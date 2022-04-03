Weekend Roundup: Bismarck finishes atop home baseball tourney

BISMARCK – Freshman Lucas Dickey homered while reaching base four straight times on Saturday as Bismarck sealed first place in its home baseball tournament.

Gavin Butery went the distance on the mound with seven strikeouts and nine hits allowed, and the Indians defeated Valley 16-7 when the time limit was reached after five innings.

Trevor Politte finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, and Garrett Mork stole five bases in a 2-for-3 effort with two walks and two RBI for Bismarck (4-1-1).

Will Clark added a two-run single, and Tyler Mork singled and walked for the Indians, who scored five times in each of the last three frames.

Carson Loughary went 2-for-4 with a home run while Colby Maxwell, Eli Bone and Ethan Tiefenauer doubled for Valley (1-3), which grabbed a 6-1 lead in the top of the third before Bismarck rallied.

Hayden Todd, Ayden Sims, Cole Kearns and Landon McClain singled for the Vikings, who suffered previous tournament losses of 8-2 to Steelville and 5-4 to Kingston.

Bismarck was blanked through four innings by Kingston freshman hurler Ben Hurley earlier Saturday, then found an offensive groove in time to triumph 5-2.

Tyler Mork pitched six quality innings for the win, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out three. He also singled and scored a run.

Four runs in the top of the sixth inning sparked a comeback from 2-1 down. Garrett Mork went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, and Carter Hedrick notched three RBI on a clutch single and sacrifice fly.

Hunter Dugal reached base four times on a single and three walks for the Indians. Politte, Dickey and Butery contributed one single each.

Hurley fanned three batters over five innings for Kingston (4-5-1). Corey Kemper paced the offense at 2-for-2 overall while Cody Yates, Wyatt Jessen, Landen Hoefelmann and Collin Sumpter singled.

Tournament play began Friday with Bismarck and Steelville posting a 1-1 tie in eight innings after the game remained scoreless through seven.

Politte singled and drove in Tyler Mork with a sacrifice fly, and Dugal had the only other Bismarck hit. Garrett Mork threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings before Joey Randazzo obtained the last five outs.

Carson Mullen went 2-for-4 to lead Steelville, and combined with reliever Landon Mabe to pitch a dominant two-hitter.

Kingston collected its lone victory over the round-robin format in walk-off fashion, 5-4 over Valley after trailing by one run in the seventh inning.

Yates pitched a complete game with five strikeouts for the win. Seth Politte and Hoefelmann finished 3-for-4 apiece, and Jessen had a two-run single for the Cougars.

Kingston dropped a 7-5 decision to Steelville during its first contest on Friday, getting two hits from Yates and a two-run single by Wyatt Johnson.

Maxwell homered in for Valley during its loss to Steelville.

Central 18, Notre Dame 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Starting pitcher Nate Hamski and reliever Brendon Jenkins combined for a two-hitter as the Central baseball team blistered Notre Dame 18-2 on Friday.

Ty Schweiss had a game-high four RBI with two hits, and Slade Schweiss produced three hits to power Central (2-3). Michael Vance also drove in three runs, and Casen Murphy added a hit and three walks.

The visiting Rebels trailed 2-0 in the opening frame, but seized command with seven runs in the fourth before piling up 10 more in the seventh.

Hamski struck out four over four innings for the win. Jenkins appeared on the mound for the second straight day, and earned a save with three scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Valle Catholic 1, John Burroughs 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Rylan Fallert executed a decisive squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Valle Catholic topped previously unbeaten John Burroughs 1-0 on Saturday.

Aiden Heberlie singled and stole second before scoring the lone run. He also pitched the final frame to collect the relief win for the Warriors.

Collin Vaeth scattered four hits and struck out seven over seven stellar and shutout innings before settling for a no-decision.

Michael Okenfuss and Vaeth provided two hits each offensively to pace Valle Catholic (9-2).

Portageville 6, Valle Catholic 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Portageville scored three times in the first inning earlier Saturday, and held off Valle Catholic for a 6-2 triumph as the teams combined for nine defensive errors.

Senior catcher Josh Bieser continued to swing a productive bat in defeat, going 3-for-4 overall. Jackson Fowler picked up RBI on a ground out.

Isaac Roth pitched five innings in the loss, but was hampered by numerous unearned runs. He notched four strikeouts before Aiden Heberlie worked two scoreless frames and fanned three.

Portageville outhit the Warriors 8-6, getting two each from Christopher Kelley, Jr. and Alex Winsor. Donny Benthal allowed two runs and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings for the win.

Arcadia Valley 1, St. Pius 0

FREDERICKTOWN – Andrew Merseal scattered four hits and struck out seven over 6 2/3 scoreless innings on Saturday as St. Pius edged Arcadia Valley 1-0 to win the Fredericktown wood bat tournament.

