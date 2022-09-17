Weekend Roundup: Pace claims singles title at Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. – North County junior Lucy Pace has been focused on elevating her level of play and narrowing the competitive gap between herself and top-ranked tennis teammate Lauren Politte.

Although past challenge matches favored the senior star of the Lady Raiders, Pace seized a golden opportunity to shine with the Kennett Invitational singles championship at stake.

Pace pulled away from Politte for a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the final, giving North County a 1-2 singles finish amid three medalist performances on Saturday.

Mariah Coonce and Chloe Roach added a convincing 6-1, 6-2 result against a pairing from Dexter to cement third place in the doubles bracket.

Pace blitzed past Windsor ace Mia Steighorst 6-0, 6-1 in their semifinal clash, and Politte was equally dominant against Carley Winston of Kennett to advance 6-1, 6-0.

Whether or not the rankings within the North County roster are affected remains to be seen with the MAAA tournament less than two weeks away.

The Lady Raiders clinched a third straight regular season title on Tuesday. Their two best players could square off again if both are entered as singles in the individual district playoffs.

They stood on opposite sides of the net last October when sisters Lauren and Hanna Politte topped Pace and partner Kate Jones for a historic Class 1 state doubles title.

VOLLEYBALL

Cuba Invitational

CUBA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team discovered another gear once bracket play arrived, and added the Cuba Invitational championship to an 11-match unbeaten streak.

Sophomore Ava Robart spiked 13 kills and made three blocks on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Trojans pummeled Union 25-15, 25-13 in a lopsided tournament final.

Potosi (10-0-1) received six kills and six digs from Paige West, and senior setter Kadence Sadler scattered 22 assists in the victory.

The semifinal round ran smoothly as well for the Lady Trojans, as Robart totaled seven kills, two blocks and two service aces in a 25-11, 25-12 rout of Warrenton.

Sadler served three aces while providing 15 assists and five digs. West ended with four kills, two blocks and five digs as their squad finished 4-0-1 on the day.

Pool play began in the morning, and Potosi emerged with a 25-21, 27-25 sweep against Herculaneum behind five kills by West and Robert plus 13 Sadler assists.

Steelville placed the only partial blemish on the overall Potosi record after seizing a tight second game and salvaging a 25-20, 24-26 split.

Blair Sitton commanded the net with six blocks and five kills, and Jade Williams contributed four kills plus three aces. Sadler distributed 15 assists, and Audrey Neel knocked down five kills for Potosi.

The Lady Trojans secured the crucial tiebreaking point in game one under a predetermined scoring cap, and beat tourney host Cuba 27-26, 25-14 to clinch the top seed from their pool.

West shined offensively with eight kills, and served three aces to equal Sadler, who amassed 21 assists. Neel also spurred the victory with seven kills.

Bismarck 3, St. Paul 1

BISMARCK – Halie Dickey made 23 digs on Friday evening, and the Bismarck volleyball team defeated visiting St. Paul 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18.

Trinity Boyer provided 10 kills and three service aces for Bismarck (4-7-1).

SOFTBALL

Jefferson City Tournament

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Elly Robbins continued to swing a scorching bat, and Farmington beat Notre Dame for the second time this season to finish 2-2 at the Jefferson City Jays Classic.

The all-state sophomore tripled, doubled and drove in both runs in the second inning while pitching a stellar four-hitter with five strikeouts in a 2-1 triumph on Saturday.

Angelia Davis, Jocelyn Grimes and Avery Graham singled as Farmington (13-7) bounced back from a defensive debacle during its previous contest.

Macon broke open a 4-1 game with seven runs in the fourth inning, and capitalized on eight errors to prevail 12-3 over the Knights in morning consolation bracket action.

Robbins launched her team-high sixth home run of the season with a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth, and Jayden Tucker had an RBI double in the third for the Knights.

Grimes scored two runs while matching Olivia Hartupee and Jayce Jarvis with singles. Graham fanned four over 3 2/3 innings, and was tagged for seven unearned runs in the loss.

Blair Oaks scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday to overtake Farmington 5-4 in the opening round on Friday.

Kenzie Libbert smacked a two-run homer, and equaled Baley Rackers at 2-for-3 offensively to lead the Falcons. Ava Willson scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win.

Farmington surged ahead 3-2 in the sixth, and tacked on another run in the top of the seventh before Blair Oaks maximized an error to secure the walk-off victory.

Losing pitcher Robbins crushed a two-run home run among two hits, and Tucker went 3-for-4 with a solo shot for the Knights. Alayna Resinger chipped in a single

Robbins compiled a season-high 12 strikeouts while issuing one walk, and yielded two earned runs on six hits from the circle.

Graham and Davis homered, and Farmington responded from a disastrous top of the fifth inning to knock off the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2 later Friday.

Marceline scored seven times after trailing by six runs, but the Knights pushed across two in the home half to claim an 11-10 walk-off win.

Graham connected for a grand slam, and Farmington scored four times in the first and third innings to build an eventual 9-3 advantage.

Robbins went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Tucker finished 2-for-4 with one double. Shelby Bowling, Jarvis and Savannah Ketcherside added singles.

Graham retired one batter for the relief win as the game reached its limit in the fifth. Robbins yielded 10 runs, six earned on 11 hits over the first 4 2/3 innings, and struck out four.

Addison Huber paced Marceline at 3-for-4 overall while Cassi Rodgers, Ella Lowe and Finley Watson contributed doubles for Marceline. Emma Cathey matched Lowe and Rodgers by going 2-for-3.

Robbins is a combined 16-for-25 over her last seven games, and carries a .484 season batting average into the next conference game against Poplar Bluff on Monday.

BASEBALL

AV Fall Classic

IRONTON – The West County baseball team took top honors in the round-robin Arcadia Valley Classic after beating the host school 11-6 late Friday night.

Caden Merrill finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and the Bulldogs scored six times in the third inning to establish a 9-0 lead.

Julian Thebeau was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Nolan Rawson reached base three straight times on two walks plus a single. Hudsen Dunlap doubled, and Ben Faulkner contributed an RBI hit.

Noah Sansoucie pitched 4 1/3 eventful innings for the win, and was 1-for-1 at the plate. He struck out seven and allowed just three runs, two earned, while walking six and giving two hits.

Ty Harlow added another single for West County.

Jackson Dement was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double plus two walks in four plate appearances for Arcadia Valley. Nolan Inman smacked a three-run double off reliever Lance Monroe in the sixth.

Alex Nash added a single with two runs scored, while Tigers starter Colin Whited yielded eight earned runs on eight hits and fanned six over 2 2/3 innings.

West County also dispatched Ellington 10-2 after bringing in eight unanswered runs. Rawson threw five frames and struck out six while allowing six hits for the win.

Jaxon Campbell thrived from the leadoff spot by going 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored. Merrill was a spotless 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBI for the Bulldogs.

Faulkner ended 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Thebeau and Carter Reed each singled twice. Hudsen Dunlap, Trey Wright, Harlow and Rawson also provided hits.

Harlow fired all 10 of his pitches within the zone to strike out the side in the Ellington sixth.

Jacob Henry finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Jakob Farmer doubled for the Whippets, who were hampered by seven defensive errors.

Arcadia Valley earlier rallied past Ellington 6-5 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.