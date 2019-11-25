TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Taylor Werner delivered her loftiest result on the grandest collegiate cross country stage when Arkansas desperately required a big performance.
The former Ste. Genevieve High School sensation became a NCAA Division I all-American in that particular discipline for the second time on Saturday as history beckoned the Razorbacks.
Werner posted a 6K time of 20:11 to place fourth overall, and the Arkansas women completed a perfect season with their first national championship.
Arkansas stamped the 2019 calendar year by sweeping all six NCAA titles for men’s and women’s cross country and both indoor and outdoor track and field, joining only Oregon in achieving that feat.
Werner culminated a remarkable and steady career comeback on the natural course. She finished 16th nationally as a freshman before sustaining a back injury in a car crash during the summer of 2017.
Her decorated running legacy includes eight total all-American honors, including six on the track. She will now shift to the winter season in the pursuit for more.
Werner reached the conclusion 14 seconds after teammate and fellow senior Katie Izzo (19:59), and helped Arkansas resist a stern challenge from BYU. She improved from ninth spot at the 2K split.
You have free articles remaining.
The Razorbacks preserved a 96-102 margin of victory over the Cougars, whose top three athletes surged across the line fifth through seventh behind Werner.
New Mexico junior Weini Kelati clocked a blistering 19:47 to secure the individual championship, while Wisconsin senior Alicia Monson (19:57) nabbed runner-up position.
Werner paced the Arkansas women to their seventh consecutive SEC crown two weeks ago in Lexington, Ky., taking second place individually with a convincing mark of 19:42.
The Razorbacks then nailed a perfect score of 15 in the NCAA South Central Regional meet. Warner technically got her third victory of the season within a pack of four teammates that finished side-by-side.
She posted outright victories this fall at Arkansas and Indiana State, and trailed only Monson and Kelati last month while placing third at Wisconsin.
Those efforts merited two major awards as released last Tuesday by SEC coaches, who named Werner the conference Runner of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.