POTOSI – Relay victories in the 4x400 and 4x800 races helped the Potosi boys track and field team headline a group of eight participating schools at its chilly home meet on Friday.

Returning state qualifier Landon Sprous and J.T Cross delivered a sweep of the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, respectively, and the Trojans placed second in two other relay events.

High jumper Brandon Santiago and pole vaulter Brady Williams prevailed in boys field competition, and Ezekiel Sisk earned a distance win in the 1600 while crossing runner-up in the 800.

Freshmen Noah Walton and Greg Neubrand debuted with second-place sprints, and Potosi held off Northwest by 9 ½ points for the boys plaque.

Chasten Horton of West County ruled the 200-meter dash.

Cold temperatures reduced the number of entries in some events, and caused some athletes to stay bundled while attempting to warm up.

The Potosi girls stacked up third overall behind champion St. Pius and runner-up Windsor, but managed to produce champions in seven events.

A couple of Division II signees led the Trojans. Celeste Sansegraw swept the 800 and 1600 distance runs, and Kalie Thompson unleashed a winning discus throw.

Thompson placed fourth at the Class 3 state meet last May before undergoing shoulder surgery. Her latest triumph featured 15 other competitors.

Nora Henry won the shot put and finished third in the javelin throw while Kaydence Gibson was best in a three-person pole vault contest for Potosi.

Freshman Carley Coleman notched her first victory in the 100-meter hurdles, and the Lady Trojans got 10 more points from the fastest 4x800 performance.

McKayla Randall added top-four results in the long and triple jumps.

Jazmine Morris ran third in the 800 for West County.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Noah Walton, POT, 11.75; 6. Greg Neubrand, 11.88, POT; 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.91

200 – 1. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.93; 2. Greg Neubrand, POT, 24.82; 5. Noah Walton, POT, 25.03

800 – 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 2:12.92; 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:13.37; 4. Alex Smith, POT, 2:15.69

1600 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 5:01.88; 3. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:16.75. 6. Taylen Portell, POT, 5:28.94

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.27; 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 16.52

300 Hurdles – 1. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.83; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 45.09

4x100 – 2. Potosi, 47.62

4x200 – 2. Potosi, 1:39.23

4x400 – 1. Potosi, 3:40.74

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:52.08

High Jump – 1. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-09

Long Jump – 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 18-03; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 17-06.25

Triple Jump – 6. Chasten Horton, WC, 38-03.75; 7. Jaden Kanan, POT, 37-00.50; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 36-05.00

Pole Vault – 1. Brady Williams, POT, 9-05.50

Discus – 6. Michael Chavosky, POT, 95-07.25

Javelin – 3. Michael Wolfe, POT, 115-03.50

Shot Put – 7. Tyler Hogan, POT, 35-09.25

Local Girls Results:

800 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:47.66; 3. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:52.69; 4. Allison Land, POT, 2:59.55; 6. Sophie Vance, POT, 3:10.50

1600 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:54.46; 5. Allison Land, POT, 6:28.50; 6. Jazmine Morris, WC, 6:31.61

100 Hurdles – 1. Carley Coleman, POT, 21.24

300 Hurdles – 3. Carley Coleman, POT, 58.25

4x200 – 4. Potosi, 2:03.83

4x400 – 3. Potosi, 5:12.33

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 11:34.62

Long Jump – 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 13-06.25; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 12-08.75

Triple Jump – 4. McKayla Randall, POT, 29-08.25; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 25-03.50

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-00

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 106-00.75; 8. Aubree Wilson, POT, 77-05.50

Javelin – 3. Nora Henry, POT, 85-08.25; 4. Blaire Miller, POT, 80-03.50

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 32-09.25; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 28-06.25

Boys Team Scores:

1. Potosi 171; 2. Northwest 161.50; 3. Windsor 139.50; 4. St. Pius 81; 5. Grandview 55.50; 6. Crystal City 45.50; 7. Cuba 39; 8. West County 15.

