LEADWOOD – Hudsen Dunlap delivered a tiebreaking two-run single, Nolan Rawson pitched six superb innings, and West County snapped the 10-game baseball win streak of Central on Friday.

Carter Reed matched Dunlap with two hits each, and the Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to prevail 4-2 for their ninth straight victory.

Rawson allowed two runs on six hits, and struck out seven for the win. The contest remained scoreless until Central scored once in the top of the fifth.

West County (14-2) capitalized on three walks from reliever Kendall Horton plus a crucial error. Reed had an RBI double before Dunlap snapped the 2-2 deadlock.

Caden Merrill threw a spotless seventh for the save. He singled along with teammate Jaxon Campbell as both teams ended with six hits.

Central (14-2) wasted an excellent start from sophomore Lucas Whitehead, who scattered four hits and struck out two over five scoreless innings before receiving no decision.

Ty Schweiss finished 2-for-3 plus a walk, and Matt Manion notched an RBI double for the Rebels. Kale Dreier and Barrett Henson each singled and scored while Jaxon Jones added one hit.

The defeat perhaps bumped Central from top billing for the MAAA Tournament this week. The Rebels instead landed the No. 2 seed behind Valle Catholic.

North County 11, St. Clair 0

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Tim Ekstam struck out seven batters and pitched a five-inning shutout in a four-hitter on Friday as North County dominated host St. Clair 11-0.

Jobe Smith was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored, and helped the Raiders take early control with four tallies in the opening frame.

Zane Huff finished 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and walk, and Trenton Crepps provided a team-high three RBI with two runs scored for North County (6-6).

Zak Meador also had an RBI triple, and Grant Mullins singled. The Raiders shortened the contest with three runs in the fifth after leading 8-0.

Carter Short went 2-for-2 for St. Clair (9-8). Tylor Thurman yielded eight runs, six earned, on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in the loss.

Ste. Genevieve 13, St. Pius 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryant Schwent was stellar in five shutout innings on the mound, and Ste. Genevieve powered past St. Pius 13-0 on Friday.

Luke Ferranto notched an RBI single in the opening frame while going 3-for-3, and Aiden Meyer had a two-run double among two hits for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (5-13) broke open an already sizable 6-0 lead with seven runs in the fourth inning. Justin Schweigert highlighted that rally with a two-RBI single.

Mason Nix finished 2-for-3 with two RBI to match Schweigert. Wyatt Kemper added a single, walk and RBI ground out in three plate appearances.

Schwent faced only 17 batters, two above the minimum, and picked up two strikeouts while scattering three hits. The Dragons turned a double play behind him in the first inning.

Ty Ortmann, Andrew Merseal and Zander Street singled for St. Pius (11-7). Brennan Ervin lasted 1 1/3 innings while taking the loss.

Ethan Ottens chipped in an RBI single, and Schwent singled with two runs scored for Ste. Genevieve. Wyatt Springkamper walked twice and provided a sacrifice fly.

Valle Catholic 5, Cooter 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Alex Viox provided an RBI double before scoring on a passed ball in the first inning, and Valle Catholic topped Cooter 5-1 in a battle of state-ranked programs on Friday.

Rylan Fallert added an RBI single, and winning pitcher Clayton Drury singled and scored an insurance tally in the sixth to bolster the Warriors.

Drury yielded one unearned run on three hits, and struck out three batters over four innings. Preston Lurk followed with three hitless frames for the save.

Isaac Viox and Carson Tucker were each 1-for-2, and Aaron Eftink singled and scored in the victory. Valle Catholic (23-3) was awarded the top seed in the MAAA Tournament on Saturday morning.

Talan King finished 2-for-3 with a double while Lukas Barnes walked and scored on an error for Cooter (16-2). Hayden Nazarenus allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Cuba 5, Valley 4

CUBA, Mo. – Nate Fey connected for a two-run, two-out double in the ninth inning, and Cuba upended Valley 5-4 while down to its last strike on Friday.

Cuba (3-12) received two walks from reliever Hayden Todd, and Fey capped his 2-for-5 game as the hero after Drew McClain retired his first two batters faced.

Valley (10-4) briefly moved ahead in the top of the ninth when Colby Maxwell doubled and scored on a ground out by Ethan Tiefenauer to break a 3-3 tie.

Maxwell finished 3-for-5 overall, and notched a tying triple with no outs in the seventh after Ayden Sims reached safely on an infield hit.

But the Vikings ultimately stranded Maxwell at third base. Levi Gipson escaped that jam, and compiled 12 strikeouts over seven solid innings for the win after relieving to begin the third.

Levi Jones and Brock Hendrix each contributed a single and walk for the Wildcats.

Sims worked six innings as the Valley starter in a no-decision. He allowed three runs in the bottom of the third after hitting three separate batters, but surrendered only four hits while fanning six.

Sims was 2-for-4 offensively. Keller Loughary, Ethan Tiefenauer and Todd each chipped in singles, and K.J. Tiefenauer walked three times for the Vikings.

