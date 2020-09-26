Weekend Roundup: Runners get peek at state course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Potosi girls finished second among 15 cross country teams in their division on Saturday while running the state meet loop at the Gans Creek Classic.

More than 80 schools were split into five divisions based on competition level. Only De Soto edged the Lady Trojans in the Green or third-toughest grouping.

Celeste Sansegraw (21:18) headlined four girls medalists – given to the top 25 runners in each race – from Potosi by placing 11th out of 124.

Alyson Skiles (21:45) was 15th overall while Hallie Portell (22:24) and Gracie Shutz (22:26) claimed the last two available medals.

Kaydence Gibson (22:43) completed the Potosi team total of 102 points with Carlee Moss (23:39) and Emily Hochstatter (23:49) also landing within the top 50.

Valle Catholic likewise tackled the Green Division field, and was led by Camryn Basler (23:03) in 36th spot and Mary Roth (23:42) in 48th.

Potosi ended up sixth and Valle Catholic was 14th among 16 boys teams. Freshman Ezekiel Sisk (18:31) narrowly missed medal honors by two seconds with the Trojans’ best time in 26th position.