Michael Argana matched Merseal with two hits at the plate, and Nathan Schwer scored the game’s lone run in the fifth inning for the Lancers.

Brennan Ervin fanned his lone batter faced in relief for the save. St. Pius (7-2) earlier defeated Fredericktown 11-1 and Jefferson 7-2 in tournament action.

Jackson Dement threw six strong innings in defeat for Arcadia Valley (3-5), which fell on Friday to Jefferson 6-1 and Fredericktown 15-5.

Keagan Lawlor finished 2-for-3 with a double while Hunter Smith and Will Erpenbach singled for the Tigers against St. Pius.

Dement went the distance on 98 pitches, yielding one run on six hits. He walked six and struck out seven. AV stranded six runners on base compared to nine by the Lancers.

SOFTBALL

Central 10, Neelyville 0

PARK HILLS – Freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby homered twice and went 4-for-4 with six RBI and four runs scored on Friday to help the Central softball team dominate Neelyville 10-0.

Senior pitcher Allie Kelly threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk allowed, and provided an RBI double in the second inning while reaching base three times.

Alexia Poppe and Kelsie Politte provided two hits each for the Lady Rebels, who jumped ahead 3-0 on RBI singles from Taylor Marler, Cosby and Poppe in the first inning.

Cosby connected on a solo shot to center field in the third, then concluded the game with two-run drive that carried out in the sixth. She also notched a two-run double in the fourth.

Central (5-4) also picked up singles from Alex Neff, Sydney Miles and pinch-hitter Zoey Rhea, and will face Potosi in an MAAA conference showdown on Monday.

Neelyville (1-2) moved runners to second and third with one out in the second inning, but Kelly ceased the threat with consecutive strikeouts.

Potosi later topped Neelyville 1-0 on Friday behind 17 strikeouts by senior ace Sami Huck.

BOYS TENNIS

Potosi 7, St. Pius 2

FESTUS, Mo. – Chase Glore won two matches without dropping a game, including a doubles victory with teammate Isaiah Marty, and the Potosi boys tennis team defeated St. Pius 7-2 on Friday.

Haydin Eckhoff, Wyatt Mercer, Wyatt Richards and Marty also prevailed in singles action for the Trojans.

Potosi (3-2) claimed a second doubles triumph from its No. 3 pairing of Mercer and Richards.

Singles Results:

1. Chase Glore (P) def. Jonathan Halfmann, 8-0

2. Isaiah Marty (P) def. Logan Jacobsen, 8-2

3. Haydin Eckhoff (P) def. Tyson Schaefer, 8-3

4. Wyatt Mercer (P) def. Caleb Houston, 8-6

5. Wyatt Richards (P) def. Christian Leicht, 8-6

6. Brendan Bishop (SP) def. Logan Compton, 9-7

Doubles Results:

1. Glore/Eckhoff (P) def. Halfmann/Jacobson, 8-0

2. Schaefer/Bishop (SP) def. Marty/Compton, 8-6

3. Mercer/Richards (P) def. Houston/Leicht, 8-4

TRACK & FIELD

Old Settlement Invitational

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Potosi boys track and field team edged Windsor by a single point, 107-106, to capture the championship among 14 teams Friday at the Old Settlement Invitational.

Landon Sprous scored a victory in the 110-meter hurdles, and the Trojans placed second in the 4x800 relay. Distance specialist Ezekiel Sisk was second in the 1600 and 3200 races.

Hakin Liddell registered his second sweep of long and triple jumps this season for Central, which stacked up fifth in the team standings.

Kannon Harlow claimed victory in the pole vault with teammate Hunter Pirtle taking third, while Caden Casey claimed third in the high and triple jumps for the Rebels. Charles Bockenkamp finished third in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter event.

Valle Catholic was highlighted by a 2-3 finish in the 400 by Luke McClure and Braden Coleman. Peter Roth raced to third in the 1600 and 3200.

Josef Flieg was third in the individual 800 and part of an identical 4x800 relay result for the Warriors.

Ste. Genevieve landed ninth in team competition, but emerged with three event victories from Levi Wiegand in the 800, Nathan St. Clair in the 1600 and Austin McBride in the discus throw.

In other boys field action, Andrew Civey claimed second in the javelin throw and state medalist Marshall Long of Fredericktown was second in the discus.

Ste. Genevieve challenged for top honors in the girls division with 88 points, but Jefferson compiled 94 ½ to take home the championship.

Freshman Kale Clements starred for the Dragons with 38 points as part of 4x400 and 4x800 relay wins. She earned a 1-2 finish in the 400 with Abby Moore, and was runner-up in the 1600.

Hollyn Zangaro took second in the 800 while Ste. Genevieve added a couple of third-place performances by Kayden Huck in the 100-meter hurdles and Maggie Myracle in the discus throw.

