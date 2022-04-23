Weekend Roundup: Potosi baseball stops slide; Merrill, Greer get no-hitters

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Potosi scored six runs in the third inning and five more in the seventh to defeat Owensville 15-6 and snap a nine-game losing streak on Friday night.

Winning pitcher Isaiah Arndt compiled five RBI with two hits to power Potosi (4-12-1). He allowed five runs and struck out four batters over five innings.

Jay Pashia produced a game-high four hits, and Booba Henson provided three hits.

Owensville (5-8-1) was plagued by eight defensive errors.

Potosi returned to action on Saturday morning, and routed Waynesville 11-0 at home behind a six-hit shutout and three strikeouts from Ty Mills.

An early 3-0 lead stayed unchanged until the Trojans scored seven times in the sixth. Blayne Nixon paced the offense with three RBI while equaling Pashia and Henson with two hits each.

In a second contest played Saturday, Potosi (5-13-1) fell to Union 12-4 after the Wildcats tallied seven unanswered runs over the last two frames.

Blake Coleman had two hits and two RBI for the Trojans. Hunter Kincaid started on the mound, lasting five innings with four strikeouts in the loss.

West County 11, Herculaneum 1

LEADWOOD – West County scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and beat Herculaneum 11-1 to seal an abbreviated no-hitter for junior pitcher Caden Merrill.

Merrill, who retired his only four batters in a relief appearance one day earlier, surrendered his lone run in the third inning while compiling eight strikeouts and issuing two walks.

West County (11-1) countered with four tallies during the home half to pull away. Dawson Dowd paced the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

J.D. Whitter drove in two runs with a hit, and Trey Wright added an RBI single for the Bulldogs. Mason Simily and Merrill had the other hits while Nolan Rawson walked twice.

Fredericktown 9, Kingston 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Ethan Marler pitched a complete game one-hitter and struck out nine Friday as Fredericktown eased past visiting Kingston 9-1.

Garrett Marler finished with three hits and two RBI for the Blackcats, who surged with six runs in the second and three more in the third.

Fredericktown (6-7) received two RBI from Zander Stephens and Marler, along with two hits by Caleb Sarakas.

Dylan Morris had the lone hit for Kingston (5-9-1).

Central 10, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Slade Schweiss collected RBI on two singles and two productive ground outs, and Central stole nine bases on Friday during a 10-0 victory at Arcadia Valley.

Nathan Hamski pitched four hitless innings with four walks and four strikeouts for the win. Brendon Jenkins allowed a single to Colin Whited and fanned two in the fifth to close the shutout.

Casen Murphy was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, and Michael Vance scored three times for Central (8-3), which extended a 5-0 lead with five runs in the fifth.

Ty Schweiss provided a double, single and two runs scored to help the Rebels secure their seventh consecutive triumph.

Keagan Lawlor pitched 4 2/3 innings in defeat, giving seven runs, five earned, on five hits. The senior walked six and struck out two.

Arcadia Valley (9-8) was saddled with four defensive errors.

Jackson 4, Ste. Genevieve 2

STE. GENEVIEVE – Caden Bogenpohl and Baden Hackworth each slugged two-run homers, and Jackson edged Ste. Genevieve 4-2 on Friday.

Kaden Kendle pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts, and Bogenpohl had a game-high three hits for Jackson (12-3)

Wyatt Springkamper belted a two-run home run as Ste. Genevieve (10-5) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Aiden Boyer collected two hits at the plate and threw all seven innings in defeat, allowing just four hits while fanning five.

De Soto 19, North County 5

BONNE TERRE – De Soto scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning, and totaled 17 hits on Friday to rattle North County 19-5 in a make-up game.

Chase McAllister finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, and was among six Dragons to notch doubles. Jacob Foster, Caleb Coleman and Steven Woelich added two hits each.

Coleman pitched four solid innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two. De Soto (5-7) broke a 1-1 tie with seven tallies in the third.

Landon Murphy took the loss for the Raiders, who tacked on four runs in the home half of the fifth against reliever Ethan Patterson.

North County (2-10) was paced offensively by Tyler Pipkin at 2-for-3 with two RBI and Kooper Kekec at 2-for-2 plus a walk. Xavier Scherffius, Jobe Smith, Clayton Chandler and Carson Elliott chipped in singles.

Oakville 11, Farmington 4

FARMINGTON – Oakville exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, and cranked out 15 hits on Friday to down Farmington 11-4.

Bryce Louis pitched 2 2/3 inning of relief for the win, and equaled Colton Miller, Peyton Reel, Matthew Brown, Jacob Benson, Jake Walker and Jack Sawyer with two hits each for Oakville (9-6)

Farmington (6-7) totaled eight hits, and tied the contest with a run in the home half of the fifth. Aiden Redmond pitched the first 4 2/3 frames in a no-decision for the Knights.

