STE. GENEVIEVE – Alex Viox belted a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday to give Valle Catholic a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hillsboro.

Head coach Nathan Gegg, who has guided his alma mater to three state titles, picked up his 200th career win while currently in his eighth season.

The Warriors scored three times in the final frame to complete the comeback, starting with a single by Brandon Giesler and RBI ground out by pinch-hitter Carter Viox.

Zach Reynolds relieved to strike out leadoff man Chase Fallert, but walked Rylan Fallert on a full count after several pitches were fouled off. Alex Viox sent his next offering beyond the left-field fence.

Cannon Wolk worked a scoreless top of the seventh after inheriting a runner for the win after starter Grant Fallert allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six over the previous six innings.

Valle Catholic (14-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Clayton Drury doubled and Carson Tucker singled into shallow right.

Hillsboro (8-3) countered with four consecutive singles in the fifth, including a tiebreaking, two-run knock by No. 9 batter Kobe Stacy.

The Hawks had men at second and third following a double by Jaxin Patterson in the third inning, but lost their lead runner in a rundown when Alex Viox blocked and retrieved a low pitch.

Grant Fallert retired his first nine batters in a row, and was helped by a running catch from Tucker deep into foul territory. Isaac Viox also singled for the Warriors.

Hawks starter Dominic Sutton settled for a no-decision after pitching 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while fanning four.

Hillsboro defeated Ste. Genevieve 12-3 in five completed innings Saturday after incoming storms stopped the action in the sixth.

Valle Catholic 10, Notre Dame 5

STE. GENEVIEVE – Preston Lurk pitched a complete game and struck out nine without allowing a walk on Friday as Valle Catholic surged past Notre Dame 10-5 at Alumni Field.

Brandon Giesler finished 2-for-2 with a double while also being hit twice, and Carson Tucker picked up two RBI on a single in the fourth inning and double in the sixth.

Valle Catholic (12-2) snapped a 5-5 tie when Chase Fallert drove a sacrifice fly, then scored three times in the fifth with a double by Isaac Viox and RBI single by Noah Bauman providing sparks.

Clayton Drury matched Viox at 2-for-3 overall, and added his own sacrifice fly as the Warriors switched momentum with three runs in the home half of the fourth inning.

Notre Dame capitalized on two errors in the third, and pushed four runs across the plate to lead 4-2.

Farmington 2, Greenville 0

FARMINGTON – Colten Crump pitched 6 1/3 stellar innings on Friday, and Farmington handed Greenville its first defeat, 2-0, to seize a split of two games at its home wood bat tournament.

Freshman Ty Wampler opened the scoring with an RBI double in the fourth inning, and Brady Cox drove in another during the sixth.

Crump compiled 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit to the Bears. Trevor Sutherland entered and secured the final two outs for the save.

Farmington (4-6)totaled five hits. The tournament was restructured to a one-day event due to the threat of severe weather on Saturday.

Festus 3, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON – Mason Shirmer delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Festus walked off with a 3-2 victory over the host club at the Farmington wood bat tournament earlier Friday.

Jeremiah Cunningham singled against his former team, and scored the go-ahead run when Tyler Bizzle singled for a 2-1 edge in the fifth.

Farmington stranded 11 runners, but extended the action on an RBI single by Connor Rice in the top of the seventh against winning reliever Cole Skaggs.

But the Tigers loaded the bases near the conclusion, and trumped a solid pitching effort from Landon Johnson, who went the distance with seven strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.

Festus (10-5) then beat Hazelwood West 11-3 for a 2-0 record as tournament champion.

Rice threw out a runner at home from center field, and collected two hits offensively to match Colby Larkins, whose RBI hit created a 1-1 tie in the Farmington fifth.

Aiden Redmond went 2-for-4 with a double for the Knights.

Fredericktown 7, De Soto 6

FREDERICKTOWN – McCoy Clark homered and compiled five RBI as Fredericktown edged De Soto 7-6 for a second victory during its wood bat tournament on Saturday.

Ethan Marler and Easton Wood also provided two hits with two runs scored, and the Blackcats posted leads of 5-1 after three innings and 7-4 through five.

