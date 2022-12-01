Wednesday Roundup: West County girls heading back to Valley tourney final

CALEDONIA – The West County girls basketball team moved closer to full strength on Wednesday night while reaching the championship round of the Valley Tournament.

Senior forward Bailey Skiles produced 16 points and six rebounds, and the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs handcuffed short-handed Bismarck through strong defense for a 62-18 victory.

Lilly James added 12 points plus four steals, and West County (3-0) welcomed back all-state guard Alivia Simily from a broken finger in an extensive reserve role.

Gracie Wright totaled nine points and five assists, and the Lady Bulldogs established a 38-5 lead on their way to a matchup in Saturday’s final against Lesterville.

Bismarck (1-2) struggled mightily without the services of freshman guard Halie Dickey, and senior guard Janson King did not return after leaving the lineup before halftime.

Morgan Randazzo finished an interior pass from Alyssa Brake to begin the game, but the Lady Indians waited more than 15 ½ minutes for their next field goal.

Wright sank an early 3-pointer, and zipped a skip pass to James for another in an opening quarter that concluded with an 18-3 lead.

Alivia Simily saw her first action of the season about four minutes into the contest, and eventually piled up seven assists and four steals while sinking 5-of-6 free throws.

Skiles, Wright and James scored off steals with a span of 80 seconds before intermission, and Morgan Simily converted a 3-point play when Alivia Simily assisted her during a 2-on-1 fast break.

West County committed only two second-half turnovers, and promptly worked the ball inside to Alexis Hedgcorth and Skiles for turnaround shots.

Kaytlen Hartley scored off another turnover late in the third quarter, and Morgan Simily hit a putback while finishing with eight points, a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.

Freshman forward Ashley Hawkins highlighted Bismarck with three baskets after halftime and eight points overall. Brake grabbed eight rebounds, and Kinsey Hubbs made three steals.

The Lady Indians will face Viburnum for third place on Saturday.

North County 63, Steelville 50

BONNE TERRE – Senior guard Paris Larkin scored 16 of her game-high 20 points during the first half, and the North County girls outlasted Steelville 63-50 in their home opener on Wednesday.

Lauren Politte added 11 points, and the Lady Raiders maintained enough distance to protect their 30-23 halftime advantage. The third quarter ended with a 44-36 spread.

Paige Lewis and Lainey Calkins chipped in eight points each, and freshman Alli Scott had seven for North County (2-0), which opens the Doe Run Classic as reigning champion against Crystal City on Monday..

Daylan Pryor tallied 13 points while Abby Kreitner scored 12 and Regan Martin tossed in eight to pace Steelville (2-1).

Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Paul 54

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve avenged a last-second setback from last season, and topped St. Paul Lutheran 59-54 at the round-robin Valle Catholic Tournament on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Alli Byington powered Ste. Genevieve (1-1) with 22 points after the Dragons fell to St. Vincent on Monday.

Brylee Durbin tallied a game-high 27 points for St. Paul (2-2).

St. Vincent 71, Valle Catholic 20

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Vincent moved into first place after two nights of round-robin play at the Valle Catholic Tournament on Wednesday with a 71-20 victory over the host school.

Cailyn Prost notched a game-high 24 points for the Indians, who would clinch the tournament title on Thursday against St. Paul Lutheran.

St. Vincent also received 17 points from Allie Patrick and 12 more from Lana Adams.

Madelyn Griffard had 10 points for Valle Catholic (0-2) ahead of matchup with Ste. Genevieve.

BOYS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 71, Central 12

STE. GENEVIEVE – Seven members of the Ste. Genevieve boys wrestling team finished off their debut matches with falls in a 71-12 triumph over Central on Wednesday night.

Karter Worley (113), Drake Meyer (120), Isaiah Basler (132), Justin Schwent (150), Mason Langeneckert (165), Dalton McBride (190) and Jacob Schweigert (285) each pinned their opponents.

Evan Winters (144) clinched a 20-4 technical fall at the 3:07 mark. Bryant Schwent (126), Gavin Amlong (157), Gabe Willett (175) and Jacob Warren (215) of the Dragons received wins by forfeit.

Cole Crocker (138) and William Nick (106) secured pins for the Rebels.

Match Results:

106 – William Nick (C) fall Jace Amschler, 1:11

113 – Karter Worley (SG) fall Sam Mullins, 3:45

120 – Drake Meyer (SG) fall Austin Hassell, 1:32

126 – Bryant Schwent (SG) won by forfeit

132 – Isaiah Basler (SG) fall Scott Sikes, 1:34

138 – Cole Crocker (C) fall Owen Drury, 1:42

144 – Evan Winters (SG) tech fall Adam Gowen, 20-4 (3:07)

150 – Justin Schwent (SG) fall William DeClue, 1:41

157 – Gavin Amlong (SG) won by forfeit

165 – Mason Langeneckert (SG) fall Hunter Settles, 4:33

175 – Gabe Willett (SG) won by forfeit

190 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Jace Bohn, 1:55

215 – Jacob Warren (SG) won by forfeit

285 – Jacob Schweigert (SG) fall Jacob Voyles, 2:37

GIRLS WRESTLING

Ste. Genevieve 36, Central 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – Paityn Basler opened with the new wrestling season with a second-period fall, and Ste. Genevieve received five forfeits to edge Central 36-24 on Wednesday.

Addison Geiler, Alyssa Cook, Kynnadie Weibrecht, Hailey Wheeler and Liliana Hastings of the Dragons each won unopposed.

Central won three of the four contested bouts with Chloe Yount, Hannah Allen and Addisyn Gasaway recording falls. Ella Mitchem prevailed by forfeit.

Both squads were open at the 100, 105, 125 and 170 weight classes.

Match Results:

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) fall Addison Wells, 3:08

115 – Chloe Yount (C) fall Linley Wehner, 5:26

120 – Hannah Allen (C) fall Hollyn Zangaro, 1:03

130 – Addison Geiler (SG) won by forfeit

135 – Alyssa Cook (SG) won by forfeit

140 – Kynnadie Weibrecht (SG) won by forfeit

145 – Addisyn Gasaway (C) fall Ragan Picou, 3:19

155 – Hailey Wheeler (SG) won by forfeit

190 – Ella Mitchem (C) won by forfeit

235 – Liliana Hastings (SG) won by forfeit