Windsor 9, Farmington 5

FARMINGTON – Max Hartmann finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, winning pitcher Clay Scott pitched six solid innings, and Windsor surged ahead late to defeat Farmington 9-5 on Saturday.

Three consecutive RBI hits by Ayden Kveton, Lukas Weiler and Scott helped the Owls turn an even game into a 7-4 lead during the top of the sixth.

Austin Hoppel added an RBI double in the seventh after drawing two walks, and Nathan Estopare had two singles to bolster Windsor (13-8).

Farmington (5-10) rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third inning. Aiden Redmond, Caden Propst and Colten Crump notched consecutive hits prior to a tying error.

Estopare regained a 4-3 edge for the visitors on a single, but the Knights countered in the home half of the fifth when Connor Rice darted home on a throwing error.

Scott struck out five and allowed five hits for the win.

Crump was 2-for-2 offensively, and yielded four runs over four innings as the starting hurler for Farmington. Luke Birkner worked the next 1 2/3 innings while taking the relief loss.

Rice homered to begin the bottom of the seventh, and reached base three times from the leadoff spot.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 9, Steelville 2

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve erupted for seven runs in the second inning, and received a solid outing from Alyssa Cook in the circle to defeat Steelville 9-2 on Friday.

Hope Schmelzle tripled among two hits, and Chloe Staffen supplied an RBI triple during the long rally as the Dragons sent 11 batters to the plate against Marli Perkins.

Joleigh Parker and Mia Schweigert each finished 2-for-4 with a double while leadoff batter Ava Huber singled twice with an RBI for Ste. Genevieve (14-6).

Cook was summoned on a day off for ace Ava Greer, and delivered a complete game nine-hitter with nine strikeouts and one earned run allowed.

Steelville was paced by Abby Kreitner and Haven Albin with two hits. Perkins had an RBI single in the first inning, and Marley Eilert added another in the fourth.

Perkins struck out six and surrendered 10 hits while going the distance.

Valle Catholic 11, Oak Ridge 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Addi Donze punctuated her 2-for-3 game with a two-run, inside-the-park home run, and Valle Catholic pulled away to defeat Oak Ridge 11-1 on Friday.

Abree Zipprich threw an abbreviated no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks allowed over five innings, retiring her last nine batters in a row.

Ade Weiler finished 2-for-3 with a triple, sacrifice fly and two runs scored. Zipprich was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Macy Wolk ended 1-for-1 with two walks.

Kelsey Blum drove in two runs with a single as Valle Catholic (12-3) turned five errors by the Blue Jays into eight total runs during the fourth inning.

Makayla Joggerst also had an RBI single for the Lady Warriors.

Losing pitcher Kinsley Bogenpohl scored on an error after a dropped third strike extended the opening frame for Oak Ridge (8-6). She struck out seven and yielded nine hits.

West County 6, Van Buren 0

VAN BUREN, Mo. – Gracie Wright pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts over six innings, and went 3-for-3 with a double at the plate as West County blanked Van Buren 6-0 on Saturday.

Reese Smith belted a two-run home run, and Alexis Hedgcorth finished 2-for-2 plus a bases-loaded walk. The Lady Bulldogs scored three times in the third and fifth innings.

Wright allowed only three base runners on two walks and a hit batsmen, and got through the fifth with the no-hitter still in force after inducing a line out.

Jacy Tongay singled home Wright for a 1-0 lead before Smith went deep for the sixth time this spring.

Grace Barton was 1-for-1 with two walks, and Morgan Simily added an RBI ground out as West County (19-3) notched its 10th consecutive win.

Olivia Christensen allowed three runs and fanned two over four innings for Van Buren (15-6).

Neelyville 7, West County 2

VAN BUREN, Mo. – A disastrous bottom of the sixth inning Saturday evening spoiled the hopes of West County to extend its sizable win streak.

Neelyville capitalized on three defensive errors and four walks by scoring six times, and emerged with a 7-2 victory ta a neutral field.

Hannah Hover delivered a go-ahead, two-run single, and Dixie Cloud singled twice as Neelyville (17-4) prevailed despite being decisively outhit 11-3.

September Preslar struck out five in a complete game for the win. She was helped by a double play in the fourth inning, and worked around three more runners during the fifth.

Natalee Womack finished 2-for-3, and pushed West County (19-4) to a 2-1 advantage with a clutch RBI single with two outs in the top of the sixth.

Grace Barton ripped a tying home run in the fourth after the Lady Bulldogs lost a runner and left the bases loaded in the previous frame.

Gracie Wright pitched her second game of the day, and scattered three hits while striking out three over 5 2/3 innings. What could have been a clean sixth spiraled into a flurry of unearned runs.

Wright paced the offense at 3-for-4 overall. Alexis Hedgcorth and Jacy Tongay added two hits each, and Lacey LaMarr provided a double.