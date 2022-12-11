Weekend Basketball: Ste. Gen. coach, St. Paul guard reach milestones

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rob Coleman notched career victory No. 200 as head coach of the Ste. Genevieve boys basketball team in rival territory.

Ricky Hunter scored 11 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Dragons pulled away from Valle Catholic 75-58 on Friday night.

Aiden Boyer posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ste. Genevieve (4-1) moved in front 35-29 at halftime after trailing 17-13 through one quarter.

Collin Fritsch contributed 11 points, and Zach Henderson chipped in eight toward the victory.

Valle Catholic (1-1) was paced by senior guard Chase Fallert, who finished 7-of-10 from the line and netted 10 of his 21 points in the third quarter.

Sam Drury dropped in 17 points, and Harry Oliver had 10 for the Warriors.

Saxony Lutheran 59, Farmington 52

FARMINGTON – Saxony Lutheran outscored Farmington 18-5 during the third quarter, and secured a 59-52 road victory on Friday night.

Luke Eggemeyer and John Hartmann each netted 15 points for the Crusaders, who surged to a 44-31 advantage after the game was tied 26-26 at halftime.

Logan Schaupert scored a game-high 19 points, and Cannon Roth added 13 for Farmington (1-4).

Potosi 57, St. Clair 45

POTOSI – Carter Whitley produced a massive 21-point fourth quarter, and scored 34 overall as the Potosi boys held off St. Clair 57-45 on Friday night.

Potosi (4-1) trailed 21-17 at halftime amid a shooting struggle, but outscored the Bulldogs 26-12 over the final eight minutes.

Gabe Brawley tallied 11 points in the victory. The Trojans also received six rebounds each from J.T. Cross and Ty Mills plus four steals by Zane West.

Isaac Nunez paced St. Clair with 19 points while sinking 6-of-7 free throws. Jordan Rodrique finished with 13 points.

Fredericktown 66, Perryville 49

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Fredericktown played 11 minutes of the second half before committing a turnover, and earned a 66-49 victory at Perryville on Friday.

Andrew Starkey finished with 26 points and six assists, including two slashing scoop shots in the fourth quarter, to pace four starters in double digits.

Riley Fraire produced a healthy double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Mark Heine added 12 points with two steals, and Zander Stephens had 10 points with five assists.

Fredericktown (3-2) opened with an 8-0 run to lead the entire way, and was ahead 31-24 at halftime before Starkey extended the margin with a couple of layups.

Heine finished a diagonal bounce pass from Starkey later in the third quarter, and provided two more athletic field goals on a leaping tip and catch and layup off a lob pass.

Perryville (2-4) pulled to within 22-19 before intermission, but Fraire answered a conventional 3-point play by Pirates forward Ethan Blythe with one of his own.

Blythe compiled team highs with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jake Cissell drained five 3-pointers off the bench to score 15. Robert Ussery added nine.

Starkey, who scored a career-high 44 points in his previous game against Kingston, made 10-of-12 free throws overall.

Arcadia Valley 62, Jefferson 57

FESTUS, Mo. – Arcadia Valley charged back from 14 points down on Friday night, and closed out a 62-57 win over Jefferson with solid ball handling and clutch free throws.

Colin Whited scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, and broke three separate ties with two spinning shots in the post and a pull-up jumper.

Jackson Dement posted team highs for Arcadia Valley (4-2) with 15 points and nine rebounds, and hit from close range to restore a late 57-54 edge.

Ralph Salinas finished with nine points and three assists, and handed the Tigers their initial lead at 44-43 on a transition layup off a Dement steal and Gage Douglas assist.

Nate Breeze tied the game at 49-49 with two free throws, and totaled 22 points and three steals to pace the Blue Jays. Sam Stokes chipped in 10 points.

AV regained the lead to stay when Douglas regathered a deflected shot inside. He ended with eight points while Hunter Myracle had seven off the bench.

Breeze brought Jefferson (2-4) to within 58-57 from long range following a long possession by the Tigers, but missed a potential tying 3-pointer between pairs of made free throws by Douglas and Salinas.

Jefferson built a 13-2 lead six minutes into the game, and pushed the margin to 23-9 in the second quarter on a jumper by Max Schnitzler.

Dement answered with a conventional 3-point play, and Jasper Inman beat the halftime buzzer on a third-chance putback to make it 35-29.

Ellington 64, St. Paul 45

ELLINGTON, Mo. – DeVontae Minor became the first member of the St. Paul boys basketball program to surpass 1,000 career points.

The senior guard scored eight for the visiting Giants on Friday night, but Ellington emerged with the 64-45 victory.

Brett Peak netted 12 points, and William Folk added 11 for St. Paul (1-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ozark 47, Central 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozark limited previously unbeaten Central to single digits in each quarter Saturday, and prevailed 47-27 as part of the 48 Hours of Basketball event.

Jordyn Foley sank three 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 18, and Alexis Solomon tossed in 15 points for Ozark (2-4), which rolled to a 29-14 halftime lead.

Khloe Dischbein tallied 10 points, and Taylor O’Connor added seven in defeat. Central (5-1) converted only 5-of-13 free throws collectively.

Lincoln Prep 68, West County 33

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Lincoln Prep offense was early to rise, and sank West County with an initial surge as both teams played about three driving hours from home on Sunday morning.

Ramyiah Logan attacked the basket for a game-high 22 points, including a dazzling reverse layup in the third quarter, and Lincoln Prep stifled the Lady Bulldogs 68-33.

The Blue Tigers brought only seven players to the contest, which was part of the 48 Hours of Basketball shootout, but clicked right away from the unusual 4 a.m. opening tip.

Rian Rainey added 20 points, and post player Delilah Pippen finished with 18. Lincoln Prep (3-3) posted a 17-3 scoring edge in the first quarter, and never looked back as the halftime spread reached 37-15.

Sophomore guard Kaytlen Hartley paced West County (6-1) with eight points off the bench, including two 3-point shots in the fourth quarter.

Bailey Skiles chipped in seven points and Alivia Simily netted six while Alexis Hedgcorth grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

Lincoln Prep committed only six turnovers.