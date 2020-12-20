Weekend Basketball: Raiders stay scrappy to escape still undefeated

PARK HILLS – A stagnant and even erratic offensive showing forced the North County boys basketball team to seek alternative sources amid a serious threat to its unbeaten start.
Jobe Smith fearlessly embedded his 5-foot-10 frame among a crowd of larger opponents as the Raiders trailed independent and upset-minded Gateway Legacy in the final minute.
The gritty sophomore became directly involved in a critical sequence of five points in a span of four seconds, and North County thwarted the Lions 51-48 on Saturday night.
The contest represented a rare high school main event for the annual Rotary Shootout at Sechrest Fieldhouse since the Mineral Area College schedule has been postponed until late January.
North County (6-0) overcame an ongoing struggle to solve the physical post players of Gateway Legacy, which shot 47 percent from the field compared to just 33 by the Raiders.
Senior guard Kyle Conkright was a flawless 8-of-8 from the line, and scored 19 points. Four consecutive free throws increased a narrow 47-45 lead and ultimately sealed the outcome.
Hope appeared to be fading from the Raiders about one minute earlier. Santiage Prettel snared a long rebound and raced the other way for a go-ahead layup at 43-42.
North County, slowed by nine second-half turnovers, stayed composed on the ensuing possession as Smith drew a triple team and somehow shoveled the ball to teammate Nolan Reed.
Reed drained both resulting free throws under pressure to regain a one-point lead, and the reliable hustle of the Raiders generated a massive steal on the ensuing inbounds play.
Eric Ruess deflected the ball toward the far corner, and alertly zipped a saving pass toward Smith, who was then fouled on the made shot and splashed the free throw for a sudden 47-43 lead.
The Raiders previously had little room to operate along the interior, and were relegated to hoisting 25 3-point tries through rapid perimeter passing.
Conkright connected three separate times in the first half, and Braden Swift added two more triples off the bench to bolster an eventual 28-19 advantage at intermission.
Prettel began the third quarter with a driving layup, and further fueled a larger 14-4 run with a 3-point play following a North County turnover. He matched game-high honors with 19 points.
Cherif Cisse provided 13 points for Gateway Legacy (2-2), which surged ahead 33-32 after he received a cross-court feed and sank a short jumper.
Conkright guarded closely near midcourt to open the fourth with a promising 5-second violation, and Reed notched a go-ahead 3-point play before Cisse countered inside to forge a 35-35 tie.
Raiders guard Wil Claywell, who signed with the MAC golf program on Friday, broke that deadlock with an open 3-pointer from the right corner.
Smith scrapped along the surface in loose-ball situations, and dropped in nine important points while the Lions kept 6-foot-6 center Clayton Crow scoreless.
Crow raised his forearm near the face of Prettel in frustration after a jump ball was called with about four minutes left. Both players were assessed technical fouls, and Crow was replaced in the lineup.
North County owns the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Central Christmas Tournament, and hopes to have all-state guard Karter Kekec back from a lower leg injury suffered in the district football playoffs.
Younger brother Kooper Kekec created a steal in the second quarter that Ruess dribbled away with for a transition layup at 23-13.
Potosi 70, West County 34
PARK HILLS – The Potosi boys basketball team blitzed West County on Saturday with an opening 15-0 run while holding the Bulldogs without a field goal for nearly six minutes.
Senior forward Ryker Walton posted a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and the Trojans cruised to a 70-34 victory at the Rotary Shootout.
Bryce Reed totaled 15 points, and Landon Bone added 12 on four shots from beyond the arc in the first half. Potosi (5-3) notched its fourth consecutive win and highest scoring output of the season.
West County (2-2) sank 19-of-24 free throws in a positive development, but struggled to make shots in live-ball situations against taller post defenders and active opposing guards.
Walton and Reed produced successive second-chance baskets, and Bone sank his third corner 3-pointer off a frontcourt steal four minutes into the action.
Freshman guard Garrisson Turner snapped the Bulldogs’ field-goal drought with a steal and finish, and Caden Merrill cut the deficit to 24-14 at the line.
Potosi never allowed the margin to again reach single digits, however, and Malachi Peppers earned the assists on inbounds passes that Walton converted with a fouled layup and ensuing 3-point shot.
With the halftime difference already restored to 38-20, the Trojans focused on attacking through the paint. Walton tallied seven third-quarter points, and Ty Mills scored twice on interior feeds.
