Weekend Roundup: Lady Raiders roll toward clash with Fredericktown

Hasemeier made it 2-0 after Gant made a clean steal and dribbled past two Lady Bulldogs to set her up after North County had missed on a series of quality looks.

Veach was led perfectly down the right side by Emma Gaugel on a counter attack, then cut toward the middle for a left-footed, 25-yard drive that glanced off keeper Heather Austin and trickled across the line.

St. James was awarded a free kick prior to intermission that Ally Bullock fired wide as a modest seven fouls were called between the teams.

Oder bumped the lead to 4-0 from just outside the box in the 35th minute when Gant settled along the left side and zipped a rolling ball toward her.

The roles were reversed when the Lady Raiders resumed scoring in the second half. Oder guided a cross to Addie Reed, who tapped a short pass over to Gant for the finish.

Maddie Mathes held in two St. James clearing attempts with pressure to help Griggs and Gant score 45 seconds apart for a 7-0 cushion.

Gant increased her overall total to 32 goals despite missing multiple games due to illness or injury, and has 106 through three varsity seasons.