Weekend Roundup: Farmington wins tennis and baseball tournaments

Bauman pitched four innings and struck out four while yielding just one run on three hits.

Valle Catholic 15, Greenville 0

NEELVYILLE, Mo. – Austin Burnett slugged two home runs, Collin Vaeth and Chase Fallert also went deep, and Valle Catholic blanked Greenville 15-0 at the Neelyville Tournament on Friday.

Isaac Roth pitched all five innings of a two-hit shutout, and was backed offensively as the Warriors scored at least three times in each frame.

Fallert had a team-high three hits while Carter Hoog added two more. Jayden Gegg chipped in two RBI for Valle Catholic.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 11, Steelville 4

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Faith Lincoln and Briana Watts collected three RBI each, and the Ste. Genevieve softball team equaled a program record for victories in a season on Friday.

Chloe Walker stole six bases and scored three times after reaching on a single and two walks as the visiting Dragons surged past Steelville 11-4.