Weekend Roundup: Farmington softball team best at Seckman tourney

ARNOLD, Mo. – The scorching Farmington softball team pushed its current win streak to 10 games while bringing home the Seckman Tournament title in thrilling fashion on Saturday.
The Knights scored six runs in the top of an eighth inning that began with the international tiebreaker, and produced 20 hits to outlast St. Dominic 12-8 in the championship game.
Abby Robbins finished 4-for-5 with two RBI while McKennah Wallace and Jayden Tucker were each 3-for-5 with two RBI to help pace Farmington (12-2)
Freshman Elly Robbins belted a three-run homer, worked out of a bases-loaded jam and notched eight strikeouts while pitching the last six innings for the win.
Shelby Bowling added a solo home run. Starting pitcher Courtney Swink scored twice after hitting a single and double.
Jayce Jarvis and Angelia Davis further fueled the Knights with three hits and two runs scored apiece.
In earlier action on Saturday, Farmington completed a spotless push through pool play by blanking Knob Noster 10-0 after erupting for eight runs in the fifth inning.
Elly Robbins threw a complete game, four-hit shutout with four strikeouts from the circle, and ended 2-for-3 with a double at the plate.
Davis homered and drove in four while going 2-for-3 for the Knights. Swink and Abby Robbins had two hits, Tucker scored two runs, and both Abbie Miller and Wallace chipped in RBI singles.
Farmington began the event with two games on Friday, and Elly Robbins once again shined by pitching a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in 10-0 triumph over Festus.
Abby Robbins, Swink and Tucker were each 2-for-3 with a double. Wallace and Miller were also 2-for-3, and Elly Robbins helped her own cause with an RBI single.
Farmington extended a 3-1 lead in game two on Friday with three runs in the fifth inning, and defeated Francis Howell North 7-2.
Tucker went 2-for-3 with a home run while crossing the plate three times, and Swink pitched six strong frames for the win, yielding three hits and five walks while fanning nine.
Abby Robbins and Wallace added two hits each, and Davis provided a two-run double.
Windsor Tournament
IMPERIAL, Mo. – North County scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth inning, and topped Affton 15-1 in the Windsor Tournament on Saturday.
Emilie Morgan, Gracelyn Wigger and winning pitcher Sammy Waller each collected two hits at the plate for the Lady Raiders.
Waller allowed only two hits over five innings while striking out six. Wigger had a team-high three RBI while Bailey Wimmer and Morgan drove in two apiece.
North County (4-3) was shut out by Windsor 17-0 and Lutheran South 8-0 on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Dig for Life Tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Valle Catholic reached the Gold Bracket semifinals of the Dig for Life Classic, posting three wins, two ties and two losses in seven tournament matches.
Jefferson eliminated the Lady Warriors 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 at the Show-Me Center on Saturday evening, just two days after dropping a two-set lead to Valle Catholic in a home loss.
Valle Catholic (9-2-2) split with Poplar Bluff and Lesterville during pool play, and notched victories over Kennett, Notre Dame and Farmington.
Eventual tournament champion Rock Bridge swept the Lady Warriors just ahead of bracket action, and later beat Jefferson in the final.
Ella Bertram recorded 63 kills and 12 kills over seven matches, and Hailey Weibrecht finished with 49 kills and eight blocks. Valle setter Sam Loida made 136 assists and 51 digs.
Mia Weiler totaled 61 digs, 60 serve receptions and eight aces. Senior libero Rachel Blum had 20 digs through four matches, but did not play in the final three rounds.
The Lady Warriors picked up 29 kills, 36 digs, 69 receptions and seven aces from Makayla Joggerst plus 50 digs and 16 kills from Ade Weiler. Callee Naeger chipped in 11 kills, and Riley Brown served 10 aces.
Ste. Genevieve (4-6-1) tied Eminence, defeated Woodland and lost to Rock Bridge in a formidable pool, then posted a win over Hillsboro and losses against Lesterville and Seckman in straight sets.
Dru Koetting recorded 20 kills and Arie Taylor tallied 19 kills with 18 assists in four Saturday matches. Devyn Basler dished out 33 assists, Tessa Grass had nine kills and A.J. Prudent made eight blocks.
Alissa Grass served seven aces and Elizabeth Basler provided three blocks in the victory over Hillsboro.
Fredericktown (10-0-1) beat Twin Rivers and Risco while splitting with New Haven in pool competition, then vanquished Sikeston, Meadow Heights, Notre Dame (St. Louis), Parkway South and De Soto to earn the Black Division Gold Bracket trophy.
Arcadia Valley (7-6) entered Saturday mired in a winless slump, but delivered a stellar turnaround as champion of the Black Division Silver Bracket.
The Lady Tigers prevailed in 14 of 15 sets against seven opponents - Campbell, Bloomfield, Hazelwood West, St. Paul, Portageville and twice Senath-Hornersville – during day two.
Katelyn Strange paced the Lady Tigers with eight kills and nine digs in the 19-25, 25-20, 25-23 finale against Portageville.
Hannah Tripp added seven kills and Cate Newstaead-Adams had five kills with 10 digs. Breanna Whited brought up a team-leading 11 digs, and Taylor Lorenz compiled four kills, 14 assists and nine digs.
Kayla Sumpter topped the offense with six kills in the second clash with Senath-Hornersville, and Riley Brogan returned to action after suffering a serious foot injury in the offseason.
St. Paul (6-4-1) debuted at the event with four triumphs in seven matches, collecting wins against Senath-Hornersville, Malden, Caruthersville and Valley.
Farmington (6-3) played in the superior Red Division, going 2-3 for the tournament. The Knights lost in their pool to Seckman.
Central (2-4-2) salvaged ties against Summersville and Jefferson before ending with a straight-set defeat to South Iron in its fifth tournament match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Windsor Doubles Tournament
North County propelled its two top pairings into the final match, and placed first among teams Saturday at the Windsor Doubles Tournament.
Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte were crowned champions following a victory over fellow Lady Raiders and runners-up Lucy Pace and Kate Jones.
North County remains unbeaten in dual contests this season.
Fredericktown 7, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Emiley Geen and Clara Basden won singles tiebreakers on Friday to help the Fredericktown girls tennis team top Arcadia Valley 7-2 for its first victory.
Sophia Rehkop, Sydney Bell and Lucy Pham also triumphed for Fredericktown (1-4, 1-3), which earlier claimed the two highest-ranking doubles contests.
Abigail Misselhorn produced two wins for Arcadia Valley (1-5, 0-4), including an 8-2 doubles result alongside Madeline Coles.
Singles Results:
1. Sophia Rehkop (FR) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-3
2. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-2
3. Abigail Misselhorn (AV) def. Bailey White, 8-4
4. Emiley Geen (FR) def. Elana Lara, 9-8 (7)
5. Lucy Pham (FR) def. Maggie Newstead-Adams, 8-4
6. Clara Basden (FR) def. Madeline Coles, 9-8 (5)
Doubles Results:
1. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-4
2. Bell/Geen (FR) def. Graciano/Newstead-Adams, 8-6
3. Misselhorn/Coles (AV) def. Pham/Basden, 8-2