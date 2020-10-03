Weekend Roundup: Helvey, Politte sisters capture district titles

BONNE TERRE – Arcadia Valley senior Hannah Helvey and North County doubles tandem Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte captured their first individual district championships on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders delivered three medalist performances while hosting a four-team Class 1, District 2 competition that featured an all-North County doubles title match.
Both the winner and runner-up in each bracket final advanced to state sectional action next weekend. The district team tournament begins on Monday with higher seeds holding home-court advantage.
Helvey surrendered only three combined games in three singles matches, and stamped her title with an 18th straight triumph, 6-1, 6-1 over Fredericktown standout Skylar Hennen.
The Politte sisters scored a clinching 6-4, 6-3 victory against teammates and usual No. 2 North County pairing Julianna Farr and Katelynne Jones, who were previously unbeaten in doubles play.
Farr and Jones dispatched Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White earlier in the day to ensure their sectional berth, while Politte and Politte eased past Kalia Keith and Abigail Misselhorn of Arcadia Valley.
Rekhop and White won their third-place match over Keith and Misselhorn as both Fredericktown and AV earned their second medals of the tournament.
North County freshman Lucy Pace placed fourth in singles after losing a close battle 7-5, 7-6 (3) against Saxony Lutheran senior Sydney Turner.
Pace, who has played at the No. 5 singles level all season, reeled off 15 consecutive victories before encountering Helvey in the semifinal round.
Hennen reached the singles final by cruising past Turner 6-1, 6-1.
Class 1, District 3
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Four members of the Potosi girls tennis roster brought home Class 1, District 3 medals against strong competition on Saturday.
Junior standout Michelle Whitaker narrowly missed a repeat appearance in the state playoffs, but salvaged a third-place singles win over teammate Molly Hamby after suffering a three-set semifinal defeat.
Seniors Sarah Hornsey and Emma Hoffmann finished fourth in the doubles bracket for Potosi.
St. Pius 7, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Recently crowned MAAA champion Hannah Helvey won her 15th consecutive singles match for Arcadia Valley in dominant fashion on Friday.
But visiting St. Pius dominated the team competition with three shutouts for a 7-2 victory in the regular-season finale for both programs.
Helvey defeated Sophia Stolzer 8-1 at the No. 1 singles level after pairing with Grace Young for a narrow 8-6 doubles triumph.
Eleanor Fehlker, Sofia Keene and Brooke Pesek each claimed to wins for St. Pius.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Sophia Stolzer, 8-1
2. Caroline Kurzweil (SP) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Eleanor Fehkler (SP) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-2
4. Sofia Keene (SP) def. Grace Young, 8-0
5. Brooke Pesek (SP) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-1
6. Isabella Barbagallo (SP) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Helvey/Young (AV) def. Stolzer/Kurzweil, 8-6
2. Fehlker/Keene (SP) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-1
3. Pesek/Kraus (SP) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-0
CROSS COUNTRY
Notre Dame Invitational
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The addition of sophomore Chloe Wood to the varsity seven Saturday morning gave the Farmington girls cross country team a winning boost.
The Knights landed six runners within the top 20 out of 97 athletes, and edged the host squad by eight points for the Notre Dame Invitational championship trophy.
Wood (21:57) finished 16th overall as the fourth Farmington runner to cross the line. Brianna Eaves (22:18) and Ellie Hinson (22:21) battled to complete the team total of 46.
Breanna Mathes (20:14) and Alayna Sparr (20:45) claimed second and third among individuals while fellow junior Kristina Ramos (21:14) secured ninth position.
Notre Dame senior Haley Smith (19:52) registered the lone sub-20 minute mark for girls on a revamped home course that added more hills compared to previous years.
West County junior Sydney Cash (22:14) and Arcadia Valley freshman Natalie Stricklan (22:30) claimed medals, which were awarded to the top 25 in each division.
Fredericktown junior Lyndan Gruenke (17:15) clocked the best result for MAAA boys, taking fifth place out of 127 participants. William Kaempfe (17:15) of De Soto captured the individual crown.
Adam Perry (17:20) was seventh and Gavin Hunt (17:54) got 12th for second-place team Farmington, which also received medalist runs from Ethan Anderson (18:28) and Logan Fuchs (18:31).
Three Ste. Genevieve boys – Devin St. Clair (17:54), Levi Wiegand (18:21) and Nathan St. Clair (18:26) also earned hardware, as did Arcadia Valley senior Josiah Lantz (18:13).
Valle Catholic sophomore Peter Roth (18:35) and Bismarck sophomore Tanner Martinez (18:57) paced their respective schools. Caden Mungle (18:35) capped the Farmington team score in 28th.
Girls team leaders included Valle Catholic junior Camryn Basler (23:02), Ste. Genevieve sophomore Dakotah Medows (23:31) and Fredericktown junior Ava Laut (23:32).
West County’s Alivia Simily (22:40) and Kara Hovick (22:41) placed just outside of medal contention, along with Farmington junior Lilly Earley (23:04).
VOLLEYBALL
Arcadia Valley 2, Saxony Lutheran 0
IRONTON – Senior Gracee Smith shined all around for the Arcadia Valley volleyball team with 11 kills, 12 digs, 10 assists, five service points and two blocks on Friday evening.
Maddie DeMent hammered 16 kills, and also provided 11 digs plus two blocks as the Lady Tigers earned a 25-15, 25-19 victory over visiting Saxony Lutheran.
Riley Brogan totaled six kills, nine digs and 10 points while sophomore classmate Sammi Layton dished out 18 assists and added six digs for Arcadia Valley (12=5).
Cate Newstead-Adams provided nine digs and eight assists. Maggie Newstead-Adams ended with seven digs and four points.
Rolla Tournament
ROLLA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team salvaged a 25-22, 18-25 tie against Osage during its opening match at the challenging Rolla Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Trojans (2-7-1) fell in straight sets to Sullivan 25-10, 25-16; Rolla 25-19, 25-18; and Blair Oaks 25-16, 25-13.
