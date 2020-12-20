Weekend Basketball: Raiders stay scrappy to escape still undefeated

McCade Dixon added 13 points, six assists and five steals for Winona. He punctuated the third quarter with a takeaway and layup, then repeated the process after the fourth began for a 39-38 lead.

Ipock finished an entry pass from Dixon near the rim, and gathered his own miss against two opposing players on the next possession to help create a 47-38 advantage.

St. Paul (2-5) suffered 16 turnovers and was outworked on the glass down the stretch, but maintained a narrow lead throughout a majority of the action.

Chris Roberson drained a 3-pointer, and Lane Falch landed a turnaround jumper when the Giants executed their final trip of the first quarter well to move ahead 16-7.

Six different players scored in the second quarter as St. Paul pushed the advantage to 24-12 on cutting baskets from Jake Flowers and Garrett Dempsey.

Winona answered with a strong defensive stretch over the next four minutes, and Ipock powered his way to four baskets during a pivotal 15-1 surge.