spurred the offense by going 4-for-5, and Jaxon Campbell was 2-for-3 with two RBI. The Bulldogs collected 12 hits and capitalized on four errors by the visitors.

Caden Merrill worked all six innings and scattered five hits on 78 pitches for the win. The senior right-hander struck out two as two of his three runs allowed were unearned.

Trey Wright finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Hudsen Dunlap added a double and sacrifice fly for West County (10-2). Ty Harlow and Carter Reed also had RBI singles.

Kole Williams surrendered five walks and six hits over 3 1/3 innings in defeat. Sam Stokes and Garrett Lalumondier each doubled and singled for the Blue Jays, who grabbed a 3-1 lead in the third.

West County 16, Kingston 1

LEADWOOD – Caden Merrill drove in three runs on two doubles, Nolan Rawson and Hudsen Dunlap also finished 2-for-2 with a double, and West County routed Kingston 16-1 earlier Wednesday.

Jaxon Campbell and Julian Thebeau each had a single with two RBI, and the Bulldogs pounded for a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Carter Reed and Ryan Hull each crossed the plate twice for West County (9-2, 3-1), and equaled winning pitcher Lance Monroe at 1-for-1 plus a walk.

Monroe allowed a run on two hits and two walks over three innings for an abbreviated complete game.

Ayden Piel doubled and Wyatt Johnson singled for Kingston (1-11, 0-4).