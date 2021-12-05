Weekend Basketball: Central pressures Potosi early for tourney crown

FREDERICKTOWN – The Central girls basketball team adopted an aggressive approach while seeking a positive start against Potosi on Saturday afternoon.

Three layups and two forced turnovers within the first 45 seconds spurred the Lady Rebels to their fifth consecutive Fredericktown Tournament title.

Sophomore guard Khloe Dischbein, one of four new starters in the lineup this season, starred with 28 points as Central maintained comfortable distance throughout a 59-43 win.

Freshman guard Allysa O’Connor provided nine points with five steals, and senior guard Olivia Dunn added nine points plus six rebounds for the Lady Rebels.

Central (4-0) benefited from 25 forced turnovers, and immediately enjoyed a 6-0 spurt capped by fast-break layups from O’Connor and Dunn.

Senior guard Madison Holmes totaled six points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals, and found Halle Richardson with a diagonal lob across the lane to open the game.

Dischbein began asserting her will before the first quarter concluded. She attacked off the dribble to draw three separate shooting fouls, then nailed a 3-pointer for a 17-5 lead.

Potosi (2-1) hoped to threaten with the more experienced varsity roster, including eight regulars from last year’s rotations, but could not overcome 15 giveaways before halftime.

Emily Hochstatter represented the primary spark for the Lady Trojans off the bench, knocking down four perimeter strikes and netting 10 of her 18 points during the third quarter.

Richardson drew a charging foul, and Potosi was called for a subsequent illegal screen before a Holmes putback and second Dischbein triple spotted Central a 24-9 advantage.

Senior guard Kiersten Blair sank a couple of mid-range jumpers as her team broke pressure before halftime, and Hochstatter connected twice from the outside for a 34-19 deficit.

But Central continued to run whenever possible. Holmes stripped the ball and fired a 30-foot dart on target to O’Connor for a layup after the margin had been trimmed to 42-29.

Potosi mounted another push before the third quarter concluded, getting a 3-pointer from Kadence Sadler and conventional basket and free throw by Paige West.

But an excellent pass from Grace Populis to Holmes on a baseline cut worked in between, and the top-seeded Lady Rebels soon bumped their lead to 55-34.

Dunn went 5-of-6 from the line in the final period, and Central melted valuable time with a couple of stalling possessions. The Lady Rebels made 19-of-32 free throws overall.

Dischbein steadily turned in her career high as Potosi focused on trying to contain O’Connor, who led the scoring attack in three previous victories.

Lauren Reed pulled down seven rebounds for Potosi, which received points from nine different sources.

Fredericktown 43, Naylor 29

FREDERICKTOWN – Despite struggling mightily to make shots in the first quarter, the Fredericktown and Naylor girls continued to display offensive patience on Saturday.

Freshman guard P.J. Ruetzel finally sparked the Lady Blackcats with successive 3-pointers from each wing as teammate Kyndal Dodd drew multiple defenders in the post.

Fredericktown finished the first half committing only four turnovers, and prevailed 43-29 to capture third place at its six-team home tournament.

Reutzel compiled 15 points plus nine rebounds, and Dodd had 10 points and seven rebounds amid some foul trouble to snap a streak of three straight double-double efforts.

The Lady Blackcats yielded just one field goal to Naylor over the first 14 minutes, and gradually built a 13-3 lead after Dodd pivoted and knocked down a jumper in the lane to punctuate a 10-0 run.

Fredericktown (3-1) restored a 19-12 advantage when freshman Callie Allgier made a steal and found Dodd racing ahead on a fast break.

The scoring clip finally increased in the fourth quarter after Naylor (3-2) closed to 23-19 on an offensive rebound and free throws by forward Danielle Shepard with 6:15 remaining.

The Lady Blackcats intensified their defense for a series of stops, and outscored the opposition 20-10 for the remainder of the game as Kylee Maddox and Gabbie McFadden drilled back-to-back threes.

Maddox earned assists on two straight baskets by Dodd and Ava Penuel to make it 37-22. Allgier tallied three steals, and opened the game with a 3-pointer for Fredericktown.

Shepard matched the game high with 15 points. Hattie Day added six for the Lady Eagles, who collectively sank 14-of-21 free throws in defeat.

Perryville 47, Arcadia Valley 36

FREDERICKTOWN – Sophomore forward Brooklyn Moll scored 13 points, and Perryville held off Arcadia Valley 47-36 to capture fifth place Saturday at the Fredericktown Tournament.

Rachel Riney grabbed 10 rebounds while equaling Ciara Ehlers with eight points for the Lady Pirates as both clubs sought their initial victory of the season.

Perryville struggled to shake off the Lady Tigers, who produced just six points in their season opener but stayed within one possession this time with less than four minutes remaining.

Stacie Tedford sank her second 3-pointer to keep AV within 36-34, but a putback by Anna Gremaud and steal and layup from Riney bookended a clinching 8-0 run.

Aubrey Jung also hit a turnaround shot in the lane during that stretch, and compiled 11 rebounds along with six points for Perryville.

Arcadia Valley (0-3) was highlighted by sophomore guard Lily Pursley with 11 points and six rebounds, and committed 16 turnovers while forcing 14.

Pursley notched her final field goal when teammate Katelyn Strange dived to save possession at 34-31. Two Perryville baskets quickly extended a 30-29 edge to start the fourth quarter.

The contest was square at 24-24 before Ehlers assisted on transition baskets by Riney and Moll, who had her team’s first seven points.

Arcadia Valley was held without a field goal through the first six minutes, but rallied to within 11-9 as Molly Cook converted two second-chance shots on the glass to end the first quarter.