Kate Jones delivered another pole vault triumph for North County, which ended up third among girls teams. Kamryn Winch was second in shot put while Lady Raiders got third in the 4x100.

Ella Bertram edged Winch for the shot put crown, and had the second-best javelin throw to lead Valle Catholic, which was second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x400.

Senior sprinter Sam Loida raced runner-up in the 200 and third in the 400 for the Lady Warriors.

Avery Johnson powered her way to second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter race for Central, which earned second in the 4x200 and third in the 4x400.

Kalie Thompson powered Potosi with another discus victory. Celeste Sansegraw bolstered her team with second in the 3200 and 4x800 relay, while Kaydence Gibson ended up third in the pole vault.

Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop was a double champion in the javelin throw and 100-meter dash while also securing third place in the long jump.

Alivia Simily landed second in the long and triple jumps for West County.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jefferson 94.50; 2. Ste. Genevieve 88; 3. North County 71.50; 4. Saxony Lutheran 71; 5. Valle Catholic 64; 6. Dexter 63; 7. Central 59; 8. Potosi 55; 9. Perryville 49; 10. Fredericktown 36; 11. Windsor 36; 12. West County 21; 13. Kelly 20; 14. Chester 13.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 107; 2. Windsor 106; 3. Dexter 102; 4. Jefferson 86; 5. Central 77; 6. Perryville 54; 7. Valle Catholic 51; 8. Ste. Genevieve 50; 9. North County 43; 10. Chester 20; 11. Fredericktown 19; 12. Kelly 16; 13. West County 6.

Local Girls Results:

4x100 – 3. North County, 54.19; 4. Central, 54.45; 7. Potosi, 56.22

4x200 – 2. Central, 1:54.98; 4. North County, 1:57.95; 7. Potosi, 2:00.52; 8. Valle Catholic, 2:00.78

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:21.92; 2. Valle Catholic, 4:34.09; 3. Central, 4:35.89

4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 10:08.11; 2. Potosi, 10:46.21; 3. Valle Catholic, 10:48.98; 4. Central, 11:27.31; 5. North County, 11:29.64; 7. Fredericktown, 11:34.94

100 Hurdles – 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.94; 3. Kayden Huck, SG, 18.33; 5. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.71; 7. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 19.83

300 Hurdles – 3. Avery Johnson, CEN, 54.03; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 54.79; 6. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 57.44

100 – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 12.70; 4. Paris Larkin, NC, 13.53; 5. Calie Allgier, FRED, 13.60; 6. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.67

200 – 2. Sam Loida, VC, 28.19; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 28.39; 5. Savannah Jerman, SG, 28.76; 6. Madison Young, CEN, 29.13; 7. Calie Allgier, FRED, 29.25

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 1:00.81; 2. Abby Moore, SG, 1:01.98; 3. Sam Loida, VC, 1:02.68; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:06.81; 5. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:08.41; 6. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 1:08.61; 7. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:08.68; 8. Alize Litton, POT, 1:09.48

800 – 2. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 2:33.00; 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:36.30; 5. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 2:44.13; 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:45.20; 7. Madison Holmes, CEN, 2:47.27; 8. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:47.70

1600 – 2. Kale Clements, SG, 5:38.62; 4. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:52.62; 5. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:55.28; 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 5:57.35; 7. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:00.31

3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:38.44; 4. Allison Land, POT, 13:32.11; 7. Sophia Fritsch, SG, 14:04.37

Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.59m; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4:58m; 6. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.28m; 8. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.12m

Triple Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.19m; 5. Darcey Wright, NC, 9.03m; 8. McKenna Randall, POT, 8.90m

High Jump – 5. Hannah Holdman, NC, 1.37m; 6. Ava Robart, POT, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.75m; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.29m; 4. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.14m; 7. Jayden Smith, NC, 1.98m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 33.57m; 3. Maggie Myracle, SG, 27.56m; 6. Lana Kemper, SG, 24.67m; 8. Ella Bertram, VC, 24.01m

Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.68m; 2. Kamryn Winch, NC, 10.08m; 5. Nora Henry, POT, 9.42m; 8. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.13m

Javelin – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 36.32m; 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 31.71m; 5. Memory Raker, NC, 29.17m; 6. Alissa Grass, SG, 29.12m; 7. Kayden Huck, SG, 26.93m

Local Boys Results:

4x100 – 5. Central, 46.74; 6. North County, 47.44; 7. Potosi, 48.11; 8. Ste. Genevieve, 48.70

4x200 – 4. Central, 1:38.10; 5. North County, 1:39.53; 6. Potosi, 1:39.63

4x400 – 4. Potosi, 3:42.85; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 3:43.42; 6. North County, 4:00.75

