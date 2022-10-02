Weekend Roundup: Scorching Dragons claim Perryville tourney crown

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The experienced and dangerous Ste. Genevieve volleyball team is riding a hot streak comparable to any in the state.

The Dragons followed their massive conference victory over Farmington by outlasting a field of 20 teams on Saturday to win the Perryville Invitational tournament title.

Dru Koetting knocked down 10 kills, Arie Taylor and Tessa Grass added five each, and the Dragons beat the tournament host squad 25-22, 25-21 in the championship final.

Ste. Genevieve (21-2-2), currently ranked among the top teams in Class 3, did not drop a set against six opponents and increased its impressive win streak to 17 matches.

Another quality triumph came during the semifinal round, 25-23, 25-20 over Saxony Lutheran, which won the Dig for Life Classic last month. Koetting totaled nine kills and Taylor connected for eight while libero Maya Watts made 10 digs.

Bracket play for Ste. Genevieve began with a 25-20, 25-20 triumph over MAAA rival Fredericktown, as Koetting accounted for 12 of her team’s 25 total kills. Watts picked up 12 digs, Sophia Huck made 12 assists and Taylor recorded five kills.

The Dragons received seven kills from Koetting plus six each from Grass and Taylor, and beat Advance 25-16, 25-14 in their pool opener. Devyn Basler made 10 assists, and Watts secured six digs.

Taylor paced the attack with seven kills, and Basler served three aces during a leisurely 25-12, 25-12 blowout of Scott City.

Koetting landed five aces, and Taylor spiked seven kills while pocketing seven digs as Ste. Genevieve cruised past Kingston 25-15, 25-15.

Fredericktown (16-6-1) opened bracket play by outlasting Cape Central (25-17, 21-25, 25-17), and went 3-2 overall. The Lady Blackcats finished second in their pool by defeating Dexter (25-18, 25-15) and Meadow Heights (25-23, 25-19) before falling to Perryville (25-21, 25-23).

Rolla Tournament

ROLLA, Mo. – The Potosi volleyball team prevailed in four matches and split three pool contests over about 11 hours of action Saturday to earn its second tournament title of the season.

Paige West equaled Ava Robart with six kills while also making six digs, and the Lady Trojans routed Sullivan 25-18, 25-12 to win the Rolla Invitational championship.

Jade Williams executed three blocks, and Blair Sitton matched West with two blocks each while adding three kills. Audrey Neel chipped in three kills, and Robart served two aces.

Potosi (18-1-4) controlled its second encounter of the day with Sullivan, which emerged as the third seed from its half of the bracket to upset Washington.

Pool play opened with a 21-25, 25-21 split against Helias. Robart starred with seven kills and four blocks while Neel knocked down five kills and setter Kadence Sadler tallied 19 assists.

West and Sitton each spiked five kills, and Sadler distributed 16 assists for the Lady Trojans in an ensuing 17-25, 25-16 tie with Washington.

Sullivan seized game two against Potosi to salvage a 25-17, 21-25 pool split. West provided five kills, five digs and three assists, and Sitton produced five blocks plus three kills.

The lone pool victory for Potosi came in the closing match, a 25-12, 26-24 sweep of Summersville, as Robart dialed up 12 kills and three blocks.

The result ranked the Lady Trojans second in their pool. Sadler dished out 17 assists, Cloey Wigger picked up six digs and Sitton landed five kills.

Potosi overpowered Owensville 25-11, 25-8 in the first match of the championship bracket, sparked by five service aces, eight digs and three kills from West.

Robart again achieved double figures with 10 kills along with two blocks. Sitton spiked six kills and Sadler totaled 16 assists.

The Lady Trojans next eliminated Rolla 25-21, 25-17 in the semifinal round. Robart repeated her most recent output with 10 kills and two blocks while Sadler had 18 assists.

Sitton posted four blocks and Wigger collected six digs to lead the defensive effort. West ended with four kills, five digs and two blocks.

CROSS COUNTRY

Notre Dame Invitational

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve ranked fourth and Valle Catholic eighth in the girls varsity race Saturday morning at the Notre Dame Invitational cross country meet.

Dragons standout Hollyn Zangaro (20:45) continued a strong sophomore campaign by placing fifth out of 75 athletes, and lone senior Dakotah Medows (22:14) likewise medaled in 22nd.

Former state medalists Emma Dettmer (21:00) of Arcadia Valley and Madelyn Griffard (21:04) also landed top-10 individual results.

Sophomores Sadie Greminger (23:52), Sophia Fritsch (24:54), Olivia Klump (24:57) and Kayden Huck (25:37) rounded out the Ste. Genevieve score.

Natalie Kist (24:09) placed 43rd for Valle while Jazmine Morris (25:02) of West County and Janson King (25:59) of Bismarck led their respective programs.

Daven Miller (18:20) of Bismarck had a breakout performance on challenging inclines in the boys varsity competition, posting a 5K personal best to secure 22nd overall position above the medalist cut.

Stone Gill (17:39) of Arcadia Valley and Peter Roth (18:02) of Valle Catholic were faster from the MAAA conference to finish 14th and 22nd among 94 in the featured race.