Pursley answered an Ehlers 3-pointer by driving end to end for a runner. Perryville maintained a 21-17 edge at halftime, however, when Gremaud scored through contact and hit the ensuing free throw.

Strange finished with nine rebounds and four assists while Cook and Tedford had nine points each for the Lady Tigers.

South Iron 59, West County 37

CALEDONIA – Enzley Dinkins scored 18 points, and top seed South Iron avenged last year’s last-minute loss to West County in the championship round of the Valley Tournament.

Allecia Cornell and Anna Parker supplied 11 points each, and the Lady Panthers pulled away Saturday afternoon for a 59-37 triumph.

South Iron (2-0), gifted a first-round bye after the host squad withdrew due to quarantine, stretched a 23-17 halftime advantage to 41-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Alivia Simily paced West County (2-2) with 11 points while Bailey Skiles notched 10 and Claire LaBruyere had seven.

Morgan Simily, Claire Stevens and Alivia Simily were among those named to the all-tournament team.

Lesterville 68, Kingston 51

CALEDONIA – Junior forward Reese Gray dominated with 27 points and 15 rebounds as Lesterville tripped Kingston 68-51 for third place at the Valley Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Bearcats converted a bevy of first-half turnovers into transition baskets to establish a 36-15 separation by halftime.

Piper Fitzgerald added 19 points, and Grace Hicks tossed in 11 more for Lesterville (3-1)

Madison Nelson ignited Kingston (2-2) following a slow offensive start for 27 points and 11 rebounds. Tania Jenkins provided nine points, and Allison Hahn had six.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bunker 45, Kingston 40

CALEDONIA – The Kingston boys tried to navigate foul trouble against senior forward Matt Nelson, but were denied an elusive early-season title on Saturday.

Cade Sutton powered his way to 16 points inside, and top-seeded Bunker rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 45-40 triumph in the Valley Tournament championship game.

Blake Mathes drained a couple of crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, and scored 14 as the Eagles overcame a woeful 6-of-21 effort from the line.

Kingston (2-1) concluded a low-scoring third quarter leading 31-27 after the teams were square 23-23 at intermission. Bunker (5-0) answered with an 18-9 edge in the final period.

The Cougars trimmed their late six-point deficit to two following a steal and layup by sophomore guard Cody Yates, who delivered a game-high 25 points in defeat.

Nelson picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, and had eight points. Kingston made only 4-of-11 free throws.

Valley 57, St. Paul 55

CALEDONIA – Junior Colby Maxwell scored 17 points, and tournament host Valley edged St. Paul 57-55 in overtime to capture third place.

Ethan Tiefenauer provided 13 points, and K.J. Tiefenauer recorded the lone field goal for the Vikings in the extra session while totaling 11 points and nine rebounds.

The contest was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation. Valley (2-1) jumped ahead 17-11 through one quarter, but St. Paul (1-4) responded to lead 29-28 at halftime.

Carter Jackson had seven points as the Vikings avoided foul trouble despite having only seven players dressed for the contest.

The Giants narrowly fell short even with only eight turnovers committed. DeVontae Minor dropped in 15 of his game-high 19 points during the first half.

Chris Roberson finished with 18 points while Garrett Dempsey and Isaiah Dumas earned eight apiece for St. Paul.

University City 57, North County 52

DE SOTO, Mo. – North County offered a stern challenge for the top seed at the Fountain City Classic, less than a week removed from the conclusion of its football season.

University City held on for a 57-52 victory in the semifinal round on Friday night. Jobe Smith scored 22 points, and Layne Wigger had 14 for North County (1-2) in defeat.

Sikeston crushed the Raiders 52-21 in the third-place game on Saturday.

Capital City 51, Farmington 49

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The Farmington boys finished runner-up at the FCNB Bank-It Challenge to an opponent seeded sixth for the second consecutive year.

Capital City struggled to make free throws down the stretch, but managed to hold off the hard-charging Knights 51-49 in the championship game on Friday night.

Robert Gray scored 13 points, Kendric Johnson tallied 12 and Colby Gates had 11 more for the Cavaliers (4-1), who surged to a 30-19 halftime lead before escaping late.

Farmington (2-1) closed the gap from 36-29 down entering the fourth quarter. J.P. Ruble finished with 12 points, and fellow senior Jake Bishop finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Ste. Genevieve 54, Potosi 43

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Rudy Flieg posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as Ste. Genevieve topped Potosi 54-43 for third place at the FCNB Bank-It Challenge.

The Dragons utilized a sizable disparity on the boards to prevail after outscoring the conference rival Trojans 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Ricky Hunter notched a team-high 16 points, and Aiden Boyer added 11 rebounds with nine points to bolster Ste. Genevieve (2-1), which narrowly led 22-21 at halftime and 34-33 after three quarters.

Sophomore guard Gabe Brawley scored 18 points to pace Potosi (1-2) for a second straight game.

Central 83, Festus 49

PARK HILLS – Jobe Bryant picked up right where his fabulous freshman season concluded by exploding for 42 points in the Central boys’ season opener against Festus on Friday night.

The all-state guard slashed for numerous layups, sank four 3-pointers and did not miss from the line as the Rebels prevailed 83-49 in a runaway after outscoring the visitors 26-9 in the second quarter.

Caden Casey netted all 12 of his points after Central (1-0) established a 43-24 halftime lead. Kendall Horton added 11 points while Jaxon Jones and Grant Manion chipped in seven each.

Collin Weinhaus connected four times from long range to highlight Festus with 16 points. Cole Rickermann finished with 10 points, and Arhmad Branch contributed eight.

Central carries the No. 2 seed into the Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro this week, and could face the Tigers again in the semifinal round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.