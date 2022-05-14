Weekend Roundup: Baseball Trojans, Cougars advance

STE. GENEVIEVE – Blake Coleman was in control both on the mound and at the plate on Saturday as the Potosi baseball team advanced in the Class 4, District 2 tournament.

Coleman drove in team-high four runs with a couple of hits, and carried a shutout bid into the seventh inning to lift the fourth-seeded Trojans past Perryville 8-1.

Blayne Nixon chipped in two hits and Booba Henson added two RBI. Potosi (10-17-1) extended a 2-0 lead with four runs in the fifth inning, and will face top seed Valle Catholic on Monday.

Coleman lasted 6 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters before pitch count regulations ended his outing. Isaiah Arndt obtained the last two outs in relief.

Losing pitcher Troy O’Keefe had two hits for Perryville (4-16), which lost 11 of its last 12 games. He fanned six over 4 1/3 innings.

Kingston 8, Arcadia Valley 7

LEADWOOD – Kingston stranded 16 runners on base, but capitalized on 13 walks to upset Arcadia Valley 8-7 in the Class 3, District 3 opening round on Saturday.

R.J. Dunn ripped a go-ahead single for his second RBI after Wyatt Johnson reached safely in the top of the seventh inning on a fifth defensive error by the Tigers.

Ayden Piel reached base five straight times from the leadoff spot, and winning pitcher Wyatt Jessen added a single plus three walks for the Cougars.

Jessen polished off a complete game by throwing a 1-2-3 seventh, and struck out three batters while overcoming 13 hits. Kingston (9-15-1) will face West County in the semifinal round on Monday.

Arcadia Valley (12-14) trailed 5-2 before drawing even in the bottom of the fifth inning on five two-out hits, including singles by Jackson Dement, Hunter Smith, Will Erpenbach and Nolan Inman.

Kolten Smith followed with a tying two-RBI double, but two strong throws cut down the third runner at home to keep the contest square at 5-5.

A dropped fly ball and misplayed grounder sandwiched an RBI single by Piel as Kingston regained a brief 7-5 lead in the sixth.

The Tigers answered again with two outs. Colin Whited beat an infield hit ahead of an RBI double from Keagan Lawlor and tying single by Dement, who was 3-for-4 and on base four consecutive times.

Whited allowed three runs, one earned, over four innings in the relief loss after Lawlor walked nine and struck out eight while pitching into the fourth.

Arcadia Valley grabbed an early 2-0 advantage when Lawlor doubled to greet Jessen in front of RBI hits by Dement and Erpenbach.

Kingston failed to score after loading the bases in each of the first two innings, but seized another premium chance following two walks and an error in the fourth.

After a wild pitch and passed ball enabled Corey Kemper and Piel to cross the plate, Cody Yates notched an RBI single and Dunn capped the five-run outburst with a sacrifice fly.

Cougars catcher Dylan Morrison reached safely five times without being retired, and made a nice catch on a foul ball near the edge of the dugout.

Jefferson downed Grandview 13-3 in other first-round action.

Doniphan 9, Fredericktown 7

KENNETT, Mo. – Doniphan rattled the Fredericktown bullpen for six runs during the top of the seventh inning to stay alive in the Class 4, District 1 tournament on Saturday.

Nolan Czerwonka dominated offensively with four hits and three RBI, and pitcher J.D. Burton recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings as the Dons prevailed 9-7.

Doniphan (10-11) erased deficits of 3-1 and 4-3 before breaking through, and moved on to face Kennett in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Fredericktown (10-12) tried to mount a similar rally in response, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh after trailing 9-4, but Czerwonka retired two batters for the save.

The Blackcats wasted a solid start by Ethan Marler, who allowed three runs and struck out six batters before the Dons pulled even at 3-3 in the sixth.

Easton Wood matched Marler with three hits each in defeat.

Valle Catholic 4, Vianney 3

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Catcher Josh Bieser received an incoming throw from center fielder Aiden Heberlie, and dived across home plate with the tag to turn a game-ending double play for Valle Catholic on Friday.

The Warriors produced 13 hits against a committee of six pitchers, and knocked off Class 6 program Vianney 4-3 in eight innings after being down to their final strike.

Clayton Drury brought in Isaac Viox with the go-ahead run on a dribbling infield hit in the top of the eighth after a tying infield hit by Bieser extended the game with two outs in the seventh.

Grant Fallert pitched two scoreless innings for the relief win, thanks to the exciting final sequence, after issuing back-to-back-walk to the Golden Griffins.

Landon Harwell tagged up from third on a shallow fly ball toward Heberlie, and Valle Catholic (25-7) celebrated another quality victory on the athletic effort by Bieser.

Warriors starter Preston Lurk allowed no runs and one hit over four superb frames in a no-decision as neither team scored until Valle batted in the sixth.

Collin Vaeth and Heberlie made it 2-0 with RBI singles, and both equaled Chase Fallert with two hits each. Heberlie followed Lurk by tossing a spotless fifth inning.

Vianney (18-16) finished with only four hits overall, but tallied three runs against Isaac Roth during the home half of the sixth for a temporary 3-2 edge.

Pinch-hitter Bryce Giesler sprinted to beat out a ground ball while leading off the seventh, and crossed the dish as contact by Bieser caromed off reliever Ryker Benz.

Valle Catholic will face Potosi as the top seed in the Class 4, District 2 tournament semifinal round on Monday at Yanks Field.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 4, De Soto 0

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Alivia Buxton netted her seventh straight hat trick, and Fredericktown eased into the semifinal round of the Class 2, District 1 girls soccer tournament on Saturday morning.

Freshman keeper Amelia Miller earned the shutout, and the Lady Blackcats beat De Soto 4-0 for their seventh consecutive win.

The three goals by Buxton bumped her remarkable senior campaign total to 64. Ava Penuel pushed her scoring streak to seven straight matches by adding her 19th of the season.

Fredericktown (16-3-1) will face Saxony Lutheran on Monday at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0