West County ended the stanza 0-of-9 from the field as offensive rebounds were rare, and trailed 56-23 on the heels of an 18-3 Potosi push.
Malachi Sansegraw and Peppers added 3-pointers off the bench, and Trojans center Josh Bradbrook caught an excellent lob from Reed off broken pressure in the fourth quarter.
Ian Sansegraw punctuated the contest with back-to-back layups.
Junior transfer Jase Campbell paced West County with eight points, and Michael Simily was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.
Farmington 69, Fox 53
PARK HILLS – The Farmington boys attacked Fox with clearly defined roles, and relied heavily on two particular players to provide the scoring bulk.
Senior forward Jacob Jarvis netted five field goals during the first 5 ½ minutes, all when catching passes within four feet of the basket. Once the Warriors adjusted, senior guard Brant Gray took over.
Gray exploded for 14 points in the second stanza as the Knights gained separation, and totaled a game-high 31 to highlight a 69-53 triumph on Saturday night at the Rotary Shootout.
Isaiah Robinson grabbed 12 rebounds, Jonah Burgess registered four blocks, and Bracey Blanton dished out eight assists one night after his 22 points fueled a Farmington comeback win over Cape Central.
Myles Richardson presented the prime scoring threat for Fox by slashing, and compiled 17 points plus 10 rebounds while hitting 11-of-14 free throws.
But the Warriors could not contain Gray once he heated up. Blanton guided him with bounce passes on a pair of successful baseline cuts, and Gray created his own layup with an aggressive steal.
Gray’s third 3-pointer answered one by Brendan Moss to extend a 27-22 lead. He mixed in a short leaner right of the lane to establish a 36-24 difference.
Moss shared team-high honors with 17 points, sinking a few fading mid-range jumpers along the way, and brought Fox within eight on two free throws.
But interior passing continued to yield timely baskets by the Knights, who ran a patient last possession of the third quarter before Gray used a cross-over move to find Robinson for a 55-40 margin.
Gray added his fourth and fifth triples with a pull-up jumper from J.P. Ruble in between, and Farmington (4-1) established its largest cushion at 67-44.
Jarvis tallied 19 points, and was the recipient of heavy contact on numerous occasions in the paint after delivering 10 points within an initial 13-5 run.
Richardson steadied Fox (1-6) with a driving 3-point play, and Jahuad Thompson drew contact on an acrobatic bank shot that fell through before a Moss 3-pointer made it 15-14.
The Knights finalized their third consecutive victory, and committed two second-half turnovers after entering the locker room with nine.
Central 72, Valle Catholic 59
STE. GENEVIEVE – Mason Williams returned from injury to score 16 points in his sophomore debut, and the Central boys resisted a Valle Catholic push to prevail 72-59 on Friday night.
Jobe Bryant finished with 17 points to pace the Rebels, who grabbed 13 offensive rebounds as a team and dominated the first 12 minutes for a 33-13 lead.
Carter Hoog netted a game-high 23 points, and connected five times from beyond the arc for Valle Catholic, which committed only three second-half turnovers to rally back.
Cory Stoll made 7-of-8 free throws, and produced 11 of his 16 points as a spark in the third quarter. He answered a driving bank by Williams with a runner and 3-pointer to make it 51-40.
The margin reached single digits when Sam Drury caught an outlet pass for a 3-point play, and Chase Fallert nailed a corner triple with 5:51 left to bring the Warriors within 61-55.
Williams countered with a crucial three of his own following a timeout, and added two subsequent field goals to help Central seal the outcome.
The Rebels crashed the offensive glass for second-chance baskets from Tyce Laubinger, Grant Manion and Kendall Horton, and capped the first quarter leading 20-9.
Central achieved its largest advantage at 33-13, and Bryant beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer after Valle Catholic lost possession in the closing seconds for a 36-20 spread.
Horton bolstered the Rebels with 10 points. Reserve forward Jason Pyatt equaled Manion with eight points, and Caden Casey chipped in seven more.
Harry Oliver battled foul trouble and had seven points for the Warriors, who were a solid 15-of-21 from the line.
Winona 54, St. Paul 46
PARK HILLS – Sophomore forward Benjamin Ipock compiled 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead surprise participant Winona past St. Paul 54-46 at the Rotary Shootout on Saturday.
