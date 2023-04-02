HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Chloe Wood and Aiden Moriarty delivered a 1-2 finish in the 800-meter run, and the Farmington girls placed third out of 15 schools Saturday at the Mineral Area Relays.

Jade Roth, a multi-time state qualifier in the high jump, cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to give the Knights their second event title of the meet.

Moriarty added a runner-up effort in the 1600 as Farmington trailed only Festus and Notre Dame in the team plaque pursuit.

Carissa Cassimatis placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Cheyenne Strohkirch crossed fourth in the 100-meter dash. They combined forces in three relays to help produce 16 points.

Caraline Klump was third in the 100-meter hurdles, and Avery Graham had an identical result for the Knights in the javelin throw.

West County picked up 18 points from senior Alivia Simily, who secured her fourth long jump victory within a span of six days while winding up second in the triple jump.

Evan Fuller set the winning 1600 pace as the Farmington boys stacked up sixth among teams.

Parker Dickinson raced to the 110-meter hurdles title, and was third in the 300-meter hurdles for the Knights. Brett Drye and Braydon Berry took second and third, respectively, in the triple jump.

The pole vault competition was scrapped due to the danger of high wind.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Festus 130; 2. Herculaneum 101; 3. Lutheran North 78; 4. Notre Dame 70; 5. Northwest 66; 6. Farmington 56; 7. De Soto 49; 8. Windsor 47; 9. Maplewood 30; 10. St. Pius 21; 11. Crystal City 18; 12. Bayless 10; 13. St. Vincent 9; 14. St. Paul Lutheran 8; 15. Roosevelt 5; 16. Hancock 3.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 149; 2. Notre Dame 108; 3. Farmington 99; St. Pius 76.33; 5. Herculaneum 70.33; 6. De Soto 68; 7. Lutheran North 39.50; 8. Windsor 26; 9. West County 18; 10. St. Vincent 9.83; 11. Crystal City 5; 11. Hancock 5; 13. Bayless 4; 14. Maplewood 3; 15. St. Paul Lutheran 1.

Local Boys Results:

400 – 7. Dustin Randazzo, FARM, 55.67

800 – 7. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 2:16.07

1600 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 4:33.47; 6. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 5:02.78

110 Hurdles – 1. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 18.11

300 Hurdles – 3. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 44.74

4x100 – 8. Farmington (Owen Birkner, Parker Dickinson, Parker Brooks, Braydon Berry), 47.28

4x200 – 6. Farmington (Parker Dickinson, Dustin Randazzo, Parker Brooks, Braydon Berry), 1:38.46

4x400 – 6. Farmington (Justus Boyer, Evan Fuller, Dustin Randazzo, Owen Birkner), 3:44.64

High Jump – 7. Justus Boyer, FARM, 5-0

Triple Jump – 2. Brett Drye, FARM, 12.94m; 3. Braydon Berry, FARM, 12.07m

Discus – 6. Elijah Probst, SPL, 32.95m

Javelin – 4. Elijah Probst, SPL, 37.79m

Local Girls Results:

100 – 4. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 14.17

200 – 7. Grace Shuburt, FARM, 29.52

400 – 5. Ella Scott, FARM, 1:06.32

800 – 1. Chloe Wood, FARM, 2:31.76; 2. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 2:37.92; 8. Elissa Blackmon, SPL, 3:06.94

1600 – 2. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:45.53

3200 – 5. Grace Bone, FARM, 13.36.90

100 Hurdles – 3. Caraline Klump, FARM, 19.66

300 Hurdles – 2. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 52.65

4x100 – 3. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Angelia Davis, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 53.18

4x200 – 3. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Jayce Jarvis, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:55.76

4x400 – 5. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Chloe Wood, Cheyenne Strohkirch, Grace Shuburt), 4:34.55

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-10;

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.79m

Triple Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 10:05m

Discus – 4. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 28.08m;

Shot Put – 6. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.18m

Javelin – 3. Avery Graham, FARM, 29.71m; 5. Grace Duncan, FARM, 27.69m

SOFTBALL

West County 4, Diamond 3

MT. VERNON, Mo. – Grace Barton was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, and also walked as West County traveled almost four hours from home and edged top-ranked Class 2 program Diamond 4-3 on Saturday.

Jacy Tongay doubled while equaling Natalee Womack at 2-for-4 overall, and Morgan Simily provided two singles plus a stolen base from the leadoff spot.

Winning pitcher Gracie Wright notched a key two-run single as West County achieved its entire scoring output in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

Wright compiled 11 strikeouts, scattered six hits, and went the distance on 88 pitches while backed by a couple of excellent catches by Simily in center field.

Caitlyn Shurie paced Diamond (12-2) at 3-for-4, and continued the game with a two-out, two-run homer following an error in the seventh inning.

Reese Smith had a single and walk as the Lady Bulldogs posted their eighth consecutive victory.