Zander Stephens tripled at the plate, and obtained the final five for the save after the Dragons tallied twice against him in the top of the seventh.

Ethan Marler struck out eight batters and allowed four runs, one earned on six hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win. Mason Proffer was 1-for-1 plus a walk for Fredericktown.

Losing pitcher Colton Fischer notched two hits, and Blake Coleman tripled for De Soto.

St. Pius 10, Fredericktown 2

FREDERICKTOWN – Brennan Ervin doubled and tripled while going 2-for-2, and St. Pius captured the Fredericktown wood bat tournament title by downing the host school 10-2 on Saturday.

Chase Waterkotte doubled with three RBI for the Lancers, who pounced for a 7-0 lead through two innings against opposing starter Zander Stephens.

Waterkotte yielded two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four, and threw five innings for the win before Cayden Payne worked a scoreless sixth.

Koby Wood tripled while Garrett Marler, McCoy Clark, Blake Terry-Breakfield and Stephens singled for Fredericktown (5-4).

Fredericktown 13, Grandview 7

FREDERICKTOWN – Zander Stephens homered and doubled in a 3-for-5 performance, and Fredericktown outlasted Grandview 13-7 in the round-robin tournament opener Friday night.

McCoy Clark was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Easton Wood also finished 3-for-4 as the Blackcats compiled 17 hits as a team.

Fredericktown (4-3) generated three runs in the first inning and six more in the second for an early 9-1 advantage. Garrett Marler and Ethan Marler each had two hits while scoring twice.

Garrett Marler pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Stephens followed with 1 1/3 scoreless frames.

Koby Wood notched a two-run single, and the Blackcats also received one hit each from Mason Proffer, Ryan Souden and Blake Terry-Breakfield.

Grandview (1-9) posted four runs in the sixth against reliever Alec Bowman. Losing pitcher Jayce Poole homered while Noah Dudash and Sam Patterson each singled twice for the Eagles.

Arcadia Valley 15, Kingston 10

IRONTON – Paul Young produced a 4-for-5 effort with three RBI at the plate, and Arcadia Valley outlasted Kingston 15-10 in a wild conference game on Friday.

Hayden Gallaher doubled twice and equaled Eli Browers at 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Tigers, who regained an 8-5 lead with three runs in the fourth inning before adding five in the fifth.

Arcadia Valley (5-6, 1-1) also received three singles apiece from Evan Tripp and winning pitcher Alex Nash while Nolan Inman finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

Nash allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters over four innings. Young fanned his lone batter to close the contest after Kingston (0-9, 0-2) tallied four runs off Browers in the seventh.

The Tigers cranked out 21 hits while the Cougars compiled 15 in defeat.

Cape Central 10, North County 4

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cape Central scored at least once in all six offensive innings, and topped North County 10-4 while notching 14 hits on Friday.

Jathan Spain finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, and Cade Emmenderfer launched a two-run home run while driving in four to pace the Tigers.

Cape Central (5-8) surged to a 7-2 advantage through three innings against Raiders starter Grant Mullins. Carter Crosnoe scored three runs and equaled Emmenderfer at 3-for-3 overall.

Trenton Crepps and Zane Huff each went 2-for-4 to highlight the offense for North County (3-4). Tyler Pipkin and Mullins doubled while Kooper Kekec, Jack Moore and Jobe Smith singled.

Pipkin allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits and struck out four through three innings of relief. Mullins fanned five in the loss.

Chapman Ogles pitched 4 1/3 innings and yielded four runs on eight hits in the win.

Valley 7, Steelville 1

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Colby Maxwell baffled the Steelville lineup with 17 strikeouts over 6 2/3 sensational innings, and Valley earned a 7-1 road triumph on Friday.

The senior right-hander allowed only two hits and three walks, and drew within one out of a complete game when reaching his allotted pitch limit.

Valley (7-2) scored four times after opposing pitcher Landon Mabe issued two walks in the third inning. K.J. Tiefenauer made it 5-0 with a two-run single to left field.

Keller Loughary ripped a two-run double two batters earlier, and finished 2-for-3 with three RBI after hitting a go-ahead double in the opening frame.

Ayden Sims and Maxwell tacked on consecutive RBI singles against reliever Gibson Halbert following a wild third strike with two outs in the sixth.