Lebanon Tournament

LEBANON, Mo. – Valle Catholic regrouped from a shutout loss on Thursday to consistently make loud contact while reaching the championship game of the Paul Dudley wood bat yournament.

Second-ranked Nixa of Class 6, the largest in the state, produced at least three runs in three separate innings, and used 11 hits to edge the Warriors 11-6 on Saturday evening.

Chase Fallert homered while going 3-for-4, Josh Bieser had a two-run single and Nathan Schwent notched two hits for Valle Catholic (17-6). Rylan Fallert pitched 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

Collin Vaeth was superb in a complete game five-hitter with six strikeouts, and improved to 4-0 on Saturday morning as Valle captured first place in the Lebanon pool.

Jackson Fowler launched a two-run home run in the seventh inning, and Vaeth had two hits at the plate during a 7-2 triumph over Ava.

Isaac Viox supplied a game-high three hits, Aiden Heberlie and Isaac Roth added two hits each, and Grant Fallert lined an RBI single for the Warriors.

Extensive action on Friday concluded just before midnight, and Valle Catholic pummeled host Lebanon 16-6 in the second game of pool play.

Heberlie hammered his second home run of the season, and finished with four RBI. Schwent and Bieser had three hits apiece, Bryce Giesler chipped in two more, and Grant Fallert drove in three runs.

Roth earned the win on the mound after allowing four runs and striking out six over five innings. The Warriors built a commanding 12-0 lead in the top of the third.

Grant Fallert provided plenty of highlights during the tournament opener on Friday, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts and generating three hits offensively in an 8-3 victory over Neosho.

Vaeth netted a team-high three RBI, and Heberlie landed two hits. Valle scored five times in the fourth to increase a 3-1 cushion.

SOFTBALL

Ste. Genevieve 12, Grandview 0

WARE, Mo. – Freshman Ava Greer pitched her second five-inning no-hitter this season on Friday, leading Ste. Genevieve past Grandview 12-0.

The Dragons extended a 3-0 advantage with six runs in the fourth to support Greer, who compiled eight strikeouts in the victory.

Izzy Basler totaled three hits plus two RBI while Chloe Walker and Ava Huber added two hits each to bolster Ste. Genevieve (13-6).

Central 13, Kennett 6

POTOSI – Freshman catcher Kaydence Cosby belted a late two-run home run, and finished 3-for-4 with four RBI as Central defeated Kennett 13-6 on Friday.

Allie Kelly went the distance in her return to the pitching circle. Central (9-6) extended its 3-2 lead with three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.

Taylor Marler finished with three RBI, and matched Alexis Portell with two hits for the Lady Rebels.

Potosi 8, Kennett 1

POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter delivered a two-run hit while also walking three times, and Potosi rolled past visiting Kennett 8-1 on Friday.

Gracie Lawson, Sami Huck and Chelbi Poucher each contributed multiple hits for the Lady Trojans, who seized control with seven runs in the third inning.

Huck overpowered the Indians for 13 strikeouts while throwing a complete game two-hitter.

Potosi 4, Waterloo 2

ALTON, Ill. – Sami Huck compiled 12 strikeouts over nine superb innings, and pitched a two-hitter Saturday to help Potosi outlast Waterloo (Ill.) 4-2.

Huck highlighted the offensive attack as well with four hits, and the Lady Trojans scored three times in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie.

Maggie Williams drove in two runs while Danielle King and Huck added one RBI each. Gracie Lawson contributed two hits to match Williams.

Alton 10, Potosi 2

ALTON, Ill. – A couple of five-run surges in the fifth and sixth innings helped Alton (Ill.) handle Potosi 10-2 while totaling 11 hits on Saturday.

Lani Elder pitched all seven innings and struck out one in the loss for Potosi (12-5), which carried a 1-0 advantage through four frames.

Huck reached base three times as the Lady Trojans collected eight hits and committed four errors.

Fredericktown 4, Windsor 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Alivia Buxton scored all four Fredericktown goals, and pushed her season total to 25 through nine matches during a 4-1 victory over Windsor on Friday.

Ava Penuel picked up an assist, Dani West made six defensive steals, and Kyndal Dodd stopped 12 of 13 shots faced in her return to keeper for the Lady Blackcats.

Fredericktown (7-2-1) produced 18 shots overall, and carried a 3-1 halftime lead as Buxton established her sixth hat trick this spring.

Taylor Kolinski scored for Windsor (7-5) off a feed from Maddy Follmer.

Farmington shut out North County 5-0 in other girls soccer action on Friday. No other information was made available.

TRACK & FIELD

DE SOTO, Mo. – Central junior Hakin Liddell secured another triple jump crown, and Fredericktown senior Marshall Long won the boys discus throw at the De Soto track and field meet on Friday.

