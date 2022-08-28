Weekend Roundup: Farmington seniors have strong start at first meet

JACKSON, Mo. – Brooke-lyn Forman, Aiden Moriarty and Chloe Wood led the way Saturday morning as Farmington captured first place in the girls singles division at the Jackson Invitational cross country meet.

Forman (16:33) and Moriarty (16:33) placed third and fourth, respectively, while Wood (16:42) was seventh among seniors on the 2.35-mile course.

Grace Bone (17:54) and Mackayla Cook (19:46) completed the team score for Farmington in the season-opening meet following a second-place state result in Class 4 last fall.

Jackson edged Farmington by three points for the freshman girls title. The Knights showed depth with six runners – Cayman McIntyre (13:52), Natalie Gammon (14:20), Katherine Reid (14:53), Rachel Reeves (15:18), Alondra Martinez (15:23) and Niyah Howard (15:25) earning top-25 medals.

Five Farmington senior boys landed within medal honors while taking fourth as a team. Evan Fuller (13:03) was fastest for the Knights to finish seventh individually.

Caden Mungle (13:59), Kaden Kimbrough (14:13), Sam Knight (14:42) and Trent Galczynski (15:04) also contributed points to the team total.

Nickolai Cain (14:44) crossed 16th in sophomore boys action while Hannah Horn (19:38) took 20th spot among junior girls for the Knights.

North County achieved six medals at the meet, paced by senior Jackson Leeds (13:42) and sophomore boys Brandon Shrum (15:04), Lucas Naucke (15:11) and Aidan Clay (15:13).

All-state senior Peter Roth (13:50) had the top result for Valle Catholic, followed by sophomore Austin Ringwald (14:46) and junior Garrett Shortt (14:52)

Lexi Ritter (22:15) claimed the final available medal in the junior girls race for the Lady Warriors.

The freshman course spanned 1.95 miles with other medalists including Joshua Samples (12:25) and Kyra Irby (14:36) of North County and Juliana Lunsford (15:44) of Fredericktown.

SOFTBALL

Rockwood Summit Tournament

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Farmington opened its softball season by placing fifth among 19 teams at the Rockwood Summit Tournament with a 3-2 record.

Jayden Tucker finished 2-for-4 with a double at the plate on Saturday, and the Knights rallied for a closing 4-3 triumph over Oakville.

Avery Graham notched her second pitching win of the weekend with three scoreless innings of relief after scattering three hits.

Farmington (3-2) scored twice in the sixth to pull even, then grabbed the lead to stay on a delayed double steal of home with runners at the corners in the seventh.

Graham fired a six-inning, two-hit shutout with two strikeouts earlier in the morning, and the Knights tallied four runs in the final frames of a 6-0 victory over Incarnate Word.

Elly Robbins drilled her second home run of the tournament, and Tucker drove in two runs with a pair of doubles. Shelby Bowling finished 2-for-3, and Graham helped herself with a two-run single.

Abbie Miller provided an RBI single while Jocelyn Grimes and Jayce Jarvis also had hits.

Rock Bridge dispatched Farmington from the quarterfinal round 5-2 to open Saturday action. Robbins yielded three earned runs on six hits and fanned three in the 8 a.m. start.

Angelia Davis powered the Knights by going 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double. Jarvis, Robbins and Tucker earned the other hits during the loss.

The season officially began Friday as Lindbergh seized a 7-2 pool victory over Farmington. Graham dealt seven strikeouts and surrendered nine hits in the loss.

Allie Waldron and MaryJane Abercrombie each generated three hits for the Flyers. Gabby McBride took a shutout in the sixth inning, and pitched a winning six-hitter.

Bowling put the Knights in the scoring column with a late two-run single. Alayna Resinger, Miller, Robbins, Davis and Tucker also singled.

Robbins went the distance later Friday as Farmington beat Liberty North 6-3. She struck out four and walked none while giving up seven hits.

Robbins homered, singled and produced three RBI while both Jarvis and Miller added two hits. Bowling connected on a two-run single, and Grimes chipped in RBI hits.

VOLLEYBALL

Brace for Impact Tournament

ST. LOUIS – Two state playoff rematches capped a fourth-place finish for Farmington among 16 teams at the MICDS Brace for Impact volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Nerinx Hall defeated the Knights 27-25, 23-25, 25-11 for third place after St. Pius edged them 13-25, 25-25, 25-23 in a tight semifinal battle.

Farmington (3-2) advanced past Belleville East 26-24, 25-17 in morning action to win its pool following Friday victories over MICDS 25-12, 25-18 and Hillsboro 25-21, 14-25, 25-23.

Senior middle Jade Roth totaled 38 kills and 10 blocks for the weekend, and was selected to the all-tournament team.

Jelena Gray knocked down 40 kills and made 42 assists while Grace Duncan compiled 35 digs over the tournament and 17 kills on Saturday.

The Knights debuted two new varsity setters. Emily Bauer finished with 65 assists, and Cheyenne Strohkirch added 43 assists while also serving four aces on Friday.

Bunker 3, Valley 0

CALEDONIA – The Valley volleyball team opened its season with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 defeat against visiting Bunker on Friday evening.

Maliyah Brown notched four kills and nine serve receptions for the Lady Vikings. Kenley Missey tallied three kills, eight assists and five digs.

Carlie Loughary had a team-high 17 receptions, and equaled Emma Alley with nine digs each. Kyndra Civey chipped in two service aces plus five assists.

BASEBALL

Bank of Grandin Classic

ELLSINORE, MO. – The West County baseball program generated 47 hits over three tournament games, and began the fall season by going unbeaten in the Bank of Grandin Classic.

Nolan Rawson finished 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and West County scored five times during the eighth inning to defeat Greenville 9-4 in the finale on Saturday.

Carter Reed was 2-for-3 off the bench, Ty Harlow and Hudsen Dunlap also provided two hits each, and the Bulldogs responded after blowing a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Noah Sansoucie pitched a scoreless eighth and starter Julian Thebeau threw three clean frames, but the Bears turned errors in four unearned runs against Rawson.

Jaxon Campbell had a two-run double, Thebeau singled and Caden Merrill reached base twice to bolster West County (3-0).

The tournament opened with a doubleheader on Friday, and West County beat Woodland 14-4 after breaking a level contest open with 10 tallies in the top of the fifth inning.

Thebeau homered during the big rally, doubled twice and collected five RBI as the Bulldogs produced nine extra-base hits overall. Merrill was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.

Dunlap reached base four straight times on two singles and two walks. Campbell added a double, single and two runs scored, while Ben Faulkner ripped a key two-run double.

Sansoucie struck out all three batters faced in relief of Merrill, who lasted four innings and fanned nine while yielding three earned runs on five hits and four walks in the win.

Rawson contributed a double plus two walks at the plate, and Harlow singled for the Bulldogs.

Another 10-run outburst occurred in the first inning as West County blistered Doniphan 18-1 on Friday, recording 21 hits along the way.

Merrill and Thebeau were each 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Dunlap had a team-high four RBI on a triple and two singles.

Rawson added his own 3-for-3 effort with two RBI, and Trey Wright picked up two RBI on a couple of doubles. Faulkner and Harlow had two hits each while Reed, Campbell and Lance Monroe singled.

Monroe cruised to a five-inning complete game on the mound, dealing a two-hitter with five strikeouts.