Weis wraps MAC golf season at nationals

Mineral Area sophomore Jack Weis is pictured alongside head coach Mike Mapes following the third round of the NJCAA Division II golf tournament on Thursday at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind. Weis was the lone national qualifier for the Cardinals, and finished the event with a composite 313 in a tie for 57th place among 113 players. He salvaged a solid 80 in round one despite shooting 7-over par through four holes, and followed with his best score of 75 on Wednesday. Weis fired 81 in the third round, and closed with a 77.