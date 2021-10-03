Weekend Roundup: NC sends doubles teams to sectional

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The top two doubles pairings from the North County girls tennis program dueled for a Class 1, District 2 championship on Friday.

If the ultimate goal reaches fruition, both duos may be traveling together to the state tournament in a couple of weeks.

Sisters and reigning state medalists Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte held off fellow Lady Raiders Lucy Pace and Kate Jones 6-4, 7-5 to repeat as district champs.

By reaching the bracket final, the four North County players clinched spots in the upcoming sectional playoff phase, one victory away from punching a ticket to Springfield.

Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker followed up her MAAA conference singles title with a dominant district crown just two evenings later.

Whitaker stopped a strong tournament run by Arcadia Valley junior Alyssa Glanzer with a clinching 6-1, 6-1 triumph to cap her decorated week.

AV freshman Madeline Coles won her third-place match, and young Potosi doubles tandem Tori Krebs and Lani Elders finished fourth to join the list of medalists.