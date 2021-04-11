Weekend Roundup: Blackcats claim seven-team golf tourney by three shots

TERRE DU LAC – Fredericktown edged Potosi by three strokes at Terre Du Lac on Friday to finish first among seven golf teams in the West County Invitational.
The Blackcats were paced by Grant Ebert with a round of 91, and totaled 383 while the conference rival Trojans ended with 386.
Jackson Case of Steelville carded an 87 to earn medalist honors. Dylan Wigger was runner-up leading Potosi at 88.
Arcadia Valley placed sixth with West County in seventh.
BASEBALL
Camdenton Tournament
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Ryker Walton shined on the mound with seven strikeouts in a one-hitter on Friday, and Potosi defeated the host school 3-0 in the first game of the Camenton Wood Bat Tournament.
The Trojans grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, and added two insurance runs in the seventh while maximizing their total of three hits.
Hunter Kincaid had an RBI and singled along with Walton and Andrew Coleman. Potosi did not commit a defensive error as Walton went the distance.
East Carter attacked with five runs in the second inning, and rolled past Potosi 10-2 later on Friday. Four pitchers for the Trojans combined for 10 strikeouts and eight walks allowed.
Landon Bone took the loss ahead of relievers Blake Coleman, Wade Mercille and Cory Emily.
Mercille highlighted the offense with an RBI triple. Jay Pashia, Walker Lawson, Emily and Walton singled.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Sikeston 2
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Boyer singled past a diving right fielder with two outs in the seventh inning to seal a 3-2 victory for Ste. Genevieve in walk-off fashion over Sikeston on Friday.
Nathan Selby threw a complete game for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three on 83 pitches.
Carter Klump had a two-run single in the third inning while Zach Boyer doubled and courtesy runner Mason Nix scored two runs for the Dragons.
Aiden Boyer paced Ste. Genevieve (6-4) by going 2-for-3, and delivered the game winner with first base open after Sikeston starter Dylan Thornbrough issued two walks in the seventh.
Sikeston (5-9) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Thornbrough singled home Trace Sullivan in the opening frame, and got a tying solo home run from Jared Self in the fifth.
Tharen Russell was 2-for-3, and Baden Hackworth doubled for the Bulldogs. Thornbrough went the full distance in defeat and fanned three while giving up four hits and four walks.
Valle Catholic 14, Doniphan 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie ripped a two-run, inside-the-park home run, and Valle Catholic blitzed Doniphan 14-0 on Saturday.
Chase Fallert collected three hits, and Michael Okenfuss drove in a team-high three runs with a triple and single for the Warriors at Capaha Park.
Carter Hoog notched four strikeouts over three innings, and Collin Vaeth worked two frames to finish off the combined 1-hit shutout.
Jayden Gegg provided two RBI, Isaac Roth added an RBI double and Josh Bieser reached base three times.
Valle Catholic 16, Portageville 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Valle Catholic offense exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to eventually rout Portageville 16-4 in a second game at Capaha Park.
Josh Bieser finished with three hits, and notched three RBI on a two-run single and sacrifice fly during the lengthy rally after the Warriors trailed 3-2.
Carter Hoog provided a team-high five RBI with three hits, and capped the scoring with a grand slam in the seventh for Valle Catholic (10-3).
Jayden Gegg lined an RBI double in the first inning and walked three times. He pitched two innings and allowed one run in relief for the win.
Chase Fallert and Austin Burnett each supplied a key two-run triple, Aiden Heberlie added two hits to the victory. Michael Okenfuss had an RBI single.
Portageville erased a 2-0 deficit in the third inning against starting pitcher Fallert, who struck out two in a no-decision.
Grove 11, Arcadia Valley 0
COMMERCE, Okla. – Three runs in the first inning and four more in the fifth helped Grove (Okla.) avenge a previous loss to Arcadia Valley and prevail 11-0 in the finale of the Mickey Mantle Classic on Saturday.
Two pitchers combined to limit the Tigers to four hits. Jackson Dement threw 3 1/3 innings, and allowed six earned runs on eight hits while striking out two in defeat.
Carter Brogan doubled while Keagan Lawlor, Colin Whited and Dement singled for Arcadia Valley (8-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
Ozark Shootout
OZARK, Mo. – North County opened the Ozark girls soccer tournament by splitting two matches on Friday afternoon.