AUSTIN, Texas – Taylor Werner capped her stellar comeback season by helping the Arkansas women secure and indoor and outdoor sweep of the NCAA track and field national championship.
And for a little while on Saturday evening, there was nothing separating the Ste. Genevieve native and an individual title during her 5,000-meter run.
Werner banked the sixth and seventh all-American honors of her collegiate career after missing the last outdoor season entirely on a medical redshirt.
She provided 13 points in two distance runs for the Razorbacks, who notched the fourth championship in women’s program history.
Arkansas was tied with Southern California at 56 points with just one event remaining, and crossed second in the 4x400 relay while the Trojans placed eighth after dropping the baton in a collision.
The Razorbacks also held off USC three months ago at the NCAA Indoor event in Birmingham, and Warner factored heavily with two medal performances.
On Saturday, Werner emerged as leader of the 5,000, and challenged for the win until reigning NCAA cross country champion, Dani Jones of Colorado, executed a pass within the final 75 meters.
Werner posted a runner-up time of 15:51.24, matching the career-best, second-place showing that she delivered in the national indoor 3,000 event earlier this year.
Her NCAA schedule began Thursday night in the grueling 10,000 meters, where Werner seized a fourth-place result at 33:20.68, less than 10 seconds behind champion Kelati Weini of New Mexico.
The Arkansas women were bolstered by individual championships from pole vaulter Tori Hoggard and sprinter Janeek Brown, who recorded the fastest 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash combo in world history to surpass Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
Werner qualified for every national meet of the 2018-19 season, including another cross country final after being slowed by a lower back injury that stemmed from a car crash two summers ago.
She became an 11-time high school state champion at Ste. Genevieve.
