Weekend Roundup: Bulldogs rally past Raiders in sixth

LEADWOOD – The West County baseball team rallied for six runs in the home half of the sixth inning on Friday, and secured a 7-5 victory over North County.

J.D. Whitter reached base four times overall, going 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI. Jase Campbell also provided two hits for the Bulldogs.

Caden Merrill allowed two runs in the seventh, but closed out the relief win after striking out four and yielding three hits over three innings.

Dawson Dowd was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Julian Thebeau had an RBI single while Trey Wright and Merrill singled in the victory. Merrill drew a bases-loaded walk to put West County ahead 4-3.

Both starters were solid over four innings of work in no-decisions. Whitter fanned five and allowed one run on four hits plus one walk.

Isaac Easter notched seven strikeouts and scattered three hits for the Raiders. Kooper Kekec worked a scoreless fifth, but was charged with four runs in the sixth.

North County (0-2) was paced by Grant Mullins at 2-for-3 overall, including an RBI double and walk, along with Zane Huff at 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Trenton Crepps supplied an RBI single, and struck out three while giving one earned run as the second reliever. Landon Murphy and Carson Elliott also singled.

Farmington 8, Scott City 7

FARMINGTON – Ryan Cooper belted a solo home run, and Farmington overcame seven defensive errors to defeat Scott City 8-7 in the home opener on Friday.

Carter Bates and Jeremiah Cunningham added two RBI each for the Knights, who pushed across the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Landon Johnson pitched 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, and Aiden Redmond fanned seven over 3 1/3 frames to bolster Farmington (2-1).

Scott City grabbed a 5-3 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Knights answered to draw even in the home half.

Jefferson 4, Arcadia Valley 3

IRONTON – Jefferson scored three runs in the home half of the sixth inning, despite being the traveling team, and held off Arcadia Valley 4-3 on Friday.

Jackson Dement suffered the hard-luck loss despite posting 11 strikeouts over five innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits while walking one.

Colin Whited worked a spotless sixth with two strikeouts in relief, and provided an RBI double to help the Tigers’ offense.

Kolten Smith and Hayden Gallaher contributed RBI singles while Keagan Lawlor, Nolan Inman and Dement also added hits for Arcadia Valley (1-1).

Kingston 19, South Iron 2

ANNAPOLIS, Mo – Kingston received a breakout effort from its offense on Saturday, and routed South Iron 19-2 for its first victory.

Wyatt Jessen finished a perfect 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, and Wyatt Johnson was equally flawless at the plate at 4-for-4 with two doubles and a game-high five RBI.

Winning pitcher Cody Yates notched seven strikeouts while yielding two earned runs over four innings. He also provided a 3-for-4 boost at the plate with four RBI.

Valle Catholic 4, Oran 0

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Isaac Viox finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Grant Fallert threw five stellar innings to help Valle Catholic blank Oran 4-0 on Saturday.

Isaac Roth added two hits for the Warriors, who received RBI singles in the second and fourth frames plus an RBI double in the sixth from Viox.

Fallert notched five strikeouts with just one hit allowed, and Aiden Heberlie fanned four over the last two innings to polish off the combined shutout.

Heberlie increased a 3-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Ellington 9, Valle Catholic 4

CHAFFEE, Mo. – Ellington scored three times in the first and sixth innings, and capitalized on seven defensive errors to hand Valle Catholic its first defeat, 9-4, later Saturday.

The Warriors trailed 5-0 until getting three runs in the top of the fifth, as Michael Okenfuss collected a two-RBI double. Ellington got one back during the home half.

Jackson Fowler also picked up two RBI for Valle Catholic (5-1). Starting hurler Isaac Roth worked four innings and struck out four in the loss.

Evan Weaver had two hits and two RBI for the Whippets.

SOFTBALL

Triad 17, Central 7

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Central softball team could not overcome six errors on Saturday as a stout Triad lineup produced a 17-7 victory on a neutral field.

Kaydence Cosby paced the Lady Rebels with three hits in four chances, including a home run and double, while senior Taylor Marler connected on a two-run shot.

Freshman shortstop Sydney Miles added her first varsity home run while going 2-for-4 with three RBI. Kelsie Politte had a double and single while Alexis Portell and Alexia Poppe chipped in one hit each.

Central carried leads of 2-0 and 4-3 before Triad seized control with five runs in the fourth inning.

Allie Kelly recorded seven strikeouts and went the distance from the circle in defeat.

Belleville West 14, Central 4

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville West cranked out 13 hits overall, and pounced for six runs in the first inning to defeat Central 14-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Kelsie Politte lifted a solo home run in a 2-for-3 effort for the Lady Rebels. Allie Kelly was 2-for-2 at the plate while Sydney Miles and Kaydence Cosby also generated two hits apiece.

Alexia Poppe provided an RBI single, and Alexis Portell had the remaining hit for Central (3-4).

Taylor Marler pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, and struck out two in the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Notre Dame 9, Potosi 0

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Singles shutouts by Eli Youngblood, Matthew Austin and Blake Schreckenberg powered Notre Dame to a 9-0 boys tennis sweep of Potosi on Thursday.

The Trojans (1-1) posted their best individual match score at the No. 1 doubles ranking, as Chase Glore and Isaiah Marty dropped an 8-3 decision.

Singles Results:

1. Charles West (ND) def. Chase Glore, 8-2

2. Stephan Southard (ND) def. Isaiah Marty, 8-1

3. Eli Youngblood (ND) def. Hayden Eckhoff, 8-0

4. Matthew Austin (ND) def. Wyatt Mercer, 8-0

5. Gavin Harden (ND) def. Wyatt Richards, 8-1

6. Blake Schreckenberg (ND) def. Logan Compton, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Southard/Youngblood (NC) def. Glore/Marty, 8-3

2. West/Harden (ND) def. Eckhoff/Compton, 8-1

3 .Austin/Schreckenberg (ND) def. Mercer/Richards, 8-2

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0