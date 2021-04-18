Weekend Roundup: Potosi sweeps MAAA softball regular season

POTOSI – Emma Eaton collected five strikeouts over three innings, and the Potosi softball team topped Kingston 17-2 on Friday to secure the MAAA regular-season championship outright.
The Lady Trojans broke the game open with nine runs in the second inning. Emily Hochstatter and Sami Huck each contributed two hits with four RBI.
Potosi (16-2, 7-0) holds the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament, which begins on Monday at split locations West County and Bismarck.
Madison Nelson paced Kingston (2-11, 1-6) with two hits.
West County 14, Valle Catholic 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Gracie Wright compiled a varsity career-high 15 strikeouts over six innings in a two-hit shutout, and West County beat Valle Catholic 14-0 in a conference game on Friday.
Jenna Simily had a breakout 4-for-4 effort at the plate with a double and two RBI. West County (13-5, 4-2) scored five times in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Kaelin Hedgcorth finished 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Alexis Hedgcorth notched a team-high four RBI on a triple and single for the Lady Bulldogs.
Reese Smith was also 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI while Megan Perkins singled twice. Morgan Simily and Wright each added an RBI hit, and pinch-hitter Bree Asher added a single.
Wright issued no walks and faced just four batters above the minimum.
Ade Weiler doubled and Macy Wolk singled for Valle Catholic (5-11, 2-5).
Oran 7, Ste. Genevieve 6
ORAN, Mo. – Oran steadily chipped away from a six-run deficit at home on Friday, and overtook Ste. Genevieve 7-6 with the decisive run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Lillian Knotts finished 3-for-3 while Kennedi McVay and Alyssa Spane added two hits each for the Eagles, who forced extra innings by scoring two runs in the seventh.
Bailey Deck, Autumn Basler, Brittney Kreitler and Chloe Walker collected two hits apiece in defeat. The Dragons tallied four runs in the second inning, and made it 6-0 in the fourth.
Izzy Basler gave Ste. Genevieve (11-6) an RBI double with two runs scored against Spane, who ultimately went the distance and struck out five with nine hits allowed for Oran.
Autumn Basler settled for a no-decision after yielding six runs, three earned, on nine hits and five walks while fanning six over seven innings. Faith Lincoln allowed three hits in relief.
Central 10, Clearwater 0
PIEDMONT, Mo. – Allie Kelly launched her fifth home run while totaling three RBI, and pitched a five-inning one-hitter to help Central maintain its hot streak on Friday.
Taylor Marler, Jessica Hulsey and Aubree Eaton each provided two hits offensively, and the Lady Rebels defeated Clearwater 10-0.
Central (15-3) multiplied its 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, and won its 12th game in a row.
Kelly amassed 10 strikeouts and walked one.
BASEBALL
Fredericktown Tournament
FREDERICKTOWN – Arcadia Valley captured first place in the round-robin Fredericktown Wood Bat Tournament on Saturday with an 11-1 victory over West County.
Collin Whited finished 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to pace the Tigers (12-4), who scored seven runs in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Taylon Jones pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six. He also provided a team-high four RBI with a triple at the plate.
Carter Brogan doubled twice and had three RBI while going 3-for-4, and Will Erpenbach was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
Jackson Inman contributed an RBI single, Jacob Gibbs added a single and walk, and Hunter Smith threw a perfect fifth inning to close for AV.
West County (6-5) received hits from Grady Masters, Michael Simily and Kamden Walter. Tycen Price sustained the loss on the mound.
Whited had another perfect performance at the plate on Friday at 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as Arcadia Valley edged Jefferson 5-3 behind 12 total hits.
Jones went 2-for-3 plus two walks while Keagan Lawlor and Brogan added two hits each for the Tigers. Jackson Dement had an RBI double, and Andrew Tedford and Erpenbach singled.
Lawlor picked up the win after working the first 4 2/3 innings and yielding three runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Brogan earned a dominant save by fanning five over 2 1/3 scoreless frames.
Arcadia Valley was challenged by winless Fredericktown on Friday night, but produced six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail 12-4.
Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two RBI, and Gibbs tripled while matching Lawlor at 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offense.
Brogan and Smith also collected two hits each for the Tigers. Dement, Tedford and Erpenbach also had singles.
Whited recorded the last eight outs, including five on strikes, for his second save of the day. Whited was the winning starter with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed over 4 1/3 innings
West County secured its lone victory of the tournament on Saturday after scoring multiple runs in three innings to roll past Fredericktown 11-1.
Caden Merrill drove in four runs while going 2-for-2 overall, and Walter was on base four times with two singles and two walks for the Bulldogs.
Mason Simily finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. J.D. Whitter and Masters contributed doubles while Tristan Beck and Michael Simily singles.
Dawson Dowd struck out six and scattered five hits plus five walks with no earned runs allowed over 4 2/3 innings as the winning hurler. Merrill fanned his lone batter to preserve the run-rule outcome.
Devon Souden and Jake Williams each had two hits for Fredericktown.
West County endured a rough start to pool play Friday, as Dylan Schnitzler pitched a complete game four-hitter with six strikeouts to power a 10-0 Jefferson triumph.
Jefferson received multiple hits from Dawson Jakoubek, Colby Ott, Sam Stokes and Daylen Whitener, and pounced for five runs in the first inning.
Jase Campbell and Michael Simily doubled in defeat for the Bulldogs. Price and Walter chipped in singles. Whitter allowed six runs, one earned, on six hits and struck out six in the loss.
Bismarck 8, Oak Ridge 2
OAK RIDGE, Mo. – Connor Sullivan pitched seven stellar innings with 10 strikeouts, and retired his last 16 batters in succession for a one-hitter on Friday as Bismarck handled Oak Ridge 8-2.
The Indians scored seven unanswered runs after trailing 2-1 in the opening frame, getting back-to-back RBI singles from Trevor Politte and Garrett Mork in the fourth.
Mork was 2-for-3 plus two walks overall. Politte scored two runs and equaled Hunter Dugal and Dylan Cole at 2-for-4 to bolster Bismarck (5-3).
Gavin Butery added a two-run single in the fifth. Baylee Brewster reached base three times while Tyler Mork, Joey Randazzo and Sullivan chipped in singles for the Indians.
Sullivan allowed his lone hit to Tyler Bishop plus two walks and two hit batsmen in seven batters to begin the game, then became dominant for the remainder.
Oak Ridge slipped to 0-9 on the season.
Valle Catholic 11, Kelly 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Jayden Gegg homered with two RBI, and Valle Catholic scored seven unanswered runs on Saturday morning to defeat Kelly 11-4 on a neutral field.
Collin Vaeth, Aiden Heberlie and Drew Bauman supplied two hits apiece, and Michael Okenfuss added two RBI for the Warriors, who snapped a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth.
Chase Fallert pitched the first five innings and struck out five for the win. Carter Hoog followed two scoreless frames for the save.
Valle Catholic 9, Cooter 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie picked up his second triple of a Saturday doubleheader among two hits as Valle Catholic beat Cooter 9-3.
Austin Burnett provided three RBI with a double, and Carter Hoog added two hits. Valle Catholic (14-3) broke a 3-3 deadlock by scoring five times in the fourth inning.
Gegg went the distance on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Warriors extended their current win streak to 10 games.