DEXTER, Mo. – With three starters unavailable and another player battling illness, the Central softball team ended Saturday night with two outfielders and a tournament championship.

Kaydence Cosby ended 3-for-3 with the go-ahead, two-run single, and the Lady Rebels braved adversity and cold weather to beat Doniphan 9-7 in the Swing Pink Tournament final.

Alexis Portell, Kelsie Politte and Sydney Miles each finished 2-for-2 with a walk to alleviate a vacancy and automatic out at the No. 9 spot in the order.

Zoey Rhea relieved for a second win from the pitching circle, obtaining the last seven outs, and Central (8-6) topped the eight-team bracket in determined yet unusual fashion.

Singles by Miles and Cosby preceded an RBI double by Rhea as the first six Lady Rebels reached base for a 5-0 lead against hurler Kylie Hawkins.

Cosby made it 7-0 with a two-run single in the second, but a two-RBI single by Kiernyn Bond and two-RBI double by Hawkins helped Doniphan (13-2) rally for six runs against Alex Neff in the third.

McKinley Portell was physically unable to compete in the championship game, but made the appearance for Central available by pitching a semifinal gem.

The freshman scattered six hits over six innings, struck out two batters, and navigated a bases-loaded jam in the fourth for an 11-1 triumph over Oran.

Miles finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Cosby also reached base four straight times while picking up two singles. Central scored four runs in the second and sixth innings

Alexis Portell was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Rhea contributed a two-run single to invoke the mercy rule, and Politte provided an earlier RBI single.

Central opened the tournament with a 11 a.m. matchup against Senath-Hornersville, and escaped 9-8 when Miles singled home Politte in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Politte went 3-for-4 and scored her third run at the conclusion. Cosby and Rhea each finished 2-for-3 while Miles and Alexis Portell singled twice.

Senath-Hornersville trailed 8-5 entering the final frame under a time limit, and pulled even on three doubles from Chloe Edmonston, Annabelle Carlisle and Katie McClellan.

The Lady Rebels grabbed a 5-1 lead after eight consecutive batters got aboard in the opening frame. Politte later circled the bases on a single and error.

Rhea pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and 12 hits allowed for the win. Ella McClanahan, McKinley Portell and Neff singled for Central.

Kylie Walker homered and doubled with three runs scored to pace the Lions.

Bismarck 18. Kingston 0

POTOSI – Morgan Randazzo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 effort with four RBI and three runs scored as Bismarck beat conference opponent Kingston 18-0 in three innings on Friday.

Janson King was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, and senior classmate Hayley Williams pitched an abbreviated no-hitter with three strikeouts while walking one.

Bismarck (4-8, 1-5) tallied six runs in the first inning and nine more in the second. Alyssa Brake doubled twice with two RBI in the rescheduled conference game.

Kinsey Hubbs collected four RBI with a double, and Ashley Hawkins added a single and RBI.

Kingston (0-12, 0-6) suffered seven defensive errors.

West County 13, Clearwater 3

LEADWOOD – Grace Barton crushed two home runs to center field, and finished 3-for-3 with five RBI as West County stayed hot with a 13-3 victory over Clearwater on Friday.

Reese Smith homered for the second straight game while adding a double, and winning pitcher Gracie Wright went 3-for-4 with a double and triple.

West County (14-2) jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning when Jacy Tongay doubled in Wright and Barton lifted a three-run blast with one out.

Lacey LaMarr tripled and scored in the second, then doubled home Barton for a 7-0 cushion in the third while going 2-for-3 overall.

Wright returned to the circle following back-to-back shutouts in an MAAA tournament title push, and had a perfect first progression through the Clearwater lineup.

The Lady Tigers broke through when four consecutive batters reached safely in the fourth. Opposing hurler Riley Hurt connected for a two-RBI single after Abigail Chaney and Makinlee Kiester singled.

West County countered with a six-run outburst in the home half, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Smith and Barton to lead 13-2.

Morgan Simily and Wright doubled in front of Smith, and the rally continued with RBI singles by Riley Kawelaske and Natalee Womack.

Clearwater got an RBI single from pinch-hitter Ragan Shearrer in the fifth, but Wright registered the seventh and eighth strikeouts of her five-hitter to leave the bases loaded.