Cole Kearns, Drew McClain and Ethan Tiefenauer added hits for the Vikings. Loughary retired his lone batter faced in the seventh.

Gage Harris ended the shutout bid for Maxwell with a double in the bottom of the sixth. Mabe singled and stole a base in the third for Steelville.

BOYS GOLF

West County Invitational

TERRE DU LAC – The Potosi golf team shot a collective season-low of 348 for an 18-hole event, and topped six opposing schools to win the West County Invitational on Friday.

Sam Rhodes carded a round of 82 to finish third among individuals as the Trojans edged runner-up Fredericktown at 356 and third-place Central at 359.

Brody Richards and Conner Gibson each finished at 87 while Gabe Brawley totaled 92 an Peyton Rowe posted 93 for Potosi.

Landon Mabe was individual champion for Steelville with 80 before heading home to play a baseball game a couple of hours later.

West County scored 374 on its home course.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fredericktown 2, De Soto 0

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Lauren Hale and Maddie Saffell each scored goals, and Fredericktown beat De Soto 2-0 to wrap the Hillsboro soccer tournament on Saturday.

Hale was chosen to the all-tournament team, and split time with Aiana McLaughlin at keeper during the combined shutout for seventh place.

Fredericktown (3-7-3) snapped an eight-match winless slide after falling to Maplewood 2-1 and Lutheran South 3-1 while drawing Hillsboro 1-1 in pool play.

BOYS TENNIS

Rockwood Summit Tournament

FENTON, Mo. – The Farmington boys tennis team finished 1-2 on Friday during pool play at Rockwood Summit Tournament before a threat of storms cancelled the bracket rounds on Saturday.

No. 3 doubles pairing Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford were a perfect 3-0 for the Knights under a format where each match consisted of just one set.

Willard and Liberty (Wentzville) each picked up 5-1 victories over Farmington, which earned a singles majority against Lafayette (Wildwood) to secure a 5-4 win in between.

Maddox Brenneke, Wyatt Bach, Jack Williams and Bauer claimed solo victories over Lafayette. Brenneke and Bach dropped a tiebreaker during the doubles phase.

Willard 5, Farmington 1

Singles Results:

1. Caden Lingenfeiser (W) def. Maddox Brenneke, 6-3

2. Dawson Amstutz (W) def. Wyatt Bach, 6-0

3. Seth Miller (W) def. Jimmy Coleman, 6-1

4. Jackson Bauer (F) vs. Brigham Thedell, 2-2

5. Cole Wofford (F) vs. Gabriel Hernandez, 1-0

6. Jack Williams (F) vs. Christian Ryan, 5-2

Doubles Results:

1. Lingenfeiser/Thedell (W) def. Brenneke/Bach, 6-3

2. Amstutz/Miller (W) def. Coleman/Williams, 6-1

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Hernandez/Ryan, 6-4

Farmington 5, Lafayette 4

Singles Results:

1. Maddox Brenneke (F) def. Bryce Davis, 6-1

2. Wyatt Bach (F) def. Hudson Kohler, 7-5

3. Vendanth Chimakurthy (L) def. Jimmy Coleman, 6-4

4. Jackson Bauer (F) def. Shiv Radhakrishnan, 6-1

5. Risha Tumala (L) def. Cole Wofford, 7-5

6. Jack Williams (F) def. Kedar Kulkarni, 6-3

Doubles Results:

1. Davis/Chimakurthy (L) def. Brenneke/Bach, 7-6 (4)

2. Kohler/Radhakrishnan (L) def. Coleman/Williams, 6-1

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Tumala/Kulkarni, 6-4

Liberty 5, Farmington 1

Singles Results:

1. Rafa Cheema (L) def. Maddox Brenneke, 6-2

2. Alex Meyer (L) def. Wyatt Bach, 6-3

4. Elijah Bartek (L) def. Jackson Bauer, 6-1

Doubles Results:

1. Cheema/Meyer (L) def. Brenneke/Bach, 6-1

2. Gonzales/Bartek (L) def. Coleman/Williams, 6-4

3. Bauer/Wofford (F) def. Giraud/Mauck, 6-2