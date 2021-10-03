Weekend Roundup: NC sends doubles teams to sectional

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The top two doubles pairings from the North County girls tennis program dueled for a Class 1, District 2 championship on Friday.
If the ultimate goal reaches fruition, both duos may be traveling together to the state tournament in a couple of weeks.
Sisters and reigning state medalists Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte held off fellow Lady Raiders Lucy Pace and Kate Jones 6-4, 7-5 to repeat as district champs.
By reaching the bracket final, the four North County players clinched spots in the upcoming sectional playoff phase, one victory away from punching a ticket to Springfield.
Potosi senior Michelle Whitaker followed up her MAAA conference singles title with a dominant district crown just two evenings later.
Whitaker stopped a strong tournament run by Arcadia Valley junior Alyssa Glanzer with a clinching 6-1, 6-1 triumph to cap her decorated week.
AV freshman Madeline Coles won her third-place match, and young Potosi doubles tandem Tori Krebs and Lani Elders finished fourth to join the list of medalists.
VOLLEYBALL
Perryville Tournament
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A breakout volleyball season for Fredericktown now includes a championship plaque at the Perryville Tournament.
The Lady Blackcats defeated conference rival North County 25-16, 25-19 in the Gold Bracket final, and stood atop the field of 19 teams at the event.
Fredericktown (23-2-1) finished 6-0 on the day without dropping a set, advancing past Notre Dame (St. Louis) 25-20, 25-20 and Ellington 25-15, 25-16 in bracket play.
Preliminary pool play included sweeps against Scott City 25-22, 25-20; St. Vincent 25-22, 25-29 and Doniphan 25-14, 25-14.
North County (18-3-2) defeated South Iron 25-20, 25-22 in the Gold Bracket semifinal round.
Rolla Tournament
ROLLA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team placed third out of 10 participating teams after playing seven matches at the Rolla Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Trojans avenged an earlier 25-17, 25-22 loss in pool play by defeating Sullivan 25-22, 25-18 in their evening finale.
They reached the semifinal round after outlasting Waynesville in a long opening set for a 30-28, 25-21 sweep, then fell to Blair Oaks for a second time 25-15, 25-22.
Potosi (15-7-1) finished 1-2-1 in pool play, defeating Osage 25-15, 27-25 and tying West Plains 20-25, 25-16 along the way.
Sophomore outside hitter Paige West and junior setter Kadence Sadler earned all-tournament honors.
Saxony Lutheran 3, Arcadia Valley 0
JACKSON, Mo. – Freshman Kayla Sumpter recorded seven kills and 11 digs on Friday night, but Arcadia Valley was defeated in straight sets by Saxony Lutheran 25-18, 25-23, 25-10.
Riley Brogan finished with five kills and five digs, and Taylor Lorenz made 18 assists plus eight digs for the visiting Lady Tigers.
Arcadia Valley (7-15) picked up four kills each from Hannah Tripp and Katelyn Strange, who also contributed seven points and seven digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Notre Dame Invitational
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Arcadia Valley varsity boys and girls cross country teams each placed fifth during the Notre Dame Invitational meet on Saturday morning.
Sophomore Stone Gill (18:08) finished 10th out of 114 runners in the boys division while teammate Caden Dettmer (18:47) crossed in 23rd spot.
The remainder of the Tigers’ times contributing to the team score were provided by Christopher Strange (19:11), Dillon Mueller (19:20) and Dominic Mueller (20:08).
Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke (17:54) had the top result from the MAAA in seventh, and Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth (18:24) raced to 12th overall.
Ste. Genevieve was paced by Mason Gegg (18:35) in 18th, Nathan St. Clair (18:40) in 20th and Levi Wiegand (18:49) in 25th.
Braden Coleman (19:08) and Josef Flieg (19:48) followed Roth to the line for Valle Catholic.
Emma Dettmer (21:12) led the Arcadia Valley girls in eighth place overall with Trinity Russell (22:43), Natilie Stricklin (23:36), Mary Tevis (25:44) and Avery Jones (25:47) also providing team points.
Valle Catholic freshman Madelyn Griffard (21:36) surged to 15th and West County senior Sydney Cash (22:34) rounded out the top 20.
Cole Kearns (20:33) and Carlie Loughary (26:11) notched the top times for first-year program Valley.
Jackson claimed the team titles, and St. Charles West finished second in the boys and girls standings.
Central senior Karlee LaChance (25:57) was the lone varsity runner from the MAAA to compete Saturday morning at the Frank Schultz Invitational in Hillsboro, Mo.
Conference champions will be crowned at the Potosi meet next Saturday.