The top 50 also included Austin Ringwald (18:41), Josef Flieg (18:57) and Garrett Shortt (19:29) of Valle, along with Bismarck runners Tanner Martinez (18:45), Jordan Ketherside (19:01) and Levi Sheckles (19:02). Tyson Anderson (18:50) crossed in 40th spot for AV.

Shepherd Invitational

WILDWOOD, Mo. – The Farmington boys stacked up fifth within a field of 13 full teams during the Dale Shepherd Invitational on Saturday at Parkway West High School.

Evan Fuller (17:16) delivered a solid 15th-place showing with 103 varsity boys on the course, and will be among the top contenders next Saturday for the MAAA conference title in Potosi.

Caden Mungle (17:31), Mason Currington (17:44), Kaden Kimbrough (17:53) and Sam Knight (18:11) gave Farmington five competitors within the top 40.

Chloe Wood (21:00) finished 28th for the Farmington girls with teammates Aiden Moriarty (22:16) and Brooke-lyn Forman (22:18) near the middle of the pack with 97 total runners in action.

Schultz Invitational

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Runners from second-year programs Central and Valley represented the MAAA at the Frank Schultz Invitational meet on Saturday morning.

Allie England (22:12) finished 29th among 73 varsity girls for the Lady Rebels, followed by teammates Katie Voepel (22:50) and Haley Stephens (23:09)

Cole Crocker (18:39) crossed 39th amid exactly 100 runners for the Central boys.

Valley was led by Carlie Loughary (24:35) and Cole Kearns (19:24)

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1, District 2

POTOSI – Lauren Politte has encountered her toughest competition this season as a singles tennis player from an opponent wearing the same blue and white uniform of North County.

Since dropping the Kennett tournament final to younger teammate Lucy Pace in straight sets two weeks ago, Politte has sharpened her execution to post a string of convincing wins.

Once Politte wrapped up the MAAA conference No. 1 singles crown on Wednesday, she was destined for a sure rematch with Pace in the Class 1, District 2 individual tournament.

Round two arrived on Saturday afternoon, and Politte avenged her previous setback by two points to secure the district championship.

Politte captured five of the first six games in dominant fashion, then withstood a ferocious comeback from Pace and contentious super tiebreaker to prevail 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

With both players already assured of reaching the state sectional playoffs next weekend, the prizes linked to this battle were bragging rights and the more distinguished medal.

A third meeting is possible if both qualify for the state tournament. But for now, Politte and Pace will rejoin forces for a common goal this week as the North County team chases a district repeat.

Not only was their final decided by the closest possible margin, but they advanced in identical pristine fashion as Politte defeated Fredericktown senior Sydney Bell and Pace topped Ashlyn Mueller of Saxony Lutheran via 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in the semifinal round.

Bell claimed the third-place medal with a 6-4, 6-0 triumph over Mueller.

Arcadia Valley pushed its top doubles pairing into the sectional level as seniors Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara earned runner-up distinction.

Glanzer and Lara were overpowered 6-1, 6-1 by Maggie Hillin and Abby Haley of Saxony Lutheran, but still extended their season by getting past Tori Krebs and Jessica Littrell of Potosi 6-2, 6-2.

The Lady Trojans saw both of their newly formed doubles entries reach the semifinals before ultimately squaring off for third place.

Krebs and Littrell earned a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Lani Elder and Kya Gibson, who nearly stunned the top Saxony pairing earlier in the tournament.

Hillin and Haley escaped a super tiebreaker that required extra points for a 3-6, 6-2, 11-9 victory after dropping their first set to Elder and Gibson.

BASEBALL

West County Classic

LEADWOOD – The West County baseball team capped an exquisite 19-1 fall season with three victories during a weekend tournament at home.

Senior Trey Wright crushed a three-run homer in his final at-bat while Jaxon Campbell and Ryan Hull notched two-run doubles for the Bulldogs in a 14-1 rout over Clearwater on Saturday evening.

Ben Faulkner finished 2-for-2 plus a sacrifice fly for West County, which scored seven times during the third inning. Noah Sansoucie added a two-RBI single.

Hudsen Dunlap, Bradey Buhrmester and Lance Monroe each reached base three times on a single and two walk in the victory.

Monroe pitched four shutout innings with strikeouts while working around five walks and three hits for the win. Reed gave up one run in the fifth.

West County played a split doubleheader on Friday, starting with a 5-0 shutout over Valley as Sansoucie fired a complete game four-hitter with two strikeouts.

Julian Thebeau doubled and singled while Reed and Buhrmester equaled him at 2-for-3 overall with one run scored. The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.

Caden Merrill and Campbell had RBI singles, and Nolan Rawson chipped in a single and sacrifice fly.

Colby Maxwell, Hayden Todd, Ayden Sims and Drew McClain singled for Valley. Sims allowed five runs on nine hits and fanned seven over 5 1/3 innings.

West County erupted for 18 hits during the Friday nightcap, and capitalized on three East Carter errors for a 12-2 victory in five innings.

Ty Harlow, Merrill and Campbell each paced the Bulldogs by going 3-for-4 overall, and five different players produced multiple RBI.

Rawson finished 2-for-3 with a triple, and Dunlap singled twice. Thebeau and Sansoucie connected for doubles while Monroe, Hull and Reed added singles.

Merrill went the distance on a five-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk allowed.

West County built a 5-0 lead through two innings, then pounced for six runs in the fourth.