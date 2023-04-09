STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryant Schwent singled home Wyatt Springkamper in the ninth inning to finish 3-for-5, and Ste. Genevieve edged Sikeston 6-5 for its second walk-off victory of the week on Friday.

Springkamper capped his own 3-for-5 effort with his second double of the game, and executed a double steal with Luke Ferranto before a second intentional walk brought Schwent to the plate.

Aiden Meyer crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning against opposing starter Trace Sullivan to give the Dragons a 5-1 advantage.

Justin Schweigert doubled and scored on a single by Mason Nix just before Meyer went deep. Grant Williams, Ethan Ottens and Ferranto also contributed hits for Ste. Genevieve (3-6).

Noah Pruitt finished 2-for-4 plus a walk to pace Sikeston (1-7), and squared the contest at 5-5 with an RBI double in the sixth against reliever Wyatt Kemper after getting an RBI single in the fifth.

Kemper pitched the last 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. He worked around consecutive hit batsmen in the seventh.

The Bulldogs lost a crucial runner between third base and home in the eighth. Joseph Heckemeyer went 2-for-5 with a double and two run scored while Nathaniel Ault and Sullivan had sacrifice flies.

Schwent threw the first 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision, and was charged for three runs on three hits and seven walks. His bases-loaded, two-run single gave Ste. Gen. a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Daeton Taylor took over for Sullivan on the mound in the fifth, and kept the Dragons at bay until the ninth while notching three strikeouts and surrendering six hits.

Ste. Genevieve threatened to regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth, but Meyer grounded out and Ferranto flied to left following singles by Ottens and Springkamper.

Arcadia Valley 5, Diamond 4

MIAMI, Okla. – Colin Whited scored on a tiebreaking sacrifice fly from Hayden Gallaher in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Arcadia Valley topped Diamond 5-4 on Saturday.

Eli Browers obtained four outs for the relief win, and Ralph Salinas pitched a scoreless seventh for the save as the Tigers finished 2-1 at the Mickey Mantle Classic.

Whited tripled and scored on a passed ball in the first inning, then sparked Arcadia Valley (4-5) with a one-out single and two stolen bases in the sixth while going 2-for-4 overall.

Paul Young was 2-for-3 with a double, and Kolten Smith was on base three times via a single and two walks. The Tigers rallied for a 4-3 lead with three runs in the second inning.

Salinas began a string of three consecutive doubles after Evan Tripp was hit by a pitch. Browers tied the contest by driving in two runs before crossing the plate on an extra-base RBI hit from Nolan Inman.

AV starter Alex Nash survived a rocky start as three straight hits created a 2-0 lead for Diamond, and got an eventual no-decision. He allowed four runs on eight hits, and struck out six over 4 2/3 innings.

Browers inherited three runners after Nash walked the bases loaded in the fifth, but induced a fly out to temporarily protect a one-run cushion.

Diamond drew even at 4-4 on an RBI single by Jakob Atkinson in the sixth. Runner interference during a ground ball negated a possible larger rally.

Leadoff batter Cody Neil was a perfect 4-for-4 with three stolen bases for the Wildcats. Ty Stokes took the loss after starter Peyton Marbrough yielded eight hits and fanned seven over 4 2/3 innings.

Gallaher and Nash chipped in singles for Arcadia Valley.

Quapaw 5, Arcadia Valley 0

MIAMI, Okla. – Quapaw (Okla.) capitalized on four Arcadia Valley errors over the final two innings, and rode a tremendous effort from pitcher Seth Jonston to a 5-0 victory on Friday.

Peyton Shapp singled twice and Kolton Neal had an RBI single for Quapaw (15-7), which pushed across three unearned runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.

Arcadia Valley (3-5) mustered only three hits by Hayden Gallaher, Colin Whited and Paul Young against Jonston, who amassed 14 strikeouts without a walk.

Nolan Inman also went the distance in defeat for the Tigers, allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out eight. He helped keep the contest scoreless through five innings.

TRACK & FIELD

Northwest Invitational

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – The Central boys brought a limited but competitive presence to three field events Saturday during the Northwest Invitational.

Kannon Harlow and Hakin Wagner each claimed an event title, and combined for 27 points while many larger schools in attendance featured full squads.

Harlow nailed first attempt at 4.09 meters (13 feet, 5 inches) to win the pole vault while Spencer Nunn of Poplar Bluff cleared that height in two tries.

Wagner surged to the top of the triple jump pack by executing a winning third attempt of 12.76 meters.

Both Rebels entered the long jump competition with Harlow placing fifth and Wagner taking sixth.