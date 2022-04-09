Weekend Roundup: AV baseball team brings title back from Oklahoma

COMMERCE, Okla. – A change of scenery was just what the Arcadia Valley baseball team needed after being mired in a five-game losing streak.

Keagan Lawlor pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings on Saturday, and the Tigers defeated East Newton 8-1 to capture the championship of the Mickey Mantle Classic.

Colin Whited delivered a 3-for-4 effort at the plate for the second straight game with two RBI, and the Tigers posted their third victory over three days in northeastern Oklahoma.

Lawlor finished a perfect 2-for-2, and compiled nine strikeouts while surrendering just one runs on four hits and four walks.

Will Erpenbach was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Arcadia Valley (6-6). Eli Browers and Jackson Dement had RBI hits, and Hunter Smith singled.

Lawlor received MVP honors and was joined by Whited, Dement and Smith on the all-tournament team. Whited picked up the Tape Measure award and Lawlor took home the Great Teammate award.

Arcadia Valley 7, Wyandotte 3

COMMERCE, Okla. – Colin Whited threw six superb inning with 11 strikeouts, and allowed three runs on four hits on Friday as Arcadia Valley topped Wyandotte (Okla.) 7-3 to win its Mickey Mantle Classic pool.

Whited also highlighted the offense by going 3-for-4, and matched the strikeout total posted by Jackson Dement in the tournament opener on Thursday.

Hayden Gallaher had an RBI while equaling Nolan Inman at 2-for-3 overall for the Tigers, who grabbed a 4-0 lead through three innings and overcame four errors.

Dement finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Will Erpenbach had an RBI single. Hunter Smith pitched a scoreless seventh.

Valle Catholic 16, Notre Dame 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Valle Catholic erupted for 10 runs in the third inning, and blasted Notre Dame 16-0 in five innings on Friday.

Grant Fallert produced three hits at the plate, and pitched four shutout frames with five strikeouts and just three hits allowed for the win.

Aiden Heberlie drove in two runs on two hits, including an RBI triple in the first for a 1-0 lead. He worked a scoreless fifth and fanned two in relief.

Josh Bieser further helped the offense with three hits and two RBI. Nathan Schwent contributed two RBI, and Jackson Fowler added an RBI hit for the Warriors.

Valle Catholic (12-3) tacked on five runs in the top of the fifth.

Windsor 5, Farmington 4

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Max Hartmann tallied two RBI, Clay Scott produced two hits and Windsor scored five unanswered runs during the middle innings to overtake Farmington 5-4 on Saturday.

Lukas Weiler struck out five batters and allowed four runs over five innings for the win. Ryan Wieberg worked the sixth and seventh for the save.

Farmington (3-5) grabbed a 4-0 advantage in the top of the third, and was paced offensively by three hits from sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham.

Carter Bates chipped in two RBI, Justin Mattingly supplied two hits and Clayton Komar drove in a run for the visiting Knights.

Landon Johnson pitched three innings for a no-decision, collecting five strikeouts along the way. Nate Schnur fanned over three relief innings while taking the loss.

Festus 10, North County 2

FESTUS, Mo. – North County suffered seven defensive errors and gifted seven unearned runs as Festus prevailed 10-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Mason Schirmer and Conner McDonald each drove in two runs, and Connor Hulsey struck out eight while yielding two runs over five innings for the Tigers.

Jobe Smith paced North County at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. He suffered the pitching loss after allowing six runs, three earned, while striking out five over four innings.

The Raiders grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and received individual singles from Zane Huff, Carson Elliott, Clayton Chandler and Kooper Kekec.

Festus 10, North County 5

FESTUS, Mo. – Tyler Bizzle homered and collected four RBI while going 3-for-3 overall, and Festus beat North County 10-5 in game two for a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

Mason Schirmer finished 2-for-3 with a walk, and winning middle reliever Brayden Montgomery allowed an unearned run over two innings for Festus (8-4).

The Tigers reversed a 3-1 deficit with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. Both teams committed four defensive errors.

Jobe Smith went 2-for-4 while Xavier Scherffius and Zane Huff doubled for North County (1-6). Carson Elliott, Kooper Kekec and Isaac Easter chipped in one single each.

Landon Murphy threw 3 2/3 innings and struck out two in defeat. He allowed six runs, two earned, on four hits and four walks.

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 9, Malden 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Abree Zipprich compiled 16 strikeouts in a complete game, and also homered at the plate to lead the Valle Catholic softball team past Malden 9-2 on Saturday.

Ade Weiler also had a home run as the state-ranked Lady Warriors notched their sixth consecutive win. They jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning.

Zipprich allowed just three hits over seven inning without issuing a walk. McKenna Bauman, Mia Weiler, Macy Wolk and Kelsey Blum added RBI for Valle Catholic (9-2).

The Lady Warriors notched a second victory on Saturday, edging Bernie 6-5.

Ste. Genevieve also secured a sweep over Malden 16-1 after pitcher Ava Greer threw her first varsity no-hitter in an earlier 10-0 triumph over Bernie.

