Weekend Roundup: NC tennis dominates Charleston in opener

Elly Robbins pitched a complete game in the loss, yielding 10 hits and striking out two. Fox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third inning before Farmington scored three times in the sixth to draw even.

Farmington tallied three runs in four separate frames on Saturday, and dominated Holt 12-1 as sophomore Jayden Tucker powered her team by going 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Abby Robbins notched six strikeouts over the first three innings, and Avery Graham rolled through the fourth and fifth unscathed for a combined two-hitter.

Shelby Bowling, Abby Robbins and Jarvis each contributed two hits, and Elly Robbins added two RBI on a triple for the Knights.

Farmington capped the weekend with a 6-4 loss as SEMO Conference rival Poplar Bluff surged ahead to stay with four runs in the top of the fourth.

Abby Robbins and Tucker had two hits each, and Wallace chipped in two RBI. Farmington (2-2) pushed back with three runs in the home half of the first after trailing 2-0.

Swink struck out four batters over three innings, and Graham worked the last three frames for the Knights, who had no defensive errors in the final game.