Mt. Vernon 11, West County 1

MT. VERNON, Mo. – Harley Daniels, Molly Daniels and Payge Evans each finished 3-for-3 later Saturday to lead Mt. Vernon past previously unbeaten West County 11-1 in five innings.

Rae Downing hit a final two-run triple off relief pitcher Reese Smith after Mt. Vernon (13-1) scored five times in the first against Gracie Wright, who made her second start of the day.

Riley Kawelaske went 2-for-2 overall, and catcher Natalee Womack had an RBI double in the fourth inning to pace West County (8-1).

Harley Daniels escaped the opening frame after singles by Morgan Simily and Wright helped load the bases with one out, and struck out two in a six-hitter.

The Lady Bulldogs squandered back-to-back singles by Kawelaske and Lacey LaMarr in the second.

The Mountaineers shut out Potosi 16-0 during a morning contest.

Ste. Genevieve 6, Naylor 4

NAYLOR, Mo. – Leadoff batter Ava Huber finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Ste. Genevieve topped Naylor in a contest shortened to five innings on Saturday.

Chloe Staffen drove in Huber with a go-ahead double in the bottom of the fourth, and Joleigh Parker tacked on an RBI infield hit for Ste. Genevieve (6-4).

Alyssa Cook allowed five hits over four innings and struck out two for the win. Ava Greer worked a spotless fifth for the save.

Huber doubled and scampered across the plate on a double steal in the first inning, then helped the Dragons build a 4-2 lead following a two-run single in the second.

Chloe Mitchell homered in the third, and Harley Sullivan doubled and scored on a squeeze bunt by Makayla Wheetley to pull even at 4-4 in the fourth.

Alyssa Beckermann doubled and Brynna Wehner singled in the victory.

Doniphan 4, Ste. Genevieve 2

NAYLOR, Mo. – Kaydyn Bond blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning earlier Saturday, and Doniphan edged Ste. Genevieve 4-2 on a neutral field.

Grace Kirby had an RBI single after back-to-back errors sparked a two-out rally in the third, and Bond finished with two hits for the Donettes.

Ste. Genevieve loaded the bases on three errors with one out in the seventh, but the game suddenly ended when a line drive to the shortstop turned into a double play.

Kylie Hawkins secured the complete-game win from the circle with two strikeouts and six hits allowed. Ava Greer yielded only three hits and fanned eight over six innings in defeat.

Ava Huber ripped a tying two-run single in the fifth for the Dragons, who also received hits from Maddie Terry, Mallory Wolk, Autumn Werner and Brynna Wehner.

BASEBALL

Valle Catholic 8, Portageville 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jackson Fowler drove in three runs and went 3-for-3 with a double on Saturday as Valle Catholic beat previously unbeaten Portageville 8-3.

Rylan Fallert added two singles, and capped a five-run surge by the Warriors in the fifth inning with an RBI hit as 10 batters stepped to the plate.

Alex Viox snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-run single after a Chase Fallert double and two walks loaded the bases. Fowler followed with a single to bring in two more.

Chase Fallert allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over four innings, but received no decision after the Bulldogs drew even against winning reliever Preston Lurk in the top of the fifth.

Portageville (10-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead on a single by Owen Roberts. Donney Benthal went 2-for-4 overall, with an RBI single, and scored on a ground out by Max Warren in the seventh.

Isaac Viox doubled against starter Thomas Frakes, and tallied the tying run on a Fowler hit in the fourth before a ground out by Aaron Eftink made it 2-1.

Clayton Drury, Carson Tucker and Grant Fallert also singled for the Warriors. Grant Fallert fanned four while yielding one run over the final two innings in relief.

Union 4, West County 2

POTOSI – Lance Monroe and Nolan Rawson were superb in relief pitching roles on Saturday, but a West County comeback attempt fell short in a 4-2 setback against Union.

The Bulldogs went 0-for-3 with the bases loaded, including the final out of the fifth inning after slicing an early four-run deficit in half.

Union (4-2) pounced for 4-0 advantage just five batters into the game after William Mentz and Conner Borgmann drove in runs with back-to-back triples after Noah Sansoucie issued two walks.

Monroe followed with five scoreless frames. He allowed only a one-out double to Cooper Bailey in the fifth, and struck out three while retiring 13 of his 17 batters faced.

Mentz pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out five for the win. He escaped a rocky beginning unscathed when Caden Merrill and Julian Thebeau singled and Rawson was hit by pitch with one out.

West County (4-1) broke through for two runs in the fifth. Ty Harlow walked, stole second and scored on a Hudsen Dunlap single before Rawson added another RBI hit.

Noah Griffin inherited three base runners with two outs, and induced a ground out to third by Carter Reed. The reliever fanned all three batters in the sixth, and worked around a subsequent walk for the save.

Thebeau highlighted the Bulldogs offensively by going 2-for-4. Merrill reached base three times.

Rawson threw two scoreless frames, and overcame a leadoff double in the seventh when West County alertly cut down Braden Pracht at home on a squeeze play.