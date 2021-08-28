Weekend Roundup: NC tennis dominates Charleston in opener

BONNE TERRE – The North County girls tennis team routed Charleston 9-0 in the season debut on Saturday, dropping only two games along the way.
Four returners from last year’s district championship team – Lauren Politte, Lucy Pace, Hanna Politte and Kate Jones – each posted 8-0 singles and doubles outcomes.
Chloe Roach also posted a shutout, and Camille Skaggs won 8-1 for the Lady Raiders (1-0).
Arcadia Valley topped Charleston 7-2 in another matchup.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Zion Jones, 8-0
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Shaniyla Henderson, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Samiyah Wheeler, 8-0
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Lilly Johnson, 8-0
5. Camille Skaggs (NC) def. Amelia Logan, 8-1
6. Chloe Roach (NC) def. Olandria Williams, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Jones/Johnson, 8-0
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Henderson/Wheeler, 8-0
3. Skaggs/Roach (NC) def. Logan/Williams, 8-1
SOFTBALL
Rockwood Summit Tournament
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Farmington evenly split four softball games at the Rockwood Summit Tournament to begin the season with several stars back from last year’s state playoff appearance.
McKennah Wallace tallied two RBI, Angelia Davis scored three runs and Farmington began action on Friday with a 9-6 victory over Naylor.
Courtney Swink allowed six runs, three earned, over six innings as the winning pitcher. The senior lefty compiled 12 strikeouts and issued one walk in a four-hitter.
Jayce Jarvis, Elly Robbins and Swink each singled for the Knights.
The second contest on Friday required extra innings, and Fox scored two runs in the eighth to prevail 5-3 over Farmington.
Alayna Resinger went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Davis had two hits to pace the Knights. Swink provided a two-run triple while Abby Robbins, Elly Robbins and Wallace singled.
Elly Robbins pitched a complete game in the loss, yielding 10 hits and striking out two. Fox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third inning before Farmington scored three times in the sixth to draw even.
Farmington tallied three runs in four separate frames on Saturday, and dominated Holt 12-1 as sophomore Jayden Tucker powered her team by going 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Abby Robbins notched six strikeouts over the first three innings, and Avery Graham rolled through the fourth and fifth unscathed for a combined two-hitter.
Shelby Bowling, Abby Robbins and Jarvis each contributed two hits, and Elly Robbins added two RBI on a triple for the Knights.
Farmington capped the weekend with a 6-4 loss as SEMO Conference rival Poplar Bluff surged ahead to stay with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Abby Robbins and Tucker had two hits each, and Wallace chipped in two RBI. Farmington (2-2) pushed back with three runs in the home half of the first after trailing 2-0.
Swink struck out four batters over three innings, and Graham worked the last three frames for the Knights, who had no defensive errors in the final game.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. – Five cross country runners from Potosi placed among the top five in their respective races, separated by grade, at the Jackson Invitational on Saturday.
Ezekiel Sisk (13:09.58) finished second and Garrett Hale (13:57.86) was fifth in sophomore boys action on the 2.35-mile course at Jackson City Park.
The freshman athletes covered 1.95 miles, and Alex Smith (11:59.65) crossed fifth for the Trojans.
Alyson Skiles (16:37.56) paced the Potosi girls by taking third among sophomores while junior Celeste Sansegraw (17:04.49) and freshman Addison Sansegraw (14:12.51) each ended up eighth.
Freshman Madelyn Griffard (13:09.85) finished third in her varsity debut, senior Camryn Basler (17:15.61) was ninth and junior Peter Roth landed 10th to highlight Valle Catholic.
Juniors Tanner Martinez (14:44.74) and Janson King (18:18.68) led Bismarck. Fredericktown senior Ava Laut (17:58.72) placed 15th among senior girls.
BOYS SOCCER
Farmington 4, Fox 3
ARNOLD, Mo. – Reid Parson netted the decisive goal in the second half, and Farmington edged Fox 4-3 in boys soccer action on Saturday.
Cade Blackmon scored twice and Nick McAllister also tallied for the Knights (1-0).
Logan Kiepe added two assists and Brandon Schaupert collected another.
St. Paul 4, Westwood Baptist 1
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Aden Nations scored two goals, and the St. Paul boys soccer team opened Friday with a 4-1 road victory over Westwood Baptist.
Griffin Phillips stopped 12 of 13 shots as winning keeper for the Giants (1-0), who extended a 2-1 halftime advantage.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker 3, Valley 0
BUNKER, Mo. – Sophomore Kenley Missey sent down 11 kills on Friday evening, but Valley fell to Bunker 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 in a sweep.
Maliyah Brown added seven kills with nine digs, and Carter Clark made 15 assists plus seven digs for the Lady Vikings (0-1), who made only two service errors in defeat.