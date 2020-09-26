Weekend Roundup: Runners get peek at state course

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Potosi girls finished second among 15 cross country teams in their division on Saturday while running the state meet loop at the Gans Creek Classic.
More than 80 schools were split into five divisions based on competition level. Only De Soto edged the Lady Trojans in the Green or third-toughest grouping.
Celeste Sansegraw (21:18) headlined four girls medalists – given to the top 25 runners in each race – from Potosi by placing 11th out of 124.
Alyson Skiles (21:45) was 15th overall while Hallie Portell (22:24) and Gracie Shutz (22:26) claimed the last two available medals.
Kaydence Gibson (22:43) completed the Potosi team total of 102 points with Carlee Moss (23:39) and Emily Hochstatter (23:49) also landing within the top 50.
Valle Catholic likewise tackled the Green Division field, and was led by Camryn Basler (23:03) in 36th spot and Mary Roth (23:42) in 48th.
Potosi ended up sixth and Valle Catholic was 14th among 16 boys teams. Freshman Ezekiel Sisk (18:31) narrowly missed medal honors by two seconds with the Trojans’ best time in 26th position.
Will Jarvis (19:23), Andrew Cain (19:25), Jaden Kanan (19:29) and Jacob Lewis (19:36) rounded out the Potosi scoring. That quartet was separated by 13 seconds and 12 places.
Peter Roth (18:51) crossed the line 34th for Valle Catholic, followed by teammates Josef Flieg (19:28) and Braden Coleman (19:29).
West County was enrolled in the Purple or fourth division, and could only chase individual awards with less than five boys and girls on the course.
Alivia Simily (22:55) finished ninth in that contest, and Sydney Cash (23:14) gave the Lady Bulldogs a second medalist in 15th place.
Chris Porterfield (21:31) passed 21 competitors over a 3-kilometer stretch in boys action.
Rock Bridge featured the fastest individuals for all divisions combined in senior Matthew Houser (15:45) and sophomore Carolyn Ford (18:09).
GIRLS TENNIS
Fredericktown 6, Potosi 3
FREDERICKTOWN – Sophia Rehkop and Bailey White combined for a doubles shutout, and later helped the Fredericktown girls tennis team rally for its first victory of the season on Friday.
Sydney Bell, Emiley Green and Grace Lewis made the Lady Blackcats triumphant in five of the six singles contests while overtaking Potosi 6-3 at home.
Three contests were especially tight through the finish, as White edged Grace Laramore 8-6 and Green topped Tori Krebs 9-7 in favor of Fredericktown (1-8, 1-6).
Laramore and Krebs gained the final advantage in the No. 3 doubles battle, taking a tiebreaker against Green and Lewis that required extra points.
No. 1 player Michelle Whitaker defeated Skylar Hennen 8-2 after pairing with Potosi (4-7, 2-5) partner Sarah Hornsey for an 8-4 doubles result.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-2
2. Sophia Rehkop (FR) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-3
3. Sydney Bell (FR) def. Emma Hoffmann, 8-2
4. Bailey White (FR) def. Grace Laramore, 8-6
5. Emiley Green (FR) def. Tori Krebs, 9-7
6. Grace Lewis (FR) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Hennen/Bell, 8-4
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Hoffman/Littrell, 8-0
3. Laramore/Krebs (P) def. Green/Lewis, 9-8 (9-7)
North County 9, Charleston 0
BONNE TERRE – North County claimed four separate matches by shutout, and rolled past Charleston 9-0 in a rescheduled tennis duel on Saturday.
Lauren Politte won 8-0 individually and while teaming with Hannah Politte in doubles action. Julianna Farr achieved the same results alongside Katelynne Jones.
Lucy Pace and Jones added 8-1 singles victories, and Emily Pruneau triumphed 8-2 in the sweep for North County (11-0), which hosts St. Pius on Tuesday.
Hanna Politte was tested by Zion Jones at No. 3 singles, but emerged on top 8-6.
Charleston also fell 5-4 against Arcadia Valley the neutral courts.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Zakiya Wilson, 8-0
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Nickkiyia Pratt, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Zion Jones, 8-6
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def.Jaquavianna Ewing, 8-1
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Samyiah Wheeler, 8-1
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Eriyah Clemons, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Wilson/Pratt, 8-0
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Jones/Clemons, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Ewing/Wheeler, 8-1
BOYS SOCCER
Richard Wilson Classic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The North County boys soccer team played three matches in less than 24 hours, and finished winless at the Richard Wilson Classic.
Landon Kater scored twice for the Raiders in a closing 3-2 defeat against Helias on Saturday afternoon.
North County (4-4-2) was edged 3-2 by Carthage in the opener of Friday, and dropped a 3-0 contest to Smith-Cotton on Saturday morning.
VOLLEYBALL
Jackson Tournament
JACKSON, Mo. – The Valle Catholic volleyball team placed second to reigning Class 1 state champion Advance in the 12-team Jackson Tournament field on Saturday.
Advance topped the Lady Warriors 25-22, 25-15 in the championship match after the teams split a two-game pool meeting earlier on.
Valle Catholic (16-2-2) routed Cape Central 25-12, 25-18 to open the Gold Bracket, and edged Jackson 25-20, 18-25, 26-24 in the semifinal round amid more than nine hours of action.
Prior to facing Advance in pool play, the Lady Warriors swept Lesterville (25-20, 25-23), Saxony Lutheran (25-15, 25-14) and Scott City (25-19, 25-15).
