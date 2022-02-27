Weekend Basketball: Valle boys overtake New Haven for title

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Valle Catholic captured its third Class 2, District 4 boys basketball championship in four years with confident execution over the final two minutes on Saturday.

Clayton Drury attacked the baseline for a go-ahead layup with 37 seconds remaining to lift the top-seeded Warriors past New Haven 52-49.

Aiden Heberlie added two free throws to finish with a team-high 16 points. Valle Catholic (16-10) advanced to face Bernie (26-1) in the state sectional round on Wednesday in Jackson, Mo.

New Haven (14-14) grabbed a 43-39 lead on a drive by Logan Williams, and restored a 47-44 edge late in the fourth quarter.

But the Warriors responded with a clutch jumper by Sam Drury, then moved in front 48-47 when Harry Oliver muscled in a huge putback.

Clayton Drury brought the final lead change, and the Shamrocks rattled out a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with about 10 seconds left. Another heave at the buzzer to force overtime fell short.

Chase Fallert finished with nine points while Sam Drury and Oliver chipped in eight each for Valle, which held slight leads of 24-22 at halftime and 37-36 through three quarters.

Mitchell Meyer equaled game-high honors with 16 points for the Shamrocks. Sam Scheer netted 14 points and Williams had 13.

Valle Catholic 82, Bismarck 39

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Despite playing no official games in nine days, the Valle Catholic boys were sharp during an explosive 31-point first quarter on Friday.

The Warriors crashed the offensive glass with authority, and advanced to the Class 2, District 4 final with an 82-39 blowout victory over conference rival Bismarck.

Aiden Heberlie powered his way to 21 points and 14 rebounds before sitting out the last 12 minutes, and dunked a pass off the backboard from Chase Fallert in the second quarter.

Fallert netted his 14 points before halftime, and Michael Okenfuss grabbed 10 rebounds while equaling both Clayton Drury and Harry Oliver with eight points each.

Tyler Gegg chipped in seven points during a fast fourth quarter. Valle Catholic (15-10) shot a collective 51 percent from the field and rolled to a 51-21 halftime lead.

Tanner Martinez paced Bismarck (6-21) with 13 points and six rebounds. Garrett Mork scored nine points on three 3-point shots, while Trevor Politte and Sven Wilson tallied six apiece.

North County 65, Hillsboro 59

DE SOTO, Mo. – North County held off a Hillsboro comeback on Saturday to prevail 65-59 in the first round of the Class 5, District 1 tournament.

Junior forward Andrew Civey shined with 21 points for North County (15-12), which jumped ahead 18-11 in the first quarter and extended a 45-43 lead entering the fourth.

The fifth-seeded Raiders will face Cape Central in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Kyle Phipps scored 18 points and Noah Holland added to pace Hillsboro (19-7). Payton Brown totaled 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Festus 66, Farmington 56

DE SOTO, Mo. – Farmington challenged for a first-round upset in Class 5, District 1 as the pace increased during the second half against Festus.

But the second-seeded Tigers received a game-high 22 points from Arhmad Branch, including four 3-pointers, and moved on with a 66-56 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Bates tallied 11 points off the bench, and Connor Westhoff finished with 10 for Festus (20-5), which draws Sikeston in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Farmington (12-14) carried a 23-22 lead into halftime, and regained a 33-32 edge when J.P. Ruble hit a 3-pointer and Jake Bishop converted a driving layup into a 3-point play.

Bracey Blanton brought the Knights to within 46-44 with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, but the Tigers countered with a 6-0 push that Eric Ruess bookended with baskets.

Hunter Cole capped the Farmington scoring at 59-54 from long range with two minutes left. Branch made 6-of-9 free throws in the final stanza to punctuate the win.

Ruess had nine points and back-up forward DeMarion Anderson chipped in eight for Festus.

Blanton scored 19 points, Ruble dropped in 17 and Bishop provided 13 as seniors in their final game for the Knights.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Potosi 52, Ste. Genevieve 39

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior guard Kiersten Blair sank 8-of-10 free throws and netted a game-high 16 points to lead Potosi past Ste. Genevieve 52-39 in Class 4, District 2 action on Saturday.

The second-seeded Lady Trojans were in a tight battle at 34-30 before posting an 18-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Potosi (16-9) picked up 14 points from Carley Hampton and 10 more from Kya Gibson while advancing to face Fredericktown on Tuesday.

Ste. Genevieve (5-19) teased a potential upset after leading 20-19 at halftime, but finished 10-of-22 from the line while the Lady Trojans converted a solid 15-of-23.

Alli Byington paced the Dragons in defeat with 15 points. Kylee Clayton and Kayden Huck chipped in six apiece.

Fredericktown 65, Hancock 16

STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman guard P.J. Reutzel compiled 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Fredericktown advanced in the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Saturday.

The third-seeded Lady Blackcats surrendered only four points in the second half, and routed Hancock 65-16 in the opening round.

Ava Penuel totaled 11 points with seven rebounds, and Kyndal Dodd had a team-high 11 rebounds with nine points in the victory.

Fredericktown (14-11) established a 30-12 halftime lead, and will face Potosi for the fourth time this season in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Farmington 56, Dexter 35

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth scored 17 points on her 17th birthday, and state-ranked Farmington capped a strong regular season with a 56-35 victory over Dexter on Friday night.

Skylar Sweeney finished with 14 points, and Angelia Davis added 13 for the Knights, who will face Windsor in the first round of the Class 5, District 1 tournament on Monday at De Soto.

Farmington (20-3) extended a 17-14 lead through one quarter to 31-18 by halftime before pulling away.

Caitlin Giles tallied 13 points and Kate Nichols dropped in 12 to pace Dexter (12-11).

