Weekend Roundup: Lady Raiders roll toward clash with Fredericktown

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls soccer team had its way against St. James for the second time in three days to open the Class 2, District 1 tournament on Saturday.
Senior midfielder Ella Gant scored 42 seconds into the action, and compiled a hat trick plus two assists as the Lady Raiders rolled 8-0 in a contest that was halted in the 67th minute.
North County (13-7) generated eight shots within the first nine minutes, and advanced to a semifinal clash against Fredericktown on Tuesday in Perryville.
Gant received a diagonal pass from Kailee Stephens on a run down the middle for an immediate lead, then spent the remainder of the first half creating chances for teammates.
Savannah Hasemeier, Emily Veach and Maddi Oder tallied goals before halftime while Addison Griggs and Juli Farr provided further insurance.
Winning keeper Paige Clark stopped the only shot she faced as St. James (4-16-1) produced its two best scoring chances less than two minutes apart prior to halftime.
Caily Sanders, who narrowly missed her intended target on an early through ball, was impeded just enough on a partial breakaway by defender Kim Gerhard for Clark to approach and cover up.
Hasemeier made it 2-0 after Gant made a clean steal and dribbled past two Lady Bulldogs to set her up after North County had missed on a series of quality looks.
Veach was led perfectly down the right side by Emma Gaugel on a counter attack, then cut toward the middle for a left-footed, 25-yard drive that glanced off keeper Heather Austin and trickled across the line.
St. James was awarded a free kick prior to intermission that Ally Bullock fired wide as a modest seven fouls were called between the teams.
Oder bumped the lead to 4-0 from just outside the box in the 35th minute when Gant settled along the left side and zipped a rolling ball toward her.
The roles were reversed when the Lady Raiders resumed scoring in the second half. Oder guided a cross to Addie Reed, who tapped a short pass over to Gant for the finish.
Maddie Mathes held in two St. James clearing attempts with pressure to help Griggs and Gant score 45 seconds apart for a 7-0 cushion.
Gant increased her overall total to 32 goals despite missing multiple games due to illness or injury, and has 106 through three varsity seasons.
Gaugel missed several minutes of the second half to stop bleeding when a kicked ball from close range caught her directly in the face.
She returned for a chance to close out the match on another cross from Oder. After making only glancing contact on the shot, Farr stepped in to punch it home.
Austin made 11 saves on 19 shots faced for the Lady Tigers.
Fredericktown 9, Festus 1
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Fredericktown soccer standouts Arika Buxton and Alivia Buxton scored four goals each Saturday while routing Festus 9-1 in the first round of the Class 2, District 1 tournament.
Alivia Buxton added a match-high three assists, and currently shares the team lead for goals with her older sister at 20 on the season.
Brezlyn Boswell stopped two of three shots faced, and the Lady Blackcats (9-9-1) advanced to face North County in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
Fredericktown jumped ahead 6-1 by halftime, and attempted 30 shots overall. Kyndal Dodd netted her fourth goal of the spring, Gabbie McFadden made two assists and Katie Crites had one helper.
BASEBALL
Bismarck 7, Puxico 1
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Hunter Dugal finished 3-for-3 plus a walk, and Bismarck defeated Puxico 7-1 in the first round of the Class 2, District 3 baseball tournament on Saturday.
Tyler Mork added two hits with two runs scored, and Connor Sullivan singled twice for the Indians, who never looked back after jumping ahead 3-0 in the second inning.
Dylan Cole retired his first 10 batters faced, and carried a shutout bid into the sixth for the win. He gave up only three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings.
Trevor Politte had a single and sacrifice fly for Bismarck (10-8). Cole singled and walked, Gavin Butery walked three times and Joey Randazzo provided a sacrifice fly.
Cole Barnfield singled and scored the lone run in the sixth for Puxico (1-12). Blake Aikey singled but was picked off by Cole with men at the corners in the fourth.
Mork was perfect on the mound against four batters in relief of Cole. Bismarck meets Meadow Heights in the semifinal round on Monday.