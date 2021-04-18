Weekend Roundup: Potosi sweeps MAAA softball regular season

Whited had another perfect performance at the plate on Friday at 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as Arcadia Valley edged Jefferson 5-3 behind 12 total hits.

Jones went 2-for-3 plus two walks while Keagan Lawlor and Brogan added two hits each for the Tigers. Jackson Dement had an RBI double, and Andrew Tedford and Erpenbach singled.

Lawlor picked up the win after working the first 4 2/3 innings and yielding three runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Brogan earned a dominant save by fanning five over 2 1/3 scoreless frames.

Arcadia Valley was challenged by winless Fredericktown on Friday night, but produced six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail 12-4.

Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two RBI, and Gibbs tripled while matching Lawlor at 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offense.

Brogan and Smith also collected two hits each for the Tigers. Dement, Tedford and Erpenbach also had singles.

Whited recorded the last eight outs, including five on strikes, for his second save of the day. Whited was the winning starter with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed over 4 1/3 innings