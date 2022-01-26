Wednesday Roundup: Valle sweeps duals; Courtney wins 100th

POTOSI – Valle Catholic continued a strong wrestling season by sweeping another tri-match, topping St. Pius 54-24 and Potosi 48-27 on Wednesday night.

Kaden Gegg (106), Wil Kuehn (113), Gavyn Joggerst (138) and Josh Bieser (145) each collected two wins by fall and forfeit for the Warriors.

Conner Clanton (126), Joseph Flieg (132), Tim Okenfuss (182) and Espn Reed (285) earned single falls as Valle Catholic improved to 15-3 in duals.

Potosi secured a split by defeating St. Pius 42-36. Senior Levi Courtney became the fourth wrestler for the Trojans to reach 100 career victories.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia Valley 49, Valley 29

CALEDONIA – Lily Pursley scored a game-high 16 points, and the Arcadia Valley girls basketball team topped Valley 49-29 for its third consecutive victory on Wednesday night.

Alyssa Glanzer finished with 14 points for the Lady Tigers, who rolled to a 29-8 halftime lead.

Arcadia Valley (3-1, 3-13) picked up eight points from Molly Cook and six more from Kayla Sumpter.

Carletta West tallied 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to pace Valley (0-13, 0-4). Tori Aldridge scored seven.

