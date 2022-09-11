Weekend Roundup: Cross country runners tested early at AV

IRONTON – Just two races into her senior cross country season, Celeste Sansegraw has established herself as a clear contender to reach the state medal stand for a second time.

Sansegraw finished second among 92 varsity girls Saturday morning at the Arcadia Valley Invitational, following up a dazzling 14th-place run on Labor Day weekend at the Memphis Twilight Classic.

Her time of 20:28 outpaced all other MAAA conference competitors by at least 24 seconds, and was only bested by repeat event champion Isabella Marcum (20:06) of Fox.

Sansegraw placed 21st at the Class 3 state meet as a sophomore, but slipped back to 30th last November. She is squarely on track to surpass both of those results this fall.

Farmington senior Chloe Wood (20:52), perhaps the toughest challenger for Sansegraw next month at the MAAA meet in Potosi, finished third while helping the Knights place second as a team.

Jackson earned a boys and girls varsity title sweep, highlighted by a 2-3-4 individual finish from Bryce Gentry (16:29), Cade McCadams (16:33) and Hunter Wendel (16:39).

Sam Shipp (16:25) held off Gentry by four seconds to give Fox another individual championship.

Farmington junior Evan Fuller (16:46) executed an uphill pass with about 100 meters remaining to seize fifth place from Herculaneum senior Sam Vaughn (16:49).

Herculaneum topped the Knights by 19 points for a distant second place as Jackson posted an impeccable team score of 26.

Caden Mungle (17:13) gave Farmington the only two MAAA runners within the top 10 overall. Medals were awarded to the top 30 athletes in each division.

The Farmington girls lost four seniors from their Class 4 state runner-up squad, and did not have senior Aiden Moriarty available on Saturday.

Their team total of 55 points was finalized by Wood along with fellow race medalists Brooke-lyn Forman (21:26) in seventh, Cayman McIntyre (22:23) in 18th, Grace Bone (22:43) in 22nd, and Katherine Reed (23:15) in 29th.

Sophomore Hollyn Zangaro (21:19) was the lone varsity representative for Ste. Genevieve, and powered her way to fifth place after bolting out front at the opening gun.

Valle Catholic sophomore Madelyn Griffard (21:29) captured eighth position, and Arcadia Valley junior Emma Dettmer (21:36) was 10th to lead their respective squads.

The Potosi girls stacked up third in the team rankings with Alyson Skiles (22:20) and Allison Land (23:10) safely joining the medalist cut.

Central is showing an upward trend in just its second season as a budding program, landing both Katie Voepel (23:07) and Haley Stephens (23:23) within the top 30.

Kaydence Gibson (23:57) of Potosi, Allie England (24:11) of Central and Rachel Reeves (34:21) of Farmington produced top-40 efforts.

The varsity boys field was more crowded at the start with 142 runners on the 5K course. The MAAA would ultimately boast 10 medal winners.

Mason Currington (17:50) crossed the line 22nd while Sam Knight (18:27), Kaden Kimbrough (18:29) and Nickolai Cain (19:00) rounded out the Farmington team score.

Potosi senior Jaden Kanan (18:19) edged Cole Crocker (18:21) of Central for 30th place with teammates Alex Smith (18:28), Colton Politte (18:32) and Tanner Gibson (18:55) several spots behind.

Ezekiel Sisk (17:26) again paced the Trojans by taking 14th overall, and Garrett Hale (17:59) delivered them a third medalist in 25th.

Earning solo medals for their respective teams were North County senior Jackson Leeds (17:32) in 17th, Arcadia Valley junior Stone Gill (17:35) in 18th, Valle Catholic senior Peter Roth (17:54) in 23rd, and Kingston junior Mason Nelson (18:14) in 29th.

VOLLEYBALL

Dig for Life Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Farmington collected five victories and one tie over seven matches, and placed runner-up among 62 teams at the Dig for Life volleyball tournament.

Saxony Lutheran claimed the title on Saturday evening with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Knights, who beat Dexter in the quarterfinals and Notre Dame in the semifinals.

Farmington swept through pool play against Parkway South, Clarkton and Woodland, and tied Jefferson to secure the top spot overall in the Red Division Gold Bracket.

Valle Catholic offered a solid surge to the quarterfinal round before likewise falling to Saxony Lutheran 25-23, 25-23. That match was preceded by a 25-19, 29-27 win over Clarkton.

The Lady Warriors secured second in their pool with victories over Cape Central (25-17, 25-21) and Summersville (25-9, 25-15) plus a loss to Northwest (25-22, 25-22). They then fell to Lesterville (25-18, 25-22) to determine bracket seeding.

Ste. Genevieve edged Central 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 to claim the Red Division Silver Bracket crown after getting past Fredericktown 16-25, 25-19, 25-19 and Gideon 13-25, 25-20, 25-8.

The Dragons posted a 5-0-2 record for tournament, but missed the Gold Bracket based on the points ratio which placed them third in a powerful pool after splitting South Iron and Notre Dame.

North County Invitational

BONNE TERRE – Bismarck and North County split their head-to-head match during pool play at the North County Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.

North County took game two 25-15 after dropping the opener 22-25 to the Lady Indians, and were dealt losses by Festus (25-10, 25-16) and Fort Zumwalt North (25-22, 25-20).