Girls Team Scores:

1. St. Pius 165; 2. Windsor 146; 3. Potosi 126.50; 4. Grandview 96.50; 5. Cuba 45; 6. Viburnum 26; 7. Crystal City 24; 8. West County 9.

Notre Dame Invitational

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve placed sixth among 15 girls track and field teams at the Notre Dame Frozen Invitational meet on Saturday.

Former state hurdles qualifier Kayden Huck opened her sophomore season by capturing a 100-meter victory and taking second in the 300-meter event.

State medalist Kale Clements raced to second overall, and teammate Dakotah Medows took sixth in the 800 for the Dragons.

Alissa Grass, who placed seventh last year in the Class 3 state javelin, was only edged by Lillian Gibbs of Jackson on Saturday. Ste. Genevieve also scored in three relays.

Freshman Paul Taylor landed three in the shot put and fifth in the discus in boys competition.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jackson 140; 2. Festus 130; 3. Rockwood Summit 84; 4. Notre Dame 74; 5. Malden 70; 6. Ste. Genevieve 60; 7. Cape Central 49; 8. De Soto 45; 9. Herculaneum 32.50; 10. Dexter 30; 11. Ewing Marion Kauffman 22; 12. Caruthersville 17; 13. Scott City 11; 14. Kelly 7; 15. Saxony Lutheran 2.50.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Jackson 139.33; 2. Festus 110.50; 3. Cape Central 74.33; 4. Notre Dame 69.50; 5. St. Mary’s 69; 6. Herculaneum 61; 7. Dexter 58; 8. Malden 36.33; 9. Rockwood Summit 36; 10. De Soto 32; 11. Caruthersville 27; 12. Scott City 22; 13. Kelly 21; 14. Ste. Genevieve 17; 15. Ewing Marion Kauffman 6.

Local Girls Results:

200 – 8. Abigail Merklin, SG, 28.21

800 – 2. Kale Clements, SG, 2:35.47; 6. Dakotah Medows, SG, 2:48.77

100 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.64

200 Hurdles – 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 52.05

4x200 – 6. Ste. Genevieve, 2:04.89

4x400 – 4. Ste. Genevieve, 4:40.54

4x800 – 5. Ste. Genevieve, 11:33.51

High Jump – 7. Kiki Asher, SG, 4-03.50

Triple Jump – 5. Abigail Merklin, SG, 31-00.50

Javelin – 2. Alissa Grass, SG, 115-03.00

Shot Put – 5. Jamison Kemper, SG, 30-04.25

Local Boys Results:

4x200 – 8. Ste. Genevieve, 1:48.70

4x400 – 6. Ste. Genevieve, 4:00.19

Discus – 5. Paul Taylor, SG, 110.00.75; 8. Nathan Johnson, SG, 106-10.25

Javelin – 7. Dalton McBride, SG, 122-00.50

Shot Put – 3. Paul Taylor, SG, 43-02.50

BASEBALL

West County 9, Jefferson 4

FESTUS, Mo. – The West County baseball team opened the season with two victories over Jefferson County programs on Friday.

Carter Reed and Caden Merrill each collected two hits, and Noah Sansoucie pitched three innings for the win as the Bulldogs first topped Jefferson 9-4.

West County produced a four-run rally in the fourth inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Jaxon Campbell and sacrifice fly from Bradey Buhrmester.

Sansoucie allowed two runs on four hits, and struck out four while walking one.

Max Schnitzler and Sam Stokes notched two hits apiece for Jefferson

West County 8, Crystal City 0

FESTUS, Mo. – Jaxon Campbell delivered a strong 3-for-3 effort at the plate, and West County amassed 10 hits while defeating Crystal City 8-0 later Friday.

Sophomore Nolan Rawson pitched five superb innings with six strikeouts while yielding just two hits and no walks for the win. Lance Monroe polished off the combined shutout in the sixth.

West County (2-0) built a 3-0 lead after three frames.

Rawson contributed two hits offensively. On the mound, he worked around a double by Nolan Eisenbeis in the first inning.