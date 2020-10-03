Weekend Roundup: Helvey, Politte sisters capture district titles

BONNE TERRE – Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey and North County doubles tandem Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte captured their first individual district championships on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders delivered three medalist performances while hosting a four-team Class 1, District 2 competition that featured an all-North County doubles title match.

Both the winner and runner-up in each bracket final advanced to state sectional action next weekend. The district team tournament begins on Monday with higher seeds holding home-court advantage.

Helvey surrendered only three combined games in three singles matches, and stamped her title with an 18th straight triumph, 6-1, 6-1 over Fredericktown standout Skylar Hennen.

The Politte sisters scored a clinching 6-4, 6-3 victory against teammates and usual No. 2 North County pairing Julianna Farr and Katelynne Jones, who were previously unbeaten in doubles play.

Farr and Jones dispatched Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White earlier in the day to ensure their sectional berth, while Politte and Politte eased past Kalia Keith and Abigail Misselhorn of Arcadia Valley.