4x800 – 2. Potosi, 8:44.52; 3. Valle Catholic, 8:50.06; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 8:53.86; 6. Fredericktown, 9:50.86; 8. Central, 10:01.39

100 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 17:05; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.29; 4. Jarren Cross, POT, 17.49; 6. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.99

300 Hurdles – 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.83

100 – 7. Luke McClure, VC, 11.66

200 – 3. Corey Simmons, SG, 24.09; 5. Chasten Horton, WC, 24.62; 6. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 24.82; 8. Ryland Lotz, NC, 25.22

400 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 53.58; 3. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.15; 4. Carter Whitley, POT, 55.31; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 55.65; 7. Daniel Gantz, NC, 57.17

800 – 1. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:09.07; 3. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:13.47; 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:14.01; 5. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:15.31

1600 – 1. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:41.69; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:42.93; 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:48.96; 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:53.13; 6. Garrett Hale, POT, 4:59.36; 7. Mason Gegg, SG, 5:06.96

3200 – 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:21.33; 3. Peter Roth, VC, 10:33.77; 4. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:55.17; 6. Alex Smith, POT, 11:05.50; 8. Garrett Shortt, VC, 12:00.97

Long Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 6.08m; 5. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.55m; 7. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.50m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 12.56m; 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.79m; 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.21m

High Jump – 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.68m; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.68m; 5. Mark Heine, FRED, 1.68m; 6. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.63m; 8. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.63m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.97m; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.51m; 5. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.36m; 6. Ashton Irwin, SG, 3.20m

Discus – 1. Austin McBride, SG, 41.91m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 41.43m; 4. Nate Robinson, POT, 36.60m; 5. Robert Mayfield, POT, 35.25m; 7. Logan Murray, CEN, 32.18m; 8. Justin Basler, VC, 32.04m

Shot Put – 4. Jake Flowers, NC, 13.20m; 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.16m

Javelin – 2. Andrew Civey, NC, 47.94m; 4. August Palmer, VC, 37.59m; 5. Colton Bess, CEN, 36.14m; 6. Robert Mayfield, POT, 35.33m; 8. Curtis Lewis, FRED, 33.59m

Jackson Invitational

JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington girls placed fifth and boys finished ninth among 16 schools on Saturday at the Jackson track and field meet.

Senior Emma Gerstner provided 28 points to pace the Knights, winning the triple jump event and taking third in the long jump while crossing fifth in the 100 sprint.

Gerstner anchored a second-place 4x800 relay alongside Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley and Alayna Sparr, who notched an individual victory of her own in the 400.

Breanna Mathes was third in the 3200, and Addison Waller-Brenneke earned the same result in the discus throw for Farmington.

The Knights secured second in the boys 4x200 with a combination of Mason Currington, Ari Woodson, Gavin Hunt and Drew Felker.

Tyler Williams ended up third in the javelin while Farmington added two fourth-place showings from Felker in the 400 and Daunivan Welch in the triple jump.

The Kirkwood girls and Cape Central boys claimed the team titles.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Kirkwood 114; 2. Jackson 106; 3. Hillsboro; 4. Cape Central 75; 5. Farmington 67; 6. Sikeston 49; 7. Poplar Bluff 43; 7. McCracken County 43; 9. Marshall County 38, 10. De Soto 28; 11. Saxony Lutheran 25; 12. Notre Dame 24; 13. Delta 23; 14. Marquand 8; 15. Scott City 4; 16. New Madrid 1.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Cape Central 135.50; 2. Jackson 101; 3. Kirkwood 96; 4. Hillsboro 88; 5. Poplar Bluff 73; 6. Notre Dame 46; 7. McCracken County 43.50; 8. Sikeston 42; 9. Farmington 37; 10. New Madrid 32; 11. De Soto 26; 12. Marshall County 11; 13. Scott City 5; 14. Saxony Lutheran 4; 15. Bell City 1.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.91

400 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:02.61

1600 – 3. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:20.86; 6. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:50.96

3200 – 3. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:14.56

300 Hurdles – 6. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 53.25

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr, Emma Gerstner), 4:24.29

High Jump – 7. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 6. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 6-11.75

Long Jump – 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 16-02.50

Triple Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 34-09.50

Discus – 3. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 101-04

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Drew Felker, FARM, 55.05

800 – 6. Mason Currington, FARM, 2:03.80

4x200 – 2. Farmington (Mason Currington, Ari Woodson, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 3:43.53

4x100 – 8. Farmington (Parker Dickinson, Ari Woodson, Ryan White, Carter Doss), 47.98

300 Hurdles – 6. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 45.56

Long Jump – 5. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 19-09.00

Triple Jump – 4. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 40-05.00; 7. Braydon Berry, FARM, 37-08.00

Javelin – 3. Tyler Williams, FARM, 146-06