Oak Ridge Tournament

OAK RIDGE, Mo. – Arcadia Valley polished of a championship at the three-day Oak Ridge Tournament by routing Scott County Central 16-1 on Saturday.

Arcadia Valley (5-5) defeated Delta 8-3 on Thursday and host squad Oak Ridge 6-0 on Friday.

BOYS TENNIS

Jackson 6, North County 3

BONNE TERRE – Nolan Dry and Gage Shearon followed their No. 1 doubles victory with singles triumphs while leading Jackson over North County 6-3 in boys tennis action on Friday.

North County (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, but Drew Christopher prevailed in both of his matches while Asher Stevens added an 8-4 victory.

Christopher paired with Talon Colby to dominate the No. 3 doubles contest 8-1, and edged Drew Miller 8-6 during his singles assignment.

Singles Results:

1. Nolan Dry (J) def. Peyton Cheek, 8-3

2. Gage Shearon (J) def. Dreston Hoffman, 8-2

3. William Petzoldt (J) def. Evan Veach, 8-1

4. Asher Stevens (NC) def. Cameron Crawford, 8-4

5. Rylan Martin (J) def. Talon Colby, 8-3

6. Drew Christopher (NC) def. Drew Miller, 8-6

Doubles Results:

1. Dry/Shearon (J) def. Cheek/Hoffman, 8-4

2. Petzoldt/Martin (J) def. Veach/Stevens, 8-3

3. Colby/Christopher (NC) def. Crawford/Miller, 8-1

TRACK & FIELD

Mineral Area Invitational

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – The Farmington girls secured victory in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays while winning six events and the team championship of the Mineral Area Invitational on Saturday.

Senior Emma Gerstner swept the long and triple jumps while running third in the 400-meter dash, and the Knights posted 122 ½ points to edge Hillsboro amid 20 participating schools.

Lilly Earley was fastest in the 800, and Farmington picked up a 1-2 finish in the 3200 from winner Alayna Sparr and runner-up Chloe Wood.

Avery Graham placed second in the javelin throw, and Aiden Moriarty crossed third in the 1600.

West County junior Alivia Simily bested her own personal and school records in the triple and long jumps, earning second and third, respectively, in those contests.

The Farmington boys ended up fourth in the team standings with Hillsboro, Herculaneum and Cape Central comprising the top three.

Daunivan Welch claimed the triple jump title while landing second farthest in the long jump. The Knights were also runner-up in the 4x800 relay and third in the 4x400.

Tyler Williams seized second place in the javelin, and Drew Felker raced to third in the 800.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 122.50; 2. Hillsboro 109; 3. Parkway Central 78; 4. Seckman 70.50; 5. Cape Central 60.33; 6. Herculaneum 51.67; 7. St. Pius 41; 8. Grandview 39.50; 9. Lutheran North 36; 10. Metro 34; 11. Jefferson 25.50; 12. Windsor 18; 13. West County 14; 13. Maplewood 14; 15. Crystal City 6; 15. Fulton-St. Albans 6; Roosevelt 6; 18. Carnahan 2; 18. Bayless 2; 20. St. Vincent 1.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 161.50; 2. Herculaneum 107.50; 3. Cape Central 96.50; 4. Farmington 71; 5. Lutheran North 57; 6. Seckman 50; 7. Maplewood 49; 8. Windsor 35; 9. St. Pius 29; 10. Jefferson 27.50; 11. Metro 27; 12. Grandview 15; 13. Carnahan 8; 14. Roosevelt 7; 15. St. Vincent 5; 16. Bayless 4; 17. St. Paul 3; 17. Hancock 3.

Local Girls Results:

400 – 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 1:02.72

800 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:24.61; 4. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 2:36.03

1600 – 3. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:36.77; 5. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 5:44.49; 7. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:48.42

3200 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 12:09.70; 2. Chloe Wood, FARM, 12:25.26

100 Hurdles – 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18.18

300 Hurdles – 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 52.30; 6. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 53.09

4x400 – 1. Farmington, 4:16.69

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:12.30

Pole Vault – 7. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 2.29m

Long Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.11m; 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.80m; 5. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.53m

Triple Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.69m; 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.60m

Shot Put – 7. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.08m

Discus – 4. Addison Brenneke, FARM, 28.61m

Javelin – 2. Avery Graham, FARM, 29.03m

Local Boys Results:

400 – 6. Caden Mungle, FARM, 54.07

800 – 3. Drew Felker, FARM, 2:01.95; 4. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:02.66; 5. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:03.66

1600 – 7. Mason Currington, FARM, 4:49.96

3200 – 8. Sam Knight, FARM, 10:56.72

4x100 – 6. Farmington, 47.28

4x400 – 3. Farmington, 3:35.79

4x800 – 2. Farmington, 8:20.38

Long Jump – 2. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.33m

Triple Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 12:40m

Shot Put – 6. Jaden Oyler, FARM, 12.18m

Discus – 5. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 35.56m

Javelin – 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 45.31m; 6. Elijah Probst, SPL, 39.84m