The Potosi girls had the highest team showing from the MAAA of fifth place among 19 schools, while the Festus girls and Hillsboro boys captured the team championships.

Annie McCaul swept the hurdles, and Kalie Thompson continued her discus dominance for the Lady Trojans. Alyson Skiles and Celeste Sansegraw were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3200.

Fredericktown celebrated a new school record in the girls 4x100 with Linley Rehkop, Laynie King, P.J. Reutzel and Calie Allgier clocking 54.05 seconds. Rehkop scored points in three events overall, placing third in the javelin throw and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

West County junior Alivia Simily seized a victory in the triple jump while taking second in the long jump.

Luke Brabham crossed fourth in the 400, Nate Robinson finished fourth in the discus and the 4x800 squad earned the same result for the Potosi boys.

Central ended up fourth in the girls 4x400 and 4x800 relays, while Kannon Harlow soared to third and Hunter Pirtle took sixth in the boys pole vault.

Freshman Ava Cooper was second best in the high jump at De Soto while the Farmington distance relay specialists traveled to a prestigious event among 57 schools in Louisville, Ky.

The Knights scored a sweep of the distance medley races at the Eastern Relays, including a boys school record time of 10:50.37 by Mason Currington, Drew Felker, Evan Fuller and Gavin Hunt.

Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley and Alayna Sparr posted the second-best mark for the girls program at 12:51.84 in their victory.

Senior Brianna Eaves became the first Farmington athlete to compete in a 2000-meter steeplechase.

Arcadia Valley established a new program record of 53.23 seconds in the girls 4x100 during a three-team gathering on Friday at Ste. Genevieve.

The MAAA conference meet is schedule for Friday in Farmington.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 125; 2. Hillsboro 86.50; 3. De Soto 68.50; 4. Poplar Bluff 55; 5. Potosi 54.50; 6. Grandview 51.50; 7. Notre Dame 47; 8. Union 41; 9. Seckman 37.50; 10. Perryville 33; 11. Jefferson 30; 12. West County 26; 13. Central 22; 14. Festus 14.50; 14. Herculaneum 14.50; 16. Fredericktown 13; 17. Windsor 11.50; 18. Farmington 7; 19. Greenville 3.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 113; 2. Poplar Bluff 94; 3. Herculaneum 82; 4. Festus 67; 4. Union 67; 6. Windsor 54; 7. Notre Dame 48; 8. Seckman 35; 9. De Soto 32; 10. Festus 30; 10. Central 30; 12. Jefferson 22; 13. Potosi 21; 14. Fredericktown 14; 15. Viburnum 10; 16. Grandview 9; 16. Perryville 9; 18. Greenville 3; 19. Farmington 1.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.26

800 – 5. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:37.42; 8. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:42.94

3200 – 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:45.88; 6. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:05.83

4x100 – 6. Central (C’rynidy Jones, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 53.74; 7. Fredericktown (Linley Rehkop, Laynee King, P.J. Reutzel, Calie Allgier), 54.05

4x200 – 6. Central (Allie England, Rachel Raynor, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:53.53; 8. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, Alize Litton, Annie McCaul), 1:55.79

4x400 – 4. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:31.70; 8. Potosi (Alize Litton, McKayla Randall, McKenna Randall, Annie McCaul), 4:38.67

4x800 – 4. Central (Rachel Raynor, Madison Holmes, Katie Voepel, Karlee LaChance), 11:05.65; 5. West County (Jazmine Morris, Kinley Smith, Alivia Simily, Sydney Cash), 11:29.47; 6. Potosi (Carlee Moss, Allison Land, Allie Heeter, Addison Sansegraw), 11:30.49

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.48; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.31

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 46.64; 7. Avery Johnson, CEN, 51.44

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 35.76m

Shot Put – 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.47m

Javelin – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 32.85m

Long Jump – 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.73m; 6. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.44m; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.42m; 8. Calie Allgier, FRED, 4.34m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.58m

High Jump – 2. Ava Cooper, FARM, 1.48m

Pole Vault – 6. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.44m

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.15

800 – 8. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:10.42

1600 – 8. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:49.75

4x100 – 8. Central (Hakin Liddell, Robert Petty, Kannon Harlow, Charles Bockenkamp), 45.57

4x400 – 8. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Garrett Hale, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 3:42.04

4x800 – 4. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Ezekiel Sisk, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:44.31

110 Hurdles – 7. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.22

300 Hurdles – 8. Jarren Cross, POT, 43.84

Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 42.34m; 4. Nate Robinson, POT, 37.84m; 8. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 35.98m

Shot Put – 5. Marshall Long, FRED, 13.20m

Javelin – 6. Colton Bess, CEN, 38.75m

Long Jump – 5. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 5.76m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 12.96m; 7. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.67m

Pole Vault – 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.96m; 6. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.66m