Bismarck fell twice to Sullivan in pool competition (25-21, 25-23) and the bracket (25-13, 25-17), while narrowly being swept by Festus (25-13, 27-26).

Jada Dickey totaled 16 kills, and Halie Dickey made 27 digs spanning four matches for Bismarck. Ashley Hawkins and Alyssa Blake each recorded nine blocks.

Windsor defeated Festus in the championship match of the six-team event.

SOFTBALL

Seckman Tournament

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Farmington softball team finished 2-2 at the Seckman Tournament after winning both of its pool contests on Friday.

Fort Zumwalt West received a home run and four RBI from Lindsey Givens plus two hits each from Danielle Blackstun and Kaylee Block to eliminate the Knights 9-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Angelia Davis had a two-run double while Shelby Bowling, Jayce Jarvis, Abbie Miller and Jayden Tucker singled for Farmington (9-4).

Avery Graham allowed six runs over two innings in defeat. Davis worked the next four frames and struck out three while walking five.

The Knights carried a lead deep into their earlier contest on Saturday, but St. Dominic scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to seize a 4-3 triumph.

Kelsey Kunz allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out two in a complete game, and finished 2-for-3 with two runs offensively for St. Dominic.

Elly Robbins yielded four runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four in the loss. Farmington scored three runs in the third inning to give the lefty a slight 3-2 lead.

Jarvis belted a two-run homer, and Graham was 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Knights. Bowling added an RBI hit while Olivia Hartupee and Tucker each supplied a single and walk.

Davis belted a three-run home run in the first inning, and Robbins won in the circle as Farmington topped Howell North 7-2 to open pool play on Friday.

The Knights added three more runs in the third, and never looked back. Davis ended 3-for-4 overall while Tucker and Jocelyn Grimes produced two hits each.

Bowling drove in three runs on a single and sacrifice fly. Alayna Resinger and Robbins also contributed to the 10-hit attack for Farmington.

Robbins homered and Graham pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as Farmington rolled past Festus 8-1 in the second game of pool play on Friday.

Resinger generated three RBI while matching both Bowling and Tucker at 2-for-3 offensively for the Knights, who scored three runs in the third inning and five more in the fifth.

Jarvis provided a double and single, Graham helped her own cause with a two-RBI single, and Miller was 1-for-1 to bolster Farmington.

Madelyn Kissee briefly put Festus ahead 1-0 with an RBI single in the first inning.

De Soto 6, North County 5

BONNE TERRE – Ella DeClue provided two hits with an RBI, and De Soto rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning to overtake host North County 6-5 on Saturday.

Sammy Waller allowed six hits, struck out six batters and was cruising with a shutout bid into the final frame before an error ushered in four eventual unearned runs for the visitors.

North County (6-5) generated 10 hits overall and fanned only one against winning hurler Kylee Turner, but could not hold its 5-0 advantage.

Zoey Cheek finished 3-for-4 with a triple and Madi Pyeatt added two singles for the Lady Raiders. Kylie Moebes and Amy Layton doubled while Makenna Pierce, Addi Goggin and Waller had one hit apiece.

BASEBALL

Arcadia Valley 12, Ellington 3

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley scored multiple times in each of the first five innings Friday, and capitalized on 10 walks awarded by Ellington pitchers in a 12-3 victory.

Colin Whited overpowered the Whippets with 15 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, and allowed two earned runs on eight hits before reaching his allotted pitch limit in the win.

Alex Nash finished 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI, and Whited was 2-for-4 with three runs scored to pace the Tigers. Jackson Dement also crossed the plate on three occasions.

Ralph Salinas, Kolten Smith and Dement contributed one single each while Evan Tripp, Nolan Inman and Smith provided sacrifice flies.

Inman struck out the final batter of the game in relief.

West County 14, Bismarck 0

LEADWOOD – Julian Thebeau and Caden Merrill homered on Friday as West County blanked Bismarck 14-0 in game one of a baseball doubleheader.

Sophomore Nolan Rawson dazzled on the mound in a five-inning four-hit shutout, dealing three walks and three strikeouts on 73 pitches.

Merrill finished 3-for-3 overall with three RBI and three runs scored, and Thebeau was also a spotless 2-for-2 with a walk for the Bulldogs.

Ty Harlow singled in both plate appearances, and Rawson had an RBI double. Jaxon Campbell, Carter Reed and Hudsen Dunlap singled during the victory.

Garrett Mork went 2-for-2 to pace Bismarck. Isaiah Faulkner and Carter Hedrick added singles.

West County 17, Bismarck 3

LEADWOOD – Freshman Ryan Hull finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Noah Sansoucie pitched three hitless innings with three strikeouts, and West County thumped Bismarck 17-3 in game two.

Julian Thebeau went 3-for-3, and Caden Merrill drove in four runs on two singles and two sacrifice flies to highlight the Bulldogs, who built an 11-0 lead before adding six tallies in the sixth inning.

Bradey Buhrmester added two RBI after reaching base four times on two hits and two walks. Hudsen Dunlap provided two RBI with three runs scored while equaling Jaxon Campbell with two singles.

Trey Wright, Lance Monroe and Carter Reed chipped in RBI singles as West County improved to 7-1 on the fall season.

Carter Hedrick finished 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Lucas Dickey and Gage Grounds singled for Bismarck.