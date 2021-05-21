 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weis wraps MAC golf season at nationals
0 comments

Weis wraps MAC golf season at nationals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weis wraps MAC golf season at nationals
Submitted Photo

Mineral Area sophomore Jack Weis is pictured alongside head coach Mike Mapes following the third round of the NJCAA Division II golf tournament on Thursday at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind. Weis was the lone national qualifier for the Cardinals, and finished the event with a composite 313 in a tie for 57th place among 113 players. He salvaged a solid 80 in round one despite shooting 7-over par through four holes, and followed with his best score of 75 on Wednesday. Weis fired 81 in the third round, and closed with a 77.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News