Kennett 7, Central 4

PARK HILLS – Sophomore pitcher Handley McAtee drilled a tiebreaking two-run double in the second inning, and Kennett secured a 7-4 road victory at Central on Friday.

Kynsly McCaig smacked a solo home run in the fourth while Baylee Wilcut, Emma Tinnin and Lauren Barton provided two hits each for the Lady Indians.

Alexia Poppe shined offensively at 3-for-3 overall for Central (5-6), but took the loss after allowing seven runs on 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Both teams produced three runs in the opening frame. Kennett (17-6) followed a McCaig single with three consecutive doubles by McAtee, Tinnin and Hadley Wilson.

Alexis Portell drew a leadoff walk in the home half before stealing second. Sydney Miles doubled her home, and Kaydence Cosby grounded an RBI single before scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.

McKinley Portell reduced a 7-3 deficit with an RBI single, but the Lady Rebels could not capitalize on one-out hits by Poppe and Ella McClanahan in the sixth.

Zoey Rhea slowed down the Kennett attack with 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, working around three runners in the top of the sixth.

Miles was perfect on seven defensive chances at shortstop, and center fielder Kelsie Politte made a diving catch in the fourth inning for Central (5-6).

Kennett later defeated Potosi 12-5 on Friday despite a perfect 4-for-4 effort by Lady Trojans leadoff batter Emily Hochstatter with four runs scored.

BASEBALL

Camdenton Tournament

LEBANON, Mo. – The Valle Catholic baseball team challenged itself against four stout opponents in less than 24 hours, and finished second at the Camdenton Tournament.

State-ranked Class 6 program Nixa turned three errors by the Warriors into six unearned runs, and held off the Class 3 top-ranked Warriors 7-5 in the title game on Saturday.

Tanner Grant finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Broden Mabe added a two-run single after a misplayed ground ball and dropped fly ball sparked a five-run outburst in the third inning.

Elijah Adams pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, and allowed his only runs when Chase Fallert connected for a two-run single in the top of the fifth.

Valle Catholic (20-3) rallied for three runs with three hits following an error in the seventh, but reliever Brayton Tangora stranded runners at the corners to snap its nine-game win streak.

Rylan Fallert highlighted the offense by going 3-for-4, but suffered the loss on the mound after lasting just 2 1/3 innings. Cannon Wolk followed with 3 2/3 scoreless frames and two strikeouts.

Chase Fallert ended with three RBI while teammates Alex Viox, Iaaac Viox, Grant Fallert, Clayton Drury and Noah Bauman singled for the Warriors.

Preston Lurk threw a complete game with four strikeouts and four hits allowed over 84 pitches, and Valle Catholic edged Fatima 4-3 earlier Saturday to finish 3-0 in pool play.

Jackson Fowler scored on an error at shortstop in the sixth inning after Fatima had drawn even on a throwing error by Lurk in the top half.

Consecutive miscues against Aaron Eftink enabled the Comets to lead 2-0 in the second inning, but the Warriors countered for a 3-2 edge when Chase Fallert followed three walks with a two-run single.

Rylan Fallert reached base four straight times in the victory. Grant Fallert, Carson Tucker and Eftink had the other hits for the Warriors.

The pivotal result in pool play occurred late Friday night, when Valle Catholic scored seven times in the eighth inning to prevail 8-1 on a combined no-hitter over Class 5 third-ranked Camdenton.

Drury was brilliant through seven innings, mixing three pitches with precision for 12 strikeouts. He was one pitch away from completing a solo no-hitter.

But a close call went against the Warriors as Kaden Durnin stole second. He then swiped third without a throw, and successfully broke for the plate for a 1-1 tie as catcher Alex Viox tossed ball two back to Drury.

Valle Catholic refused to become discouraged, and sent 10 batters to the plate in the extra frame as Camdenton (20-3) imploded defensively.

After reliever Jackson Bashman plunked Grant Fallert and Tucker with the bases loaded, Eftink coaxed a walk on a full-court delivery to make it 4-1.

Three runs scored on an errant throw from the shortstop, and a dropped fly ball in right field enabled one more to cross the plate.

Chase Fallert finished off the no-hitter in the home half of the eighth, and provided two singles at the plate. Alex Viox, Isaac Viox, Tucker and Eftink also contributed hits.