The Wildcats (3-3), who agreed to replace Eminence and originally-scheduled Marquand with less than 36 hours of notice, had only eight turnovers and mounted a crucial 12-0 run to seize late control.
McCade Dixon added 13 points, six assists and five steals for Winona. He punctuated the third quarter with a takeaway and layup, then repeated the process after the fourth began for a 39-38 lead.
Ipock finished an entry pass from Dixon near the rim, and gathered his own miss against two opposing players on the next possession to help create a 47-38 advantage.
St. Paul (2-5) suffered 16 turnovers and was outworked on the glass down the stretch, but maintained a narrow lead throughout a majority of the action.
Chris Roberson drained a 3-pointer, and Lane Falch landed a turnaround jumper when the Giants executed their final trip of the first quarter well to move ahead 16-7.
Six different players scored in the second quarter as St. Paul pushed the advantage to 24-12 on cutting baskets from Jake Flowers and Garrett Dempsey.
Winona answered with a strong defensive stretch over the next four minutes, and Ipock powered his way to four baskets during a pivotal 15-1 surge.
A forced miss prevented the Wildcats from carrying the lead into halftime. DeVontae Minor instead swished a pull-up three just before time expired for a 28-27 St. Paul edge.
Minor paced the Giants with 13 points and five assists while Falch scored 10. Dempsey tossed in eight points, and sophomore post Isaiah Dumas collected nine rebounds plus four assists.
Keegan Tipton supplied 11 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 82, Arcadia Valley 34
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve scored in bunches as smothering pressure forced Arcadia Valley into a cluster of backcourt turnovers on Saturday.
Megan Aubuchon benefited from a number of transition passes and steals of her own to score a game-high 20 points, and the Dragons completed an 82-34 rout at the Rotary Shootout.
Sydney Bumgardaner compiled 19 points with nine assists and six rebounds, and Maci Reynolds netted 18 points plus eight assists for Ste. Genevieve (2-2).
The Dragons shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, and parlayed baskets with subsequent steals that resulted in more uncontested points during an initial 13-0 run.
Marysa Flieg dished to Reynolds on a cut down the lane, then received a feed from Bumgardaner after Abby Moore made a steal and layup.
Arcadia Valley (4-3) briefly stemmed the runaway as seniors Jaidyn Phelps and Gracee Smith drilled consecutive 3-pointers. But Aubuchon capped the first quarter at 25-14 with her fourth basket.
Bumgardaner delivered a 12-point second stanza, connecting twice on wide-open triples when the Lady Tigers arrived late on perimeter defense.
Reynolds added four field goals in the quarter to help the margin swell to 52-26 by halftime. She sank a pull-up jumper and dished on the run to Aubuchon for another layup on the next possession.
Arcadia Valley offered one consistent threat against the relentless Dragons, and Smith amassed 16 of her 19 points before intermission.
Playing on her future home floor at Mineral Area College, Smith made 7-of-8 free throws and punctuated a nine-point first quarter with a slashing left-handed layup.
Ste. Genevieve surrendered only seven points to the Lady Tigers in a second half expedited by a running clock over the final eight minutes.
Bumgardaner set up Reynolds to score in transition after Flieg began the third quarter with a steal and layup. Aubuchon and Flieg assisted one another to continue a 19-0 surge toward a 71-26 cushion.
Moore chipped in nine points and Flieg had eight in the victory. Allison Braun added a 3-pointer and true bank shot from the lane off the bench.
Whitfield 64, North County 36
ST. PETERS, Mo. – Whitfield placed all five starters in double digits, and controlled the duration of a 64-36 triumph while handing the North County girls their first defeat of the season.
The Warriors claimed the championship of the Ft. Zumwalt North tournament just a few hours before playing a second contest at a separate venue.
Whitfield (5-1) capped the first half with consecutive 3-pointers for a 31-18 advantage, and connected seven times overall from long range.
Numerous live-ball turnovers plagued the fifth-seeded Lady Raiders (6-1), who fell short in their quest to claim another first-place trophy one week after capturing the Doe Run Classic title.
Brooklyn Rhodes scored her 13 points exclusively in the first half. Kelsey Blackmore added 12 points and JaNyla Bush supplied 10 more while Treazure Jackson and Tkiyah Nelson had 10 each.
Tyler Conkright paced North County with 12 points, sinking one triple in each quarter. Kamryn Winch and Hanna Politte each finished with six points as their squad made a collective 5-of-7 free throws.
