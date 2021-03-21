Weekend Roundup: Bulldogs split two baseball contests

FESTUS, Mo. – The West County baseball team received strong pitching while splitting two games to begin the season Saturday at Jefferson High School.
J.D. Whitter dominated for six scoreless innings, Tycen Price delivered a two-run single, and the Bulldogs outlasted Priory 4-0 in the first contest.
Mason Simily finished 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI, and West County extended a 1-0 lead with three runs in the fifth inning.
Whitter took care of the rest, surrendering only two hits and two walks while striking out seven. He allowed just one Priory runner to advance past first base.
Michael Simily also had an RBI hit while Grady Masters, Jase Campbell, Trey Wright and Tristan Beck provided singles for the Bulldogs.
The game marked the official debut of head coach Bobby Simily, who took over a program that brother John Simily guided for 23 seasons.
West County struggled offensively in their second battle of the afternoon. Masters notched the lone hit as Herculaneum prevailed 2-1 with a tiebreaking run in the fifth inning.
Price allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out five while walking three in the loss. Carter Reed recorded the last three outs in relief.
Dylan Black fanned nine in an abbreviated one-hitter, and Brya Hall drove in both runs for Herculaneum.
The Bulldogs (1-1) will travel to North County on Thursday.
Arcadia Valley 10, Crystal City 0
IRONTON – Jacob Gibbs finished 4-for-5 with double, four RBI and two stolen bases as Arcadia Valley dominated Crystal City 10-0 in six innings on Saturday.
Keagan Lawlor pitched a complete game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and five walks. The Tigers scored multiple runs in four separate innings, and secured a 5-0 lead through two.
Hunter Smith was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored while Andrew Tedford and Carter Brogan were each 2-for-4 in the victory.
Will Erpenbach and Taylon Jones each provided a single and RBI for AV. Lawlor scored two runs on a single and walk, and Colin Whited singled in the 14-hit attack.
South Iron 9, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Brock Wakefield pitched five shutout innings with seven strikeouts, and South Iron topped Arcadia Valley 9-2 after scoring four times in the opening frame.
Drenin Dinkins finished with four hits and two RBI, and Joel Poston added three hits with two RBI for the Panthers. Cody Hughes drove in three runs, and Luke Lunyon picked up two hits.
Arcadia Valley ended the potential shutout with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but mustered only two hits overall as Jackson Dement had an RBI double and Keagan Lawlor singled.
Carter Brogan walked five and allowed five runs in the loss. Taylon Jones provided solid relief with one run allowed on five hits while fanning six over 3 2/3 innings.
Old Settlement Tournament
JACKSON, Mo. – Valle Catholic finished 2-1 on the weekend as co-host of the Old Settlement Opening Day Tournament, which moved to Jackson due to wet conditions at Alumni Field.
Austin Burnett pitched a four-inning, no-hitter with 10 strikeouts on Friday as the Warriors routed Fredericktown 17-0.
Jackson rallied in the bottom of the seventh to overtake Valle Catholic 8-7 in a back-and-fourth battle on Saturday, but the Warriors rebounded to defeat Farmington 16-4.
Jayden Gegg was the winning pitcher over Farmington and homered in defeat against Jackson.
Collin Vaeth produced three doubles at the plate, Burnett had two doubles and a triple on the weekend. Carter Hoog drew six walks over three games.
Farmington salvaged a 17-1 win over Fredericktown in Pool A after falling 4-0 to Jackson on Friday. Jackson also blanked Fredericktown 10-0.
The home-schooled St. Louis Patriots shined in Pool B at Yanks Field, defeating Central 10-1, De Soto 7-2, North County 3-0 and Ste. Genevieve 8-2 to compile a 4-0 tournament record.
Other action saw North County drop a pair of close 8-7 decisions to Ste. Genevieve and Central. De Soto beat Ste. Genevieve 8-6 and Central 6-3.
Farmington and Ste. Genevieve will meet for their tournament finale on Monday at Yanks Field.
SOFTBALL
Bearcat Bash
JONESBORO, Ark. – Central committed four errors behind pitcher Taylor Marler, but salvaged a narrow 8-7 victory over Holcomb during its last of three contests at the Bearcat Bash on Saturday.
Jessica Hulsey homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Rebels (1-2), who carried a 3-2 lead before both clubs scored five times in the closing fifth inning.
Marler went the distance with three strikeouts and seven hits allowed for the win.
In another five-inning game earlier Saturday, Southside (Ark.) used a couple of RBI hits to secure a 2-1 triumph in walk-off fashion.
Allie Kelly carried a shutout bid through the fourth, and struck out five while allowing six hits in defeat. She also contributed two hits at the plate.
Hulsey had two hits and an RBI for Central, which broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth.
Although Kelly limited her opposing lineup to four hits, the Lady Rebels opened the tourney Friday evening with a 4-2 loss against Valley View (Ark.)
Alexia Poppe brought Central even with a two-RBI hit in the second inning. Jacqi Gammil answered with a solo home run for Valley View in the third.
McKinlee Dalton collected two hits offensively to match Kelly, who struck out three over five innings from the circle.
Riley Smith mostly contained the Central bats with 10 strikeouts while giving up five hits.
Central made its official debut under new coach and former standout player Taylor Geile.
Potosi made a deeper run during the tournament bracket for a 3-1 final record. It began with a 10-0 shutout of East Poinsett County as Sami Huck twirled a four-inning, one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Chebli Poucher had two hits with two RBI. Huck provided two hits, Emma Eaton drove in two, and Jade Williams walked three times for the Lady Trojans.
Potosi began Saturday with a 5-2 triumph over tourney host Brookland, scoring four times during the second frame.
Sydney Litton allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six for the win. Gracie Lawson provided two hits and Huck notched two RBI.
The Lady Trojans next battled Marion (Ark.) through six scoreless innings before breaking through in the seventh for a 3-2 victory despite making four errors.
Huck was phenomenal in the circle, compiling 16 strikeouts in a one-hitter as both runs charged against her were unearned.
Emily Hochstatter had two hits and Williams chipped in two RBI for Potosi.
Valley View won the tournament with a 8-0 shutout while limiting the Lady Trojans to one hit. Litton fanned four and yielded 12 hits in defeat.
GIRLS SOCCER
Farmington 3, Saxony Lutheran 0
FARMINGTON – Sydney Boyer scored two goals to begin her junior season, and the Farmington girls soccer team defeated Saxony Lutheran 3-0 on Friday night.
Emma Collins added a late insurance tally on a breakaway assist from Boyer, and equaled Rielle LaCava with one assist each for the Knights.
Farmington (1-0) carried a 1-0 lead at halftime. Kaitlyn Boeckmann was the winning keeper.
Fredericktown 9, De Soto 1
DE SOTO, Mo. – Junior Alivia Buxton erupted for six goals while adding an assist and six defensive steals on Friday night at Fredericktown routed De Soto 9-1 in the season opener.
Senior Arika Buxton also netted a hat trick, and Gabbie McFadden made an assist for the Lady Blackcats. The star siblings each produced 10 shots.
Kyndal Dodd faced only two shots for the win as keeper.
Fredericktown (1-0) will travel to North County on Monday.