Camdenton starter Spencer Mellencamp lasted until two walks capped his pitch limit in the seventh inning, and struck out five while yielding three hits.

Basham entered with two inherited runners, and kept the margin at 1-0 by inducing a double play.

Valle Catholic opened the tournament Friday with a 13-7 triumph over Union after attacking with four runs in the first inning and seven more in the third.

Chase Fallert raced to an inside-the-park home run in the fifth, and also doubled while going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Drury also collected three hits for the Warriors.

Rylan Fallert, Alex Viox and Isaac Viox each supplied two hits while Fowler and Eftink doubled. Grant Fallert pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs to the Wildcats in the second.

Connor Curnutte was 2-for-2 plus two walks, and Karson Eads chipped in an RBI single for Union (10-6).

West County 11, North County 6

BONNE TERRE – Sophomore leadoff man Hudsen Dunlap was a shining 4-for-4 with three RBI, and reached base five times overall as West County put away North County 11-6 on Friday.

Carter Reed singled twice with an RBI, and the Bulldogs pounced for seven runs in a pivotal first inning off Raiders starter Zak Meador.

Nolan Rawson pitched 5 1/3 innings with six runs allowed on 10 hits for the win. Noah Sansoucie got the last five outs for West County (11-2).

North County (4-6) welcomed back its 2003 state championship team for a reunion and ceremony, and tried to deliver an exciting comeback.

Three runs in the bottom of the fifth trimmed the margin to 7-4, but West County answered with three unearned in the sixth to regain command.

Julian Thebeau, Jaxon Campbell and Ty Harlow each generated singles with two RBI, and Caden Merrill chipped in another hit for the Bulldogs.

Kooper Kekec paced the Raiders at 3-for-4 with a double, and Zane Huff drove in two runs with a single and double. North County committed four errors.

Tim Ekstam pitched 5 1/3 solid innings of relief with four strikeouts and five hits surrendered. Grant Mullins doubled while Trenton Crepps, Jobe Smith, Jack Moore and Ekstam singled.

Fredericktown 7, Kingston 2

CADET – Sam Thomas allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking five over six quality innings as visiting Fredericktown beat Kingston 7-2 on Friday.

Zander Stephens picked up a game-high three RBI on a pair of doubles, and Easton Wood finished 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Blackcats.

Fredericktown (7-5) scored twice in the first inning, and grabbed a 5-2 advantage through two. Blake Terry-Brakefield was 2-for-3 with a double, and Ryan Souden had a double and single.

Kingston (1-12) produced RBI singles from Wyatt Johnson and Jaxson Arnold, and Collin Sumpter walked twice. Seth Politte pitched a complete game with 12 hits and no walks allowed with two strikeouts.

The Blackcats notched two insurance runs during the fourth. Garrett Marler scored three times and matched Ethan Francis and Cooper Durr with singles.

Alec Bowman pitched a smooth seventh to close.

Potosi 12, Owensville 4

POTOSI – Jay Pashia notched four RBI on a pair of two-run singles, and Potosi received multiple hits from six players in the lineup to defeat Owensville 12-4 on Friday.

New leadoff man Lane Revelle reached base four straight times, and equaled Gavin Portell at 2-for-3 with two RBI. The Trojans increased a 6-3 lead with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Malachi Sansegraw worked 6 1/3 innings on 110 total pitches for the win. He allowed four runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out four.

Colton Politte scored three times and joined Blake Coleman and Jack Blair with two hits apiece. Potosi (6-7) also got a two-run double from Isaac Jones plus a single by Macklin Davis in the fourth.

Landon Ely ripped an RBI triple, and scored on a single by Jaden Gerlemann in the fifth for Owensville (1-13). Layne Evans added a sacrifice fly.

BOYS TENNIS

Crystal City Doubles

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Potosi placed first in three rankings brackets on Friday, and pulled away to win the four-team Crystal City Doubles Invitational.

The pairings of Wyatt Mercer with Haydin Eckhoff, Wyatt Richards with Logan Compton and Jake Phares with Andrew Fisk each went unbeaten on the day.

Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin took second in the No. 1 bracket, and the Trojans compiled 12 points while runner-up Festus finished with five.