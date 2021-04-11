Weekend Roundup: Blackcats claim seven-team golf tourney by three shots

TERRE DU LAC – Fredericktown edged Potosi by three strokes at Terre Du Lac on Friday to finish first among seven golf teams in the West County Invitational.

The Blackcats were paced by Grant Ebert with a round of 91, and totaled 383 while the conference rival Trojans ended with 386.

Jackson Case of Steelville carded an 87 to earn medalist honors. Dylan Wigger was runner-up leading Potosi at 88.

Arcadia Valley placed sixth with West County in seventh.

BASEBALL

Camdenton Tournament

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Ryker Walton shined on the mound with seven strikeouts in a one-hitter on Friday, and Potosi defeated the host school 3-0 in the first game of the Camenton Wood Bat Tournament.

The Trojans grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, and added two insurance runs in the seventh while maximizing their total of three hits.

Hunter Kincaid had an RBI and singled along with Walton and Andrew Coleman. Potosi did not commit a defensive error as Walton went the distance.