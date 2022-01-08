Weekend Hoops: Warriors fend off rally by Bulldogs

LEADWOOD – Chase Fallert probably drew more contact on the basketball court during the first half on Friday night than he has in some football games as the Valle Catholic quarterback.

The junior point guard was fouled nine times and shot 16 free throws before intermission as the visiting Warriors were tested mightily by a younger West County squad.

Senior forward Aiden Heberlie totaled a game-high 19 points with nine rebounds, and Valle Catholic prevailed 66-56 for its second conference victory of the week.

Fallert was 12-of-18 from the line overall, and tallied 17 points while Nathan Schwent added 11 more. Michael Okenfuss claimed a game-high 13 rebounds for Valle Catholic (6-5, 2-0).

West County (5-7, 0-1) mounted a steady comeback bid after trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter, dialing up the defensive intensity despite widespread facing foul trouble.

Freshman guard Ty Harlow produced 10 of his 12 points during a 16-5 run by the Bulldogs, including two 3-pointers and a driving layup off a forced turnover.

Garrisson Turner muscled in a driving baseline shot to make it 56-54 with less than two minutes to play, but Valle Catholic executed a crucial scoring play following a timeout.

Fallert dished an excellent perimeter pass to Okenfuss at the rim, Heberlie drove end to end for an ensuing layup, and six straight free throws by the Warriors sealed the win.

Jaxon Campbell had 11 points in defeat for the Bulldogs. His conventional 3-point play was answered by a perimeter shot by Clayton Drury as Valle established a 51-38 advantage.

Offensive rebounding became a major factor during the first half – first favoring the home team before the visitors leveled the disparity – along with the ability of Fallert to attack open creases toward the basket.

West County grabbed a 15-11 lead while getting three early field goals from reserve forward Chasten Horton, but Valle Catholic began the second quarter with three consecutive midcourt steals.

Okenfuss converted the first into a layup, and Fallert claimed the next two takeaways before being belted to the floor in transition.

Heberlie scored with a putback and subsequent tying layup off a steal and outlet pass by Schwent, whose 3-pointer off an Okenfuss rebound and kickout capped a 12-0 push.

The resulting 25-17 lead was briefly reduced by West County on a 3-point play from Campbell and transition layup by Turner.

But the Bulldogs continued to hack Fallert, and yielded an uncontested second-chance basket to Okenfuss as the halftime spread reached 34-26.

Valle Catholic sank a collective 26-of-42 free throws.

Horton tallied eight points, and Matthew Menzel chipped in seven for West County.

Arcadia Valley 66, Bismarck 50

IRONTON – Jackson Dement returned to the Arcadia Valley lineup for a powerful double-double, and Arcadia Valley snapped a seven-game slide on Friday night.

The junior forward posted 32 points and 16 rebounds as the Tigers defeated Bismarck 66-50 in their conference opener.

Ralph Salinas finished with nine points, and Colin Whited added eight points plus four assists for Arcadia Valley (2-9, 1-0).

Farmington 57, Ste. Genevieve 40

FARMINGTON – For the second time this season, the Farmington guards handled the Ste. Genevieve defensive pressure with resounding success.

Bracey Blanton scored 20 points, and the Knights prevailed 57-40 in the conference debut for both teams on Friday night.

J.P. Ruble added 14 points to bolster Farmington (8-4, 1-0), which also won the previous matchup over Ste. Genevieve (8-5, 0-1) at the FCNB Bank-It Challenge in Sullivan, Mo.

North County 73, Potosi 66

BONNE TERRE – Layne Wigger poured in 23 points, and North County held off Potosi 73-66 in a tight conference battle on Friday night.

Nolan Reed scored 16 points, Jobe Smith finished with 12 and Kooper Kekec added nine more for North County (6-6, 1-0)

Malachi Peppers notched a game-high 25 points for Potosi (7-5, 0-1). Ty Mills totaled 11 points, and Luke Brabham reached double digits with 10.

Richland 75, Valley 43

BOURBON, Mo. – Valley finished second in the eight-team Battle in Bourbon Invitational after running into red-hot Richland on Friday night.

Veston Fearon was a perfect 10-of-10 from the line in the second quarter, and netted 32 points to power the top-seeded Bears past the Vikings 75-43.

Richland (12-1) surged to a 41-16 halftime advantage in the tournament final, and received 20 points from Daveton Fearon.

Colby Maxwell scored 12 of his team-high 14 points after the break for Valley (7-4). Carter Jackson had nine points and Tanner Newhouse chipped in seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Paul 59, Rolla Royals 27

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – St. Paul Lutheran rolled past the home-school Rolla Royals 59-27 in the first round of the Calvary Lutheran girls tournament on Friday night.

Brylee Durbin scored 27 points and Riley Petty had 13 in the victory. The Giants placed third after competing twice on Saturday.

St. Paul (10-6) fell to state-ranked St. Elizabeth 63-41 in the morning semifinal round, then topped Calvary Lutheran 52-30.

Durbin was named to the all-tournament team.

Bismarck 58, Van Buren 51

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Madison Dunn exploded for a career-high 42 points on Saturday as Bismarck defeated Van Buren 58-51 on the road.

The Lady Indians improved to 3-8 overall.

Dunn topped her previous best of 41 points from last season during a win at Clearwater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.