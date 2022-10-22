Weekend Roundup: Farmington soccer tops Jackson on early goal

JACKSON, Mo. – Logan Kiepe scored his fifth goal of the season during the first half, and the Farmington boys soccer team topped SEMO Conference opponent Jackson 1-0 on Friday night.

Cade Blackmon picked up his team-leading fifth assist, and Farmington (11-4) notched its sixth victory in seven matches heading into a home clash with Lindbergh on Monday.

Logan Schaupert recorded four saves in a shutout as the winning keeper.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dexter Invitational

DEXTER, Mo. – Cross country runners from North County and Fredericktown engaged a final tune-up before district competition Saturday afternoon in the Dexter Invitational.

Drew Christopher (18:51) placed 19th among 57 varsity boys for North County, which rested all-MAAA senior Jackson Leeds among others.

Braden Braswell (20:34) posted the fastest time from the Fredericktown roster.

Both North County and Fredericktown entered girls squads in the junior varsity race. Kyra Irby and Kayla Miller had top-10 runs for the Lady Raiders.

Julia Lunsford placed 13th for the Lady Blackcats.

Local programs from MSHSAA Classes 1-3 will converge at Arcadia Valley for postseason action next Saturday morning. North County, part of Class 4, will compete at Arnold City Park.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 2 State

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve senior Lani Yamnitz wrapped her high school golf career last week as a first-time Class 2 state qualifier.

Yamnitz finished tied for 32nd place among individuals on Tuesday after improving by four strokes during her second round at Silo Ridge.

She carded a 96 on day two to remain well within the upper half of the leaderboard but outside of the medalist cut after opening with a 100.

Marlene Edgeman of Marshfield shot even-par 72 in both rounds to claim the state championship by two shots over Emree Cameron of Nevada and 14 shots over third-place Hanna Maschloff of Osage.

Osage slipped collectively by 26 strokes after posting a dominant 350 in round one, but still secured the team title with plenty of cushion over runner-up Westminster Christian.