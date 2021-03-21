Weekend Roundup: Bulldogs split two baseball contests

Allie Kelly carried a shutout bid through the fourth, and struck out five while allowing six hits in defeat. She also contributed two hits at the plate.

Hulsey had two hits and an RBI for Central, which broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth.

Although Kelly limited her opposing lineup to four hits, the Lady Rebels opened the tourney Friday evening with a 4-2 loss against Valley View (Ark.)

Alexia Poppe brought Central even with a two-RBI hit in the second inning. Jacqi Gammil answered with a solo home run for Valley View in the third.

McKinlee Dalton collected two hits offensively to match Kelly, who struck out three over five innings from the circle.

Riley Smith mostly contained the Central bats with 10 strikeouts while giving up five hits.

Central made its official debut under new coach and former standout player Taylor Geile.

Potosi made a deeper run during the tournament bracket for a 3-1 final record. It began with a 10-0 shutout of East Poinsett County as Sami Huck twirled a four-inning, one-hitter with eight strikeouts.